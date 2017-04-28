HTC wants you to squeeze its upcoming phone.
HTC is all set to unveil its next flagship, the HTC U 11, on May 16. Ahead of the launch event, the Taiwanese manufacturer is teasing the phone's marquee feature in a short video where people are squeezing stuff. You should just see the video:
The HTC U 11 will feature a squeezable frame that lets you perform actions by pressing on the sides of the device. Dubbed Edge Sense, the feature will let you configure separate actions for varying grip levels. As for the phone itself, recent leaks indicate the HTC U 11 will offer a 5.5-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal memory, 12MP UltraPixel camera, and a 3000mAh battery.
HTC is promoting the feature as a natural and effortless way to interact with your phone. We'll see how useful it is when it comes to real-world usage in a few weeks' time. In the meantime, what do you guys think of the HTC U 11?
Reader comments
Oooo... I can't wait to start squeezing my $800 phone.
How fun! Great job HTC!
Haha, don't knock it till you have tried it.
Could be fun
Actually the commercial makes me feel uncomfortable
Need a $200 HTC loyalty discount for me to upgrade from my HTC M8 Harman Kardon. They did it with the M7.
Ad is cool.
Looks like it will have a metal frame and glass back with that liquid effect. Sexy.
Hmmm... The video left out a couple of things, (Hint: Human Anatomy) that people love squeezing the most...
Very interesting that the video leads off with a lemon...
So I can't put a case on my ridiculously expensive phone? Hmmmm
At least the fingerprint scanner is in a decent spot.