Good news for a phone that desperately needs some.

Owners of the strange, better-than-we-thought-but-worse-than-we-hoped 2015 "flagship," the HTC One A9, will begin receiving Android 7.0 through an OTA update beginning late January 16.

The update is being aimed at owners of the unlocked version, according to HTC's Mo Versi; it's unclear when the Sprint, T-Mobile and AT&T models will get the same treatment.

HTC One A9 Unlocked Owners! We have received technical approval on the Nougat OS update, and OTA will begin tonight! — Mo Versi (@moversi) January 16, 2017

HTC began its Nougat update cycle with the HTC 10, whose unlocked variant began receiving Android 7.0 in late November. Since then, some carrier models have also been updated.