European HTC 10 owners are still waiting on their update to Nougat.

While HTC 10 owners in the USA have been enjoying the Nougat update for more than a month now, it's a different tune for those living in mainland Europe who are still awaiting their OTA update to the latest Android software.

Graham Wheeler, Product and Service Director for HTC, took to twitter earlier today to announce that the Nougat update has started rolling out to devices in the UK, Russia, Turkey, and the Middle East — but that technical issues had forced them to pause on pushing the update to the rest of mainland Europe.

For HTC 10 users in mainland Europe, we've unfortunately had to pause the rollout as we look into a technical issue and work to correct it. — Graham Wheeler (@wheelergd) January 26, 2017

Wheeler offered no insight into what was causing the European delay, but did say he would provide an update and said he expects the update to finally roll out in February.

Reaction to this news was mixed, with some twitter users praising Wheeler and HTC for being forthright with handling the delay, while others were, as you would expect, a tad upset about the added delays.

