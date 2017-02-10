HTC is currently discounting a number of its phones and accessories as part of a 'Seven Days of Sappiness' sale. Whether you are looking for a new phone, a set of USB-C headphones or some accessories to match your new phone, HTC has got you covered here. You can score $150 off the HTC 10, $200 off the HTC One A9, and $250 off the HTC One M9 for a limited time. The JBL headphones plug right into your USB-C port, and right now they are just $99.

The phones are all available in a variety of colors so you can find the right one for your needs, and of course HTC includes its UH OH Protection and free shipping with all purchases. This deal is a limited time offer so if there is something you want, be sure to grab it before the stock sells out.

