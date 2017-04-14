Coming to Russia for the equivalent of $355.
HTC has announced the latest in its mid-tier "One X" family, the HTC One X10. Drawing from both old and new HTC design elements, the X10 packs a 5.5-inch 1080p display into a metal body, with an enormous 4,000mAh battery which the company claims can deliver up to two-day longevity.
Style-wise, it's reminiscent of the old "One M" series phones, with the addition of a fingerprint scanner around the back, while the front looks more like an HTC 10 with its fingerprint sensor lopped off.
On the inside, it's powered by a MediaTek Helio P10 processor, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, plus microSD. There's also dual SIM support, with both slots supporting 4G LTE. You've also got a pretty run-of-the-mill camera setup, with a 16-megapixel sensor on the back, behind an f/2.0 lens, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera.
HTC's Sense software is running the show, along with its Boost+ feature, that's supposed to help speed up performance. HTC neglects to mention which version of Android this is though, which is cause for concern because the company is shipping MediaTek-based phones elsewhere still running the ancient 6.0 Marshmallow. (The HTC U Play, for example.)
The HTC One X10 will go on sale in Russia later this month in black and silver color options, priced at 19,990 rubles ($355).
There's no word on any release outside of Russia just yet, nor is this is the kind of phone that's likely to see a widespread Western launch. In any case, my main takeaway is this: If HTC can cram such a large battery into a phone of this size, what was it thinking when it stuck the larger, flagship-tier U Ultra with a cell 25% smaller?
Reader comments
Hey Alex. I would love to read your take on the possibility of a smartphone with a good camera and a great battery. Seems like good batteries are coming to the mid-range market (moto Z play, HTC One X10) and it's great. But why is it always associated with a mid-range camera, and (with possible correlations due to processor-specific image processing tricks) mid-range chips? I don't see a really good reason nowadays to buy a top-notch chip, except it always seem to be necessary to get good camera... and it's ever associated with a good battery. Well, you get my point. Would like to get yours :)
why are manufacturers putting the big batteries on mid tiers and small batteries on flagships???
They don't want the cost of using higher capacity batteries and probably want you to buy their quick chargers or battery packs instead to make more money off you, lol
Because a thick phone apparently won't attract customers..
Especially with Apple adamant on creating thin phones.
It's driving me mad too... I have a oneplus 3 and firstly had to put a case on it as it's so damn thin and secondly to flatten the camera bump... Both woulda been solved with a bigger battery...
I'm pretty sure if a poll was done between a) thinner phone and smaller battery or b) a slightly thicker phone with larger battery' then b) would come top. I don't wanna have to charge my phone half way through the day like I do now, and I don't wanna have to put a case on a thin but large phone.
If a 3400 mAh battery doesn't last one day, how is a 4000 mAh battery going to last me two days? I hate that claim so much.
My guess would be because the 4000+ batteries also seem to often be paired with other variables that add longevity....principally a 1080p screen (mate 9, this device, etc). My mate 7 with 4000 mAh could *easily* go two days with moderate use. But my Nexus 6p with 3450 and a QHD screen? Not even close.