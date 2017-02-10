HTC is currently discounting a number of its phones and accessories as part of a 'Seven Days of Sappiness' sale. Whether you are looking for a new phone, a set of USB-C headphones or some accessories to match your new phone, HTC has got you covered here. You can score $150 off the HTC 10, $200 off the HTC One A9, and $250 off the HTC One M9 for a limited time. The JBL headphones plug right into your USB-C port, and right now they are just $99.
The phones are all available in a variety of colors so you can find the right one for your needs, and of course HTC includes its UH OH Protection and free shipping with all purchases. This deal is a limited time offer so if there is something you want, be sure to grab it before the stock sells out.
For more deals on tech, gadgets, home good and more, be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
HTC is offering up to $250 off during its 'Seven Days of Sappiness' sale
I really hope htc decides to drop sense and just be a stock android manufacturer. A whole line up of nexus/pixels with htc build quality to choose from would be awesome.
I would love a pixel in an HTC 10 form factor.
Agreed
Currently using the HTC one a9 on Sprint's blazing fast Network.
Waiting to see what the HTC Ocean 11 brings us :-)
Cake by the Ocean.
$549 for the htc 10? I'll pass. It's a great phone but that price is still too high comparing other phones out right now.
Yeah I got it for 500.00 end of November. Then the u gets announced and they jack it up to 600 and now 700?
I got my 10 for $400 on eBay.