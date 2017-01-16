Good news for a phone that desperately needs some.
Owners of the strange, better-than-we-thought-but-worse-than-we-hoped 2015 "flagship," the HTC One A9, will begin receiving Android 7.0 through an OTA update beginning late January 16.
The update is being aimed at owners of the unlocked version, according to HTC's Mo Versi; it's unclear when the Sprint, T-Mobile and AT&T models will get the same treatment.
HTC One A9 Unlocked Owners! We have received technical approval on the Nougat OS update, and OTA will begin tonight!— Mo Versi (@moversi) January 16, 2017
HTC began its Nougat update cycle with the HTC 10, whose unlocked variant began receiving Android 7.0 in late November. Since then, some carrier models have also been updated.
Reader comments
HTC One A9 gets its Nougat update
Awesome!
Ugh, the A9, gross.
Thanks for reminding me I dislike HTC lol.
Why is it gross? It is the Pixel MK 1 after all.
Clearly someone is blind
Update for the HTC 10 from November 2016? It's halfway through January 2017 and still not a sniff of it for my unlocked international handset, :(
"Good news for a phone that *desperateLY needs some"
Proof reading please.
Leaf me alone!
I wouldn't mind one of these but even now the price is more than I would pay. I'm just waiting till the day HTC makes another phone that I feel the need to go out and buy. Even though I did want the m7 I haven't had much HTC envy since the droid incredible 2 and thunderbolt. Which I later realized weren't that great.
The only thing wrong with the htc a9 is there price