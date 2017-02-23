Nougat update is now available for the HTC 10 in India.

HTC rolled out the Nougat update to the HTC 10 back in November, with unlocked units in the U.S. receiving the update first. The company has since rolled out the update to customers in the UK at the end of last month, and is now making Android 7.0 Nougat available to Indian users.

The Nougat update comes in at 1.21GB, and increments the software version to 2.41.400.5. The changelog highlights system enhancements as well as the latest security patch, with the Nougat update also bringing a new multi-window mode, improvements to Doze, and much more.

If you're rocking the HTC 10 in India, head to your phone's settings to download the Nougat update.