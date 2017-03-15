This is almost certainly not the HTC 11 you're looking for.
HTC is teasing an announcement on its Taiwanese Facebook page for a March 20 announcement, coinciding with the spring equinox.
2017.03.20
HTC will give you an unexpected surprise
While it's possible that the announcement will be a phone, there's almost no chance that it will be a worldwide release, and it's definitely not the rumored HTC 10 successor that is expected to be announced and released sometime in the second quarter.
What's more likely is that it is the successor to the HTC One X9, rumored to be called the One X10. We've already seen leaked photos of the Europe and Asia-only device, and its announcement is already overdue: it was expected in January or February.
The phone will sport a modest spec sheet, including a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a MediaTek P10 processor.
In the meantime, HTC's follow-up to the HTC 10 is expected to rock this year's latest spec sheet, including a Snapdragon 835, which may end up delaying its announcement and release until sometime in May or June.
Reader comments
I think it's a SmartWatch, seeing that Daylight Savings past, and we were told to "SPRING" our clocks forward, maybe I'm reading too much into the message the Teaser is showing, but it screams SmartWatch to me.
I know not long ago HTC said they wasn't making a SmartWatch.
One can still hope though right? :)
I peaced out at MediaTek.
Just stop HTC.. Put some money into market research. Nobody wants what you're selling.
I do.. Been a loyal customer ever since..
M10 anyone that be my guess . Still have a m8 but hardly use it anymore . That smaller screen and 1080p just doesn't cut it anymore for me
HTC really needs to build themselves a flagship phablet in the 5.7 - 6.2 in range with the same sort of mind blowing design and build quality as the iconic One M8. They already missed the boat on this but can still make a splash if they really throw their weight on it. It might change their fortunes too.
HTC needs to work on updating phones in a more timely manner,my sprint HTC One M9 is on Marshmallow with the November 2016 security patch
Lol you should see the Verge headline "HTC may be announcing HTC 11 on March 20th"
Either they are clueless or very clever click bait. Even though every one does lots of click bait I'll go they are clueless as usual on this one.