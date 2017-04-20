The HTC U will be powered by a Snapdragon 835.
We've seen several leaks of the HTC U in recent weeks detailing the Taiwanese manufacturer's upcoming flagship. HTC has now confirmed that it will unveil the HTC U on May 16 in Taiwan. In a short video teasing the device, HTC showed off Edge Sense, a unique feature that's coming to the flagship phone.
According to leaked documents, the HTC U will feature a touch-sensitive frame that will allow you to squeeze the sides of the frame to perform actions, like launching an app or taking a photo. The phone itself has specs you'd expect in a flagship launching in mid-2017, including a 5.5-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage (Chinese variants get 6GB RAM/128GB storage), 12MP camera, and a 3000mAh battery. Like recent HTC devices, the HTC U is rumored to eschew the 3.5mm jack, but it may offer water resistance.
With the company's last flagship — the HTC U Ultra — fizzling out, HTC badly needs a win in this segment. The HTC U looks like it will have the hardware to go head to head with the likes of the LG G6 and the Galaxy S8, but that's just one part of the equation. With Samsung heavily promoting the Infinity Display and LG counting on its camera prowess, HTC needs an easily marketable feature to entice customers to pick up its phone. And it looks like that feature will be Edge Sense. We'll find out in three weeks' time if the feature offers any tangible real-world utility or if it turns out to be another gimmick.
What would you like to see in the HTC U?
Reader comments
Fingers crossed they haven't let themselves down. Yes, the Edge Sense thing is basically a gimmick, but it could be cool.
The retarded general public needs gimmicks in their phones - it's the only way to get these sheep to notice something other than a Samsung or iPhone.
I'm hoping for better battery life and stereo speakers that are capable of louder volume than the what the 10 gives.
And water resistance.
Yeah good points but leave out the "retard" language please. No need for it in this day and age
My apologies, switch it for "thick" or "stupid".
HTC needs to work on their pricings. They can't compete with Samsung or Apple at the $700+ price point. Brand name matters.
I hope the sides don't actually give when pressed on the sides, that would make no sense at all. A frame that gives while holding a glass screen?
Personally, I'm hoping for competent alternatives as my device ages. It's only a year old now but with my S7 I'm married to an internal battery that will fail sooner than later and result in replacement expenses that are not economically feasible.. The S line was the best fit for me but the rounded display on current generation devices is a deal killer. No more Samsung and I will not tolerate Apples restrictions and continued lack of expandable memory.