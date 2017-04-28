HTC wants you to squeeze its upcoming phone.

HTC is all set to unveil its next flagship, the HTC U 11, on May 16. Ahead of the launch event, the Taiwanese manufacturer is teasing the phone's marquee feature in a short video where people are squeezing stuff. You should just see the video:

The HTC U 11 will feature a squeezable frame that lets you perform actions by pressing on the sides of the device. Dubbed Edge Sense, the feature will let you configure separate actions for varying grip levels. As for the phone itself, recent leaks indicate the HTC U 11 will offer a 5.5-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal memory, 12MP UltraPixel camera, and a 3000mAh battery.

HTC is promoting the feature as a natural and effortless way to interact with your phone. We'll see how useful it is when it comes to real-world usage in a few weeks' time. In the meantime, what do you guys think of the HTC U 11?