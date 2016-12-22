While others wait, the U.S. unlocked HTC 10 has Android 7.0.

The HTC 10 was one of the more underappreciated phones of the past year. HTC's 2016 flagship didn't flash about too many gimmicky features — instead, it just focused on being a great all-around phone. And the '10 has gotten even better recently, at least for some owners, with the arrival of Android 7.0 Nougat for the U.S. unlocked version.

Nougat brings new features to HTC's flagship with minimal visual changes.

As with Marshmallow, HTC isn't messing with Nougat too much. Android 7.0 on the HTC 10 is a clean, uncluttered experience with just a handful of visual tweaks compared to older versions. So you're getting vanilla, Google-flavored Nougat, with a handful of HTC features, like the BlinkFeed-equipped launcher, the manufacturer's messaging and dialer apps, and under-the-hood optimizations.

If you're one of the lucky ones to have already received the update on your HTC 10 (or you've manually flashed the RUU), we want to hear how you're getting on. As the year closes out, has your HTC 10 stood the test of time? Have new Nougat features like split-screen multi-window and bundled notifications revitalized your device? Or were you hoping for more from the update?

And if you're still waiting, are you happy with the phone as it is on Marshmallow, or are you chomping at the bit for a taste of Nougat?

Share your thoughts down in the comments, and be sure to head over to the HTC 10 forums for more discussion!