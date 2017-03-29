I was so happy when I got the Pixel.
After months of dealing with Bluetooth reception spottiness on my HTC 10, I ordered a Google Pixel. I made sure to get the 128 GB model so that I could use it as a daily driver, something I never felt comfortable doing on the non-expandable 16 GB Nexus 5X. And my shiny silver Pixel has served me well this winter, but Spring has sprung, and with it, I'm going back to my HTC 10.
Here's why.
Bluetooth blues
When I received the Google Pixel, I was looking to kiss goodbye the problems of my headphones cutting out every time my HTC 10 shifted ever so slightly in my pocket, or every time I turned my head. Well, my headphones still cut out with Pixel, so I guess I'll be finding a new pair of those for my birthday next month. But rather than just issues with Bluetooth cutting out, I encountered two more Bluetooth issues with the Pixel that I'd never encountered before.
First, and worst, is the way that the Google Pixel treats Bluetooth audio levels. On most phones, I turn the Bluetooth volume on the phone to high then adjust the headphones/speaker volume as needed. On the Pixel, the volume level of the Bluetooth device is tied to the volume level of the phone. This meant that volume control was far less precise on my headphones, too soft in the car, and far, far too soft on the Bluetooth receiver I plugged into my alarm clock. It also didn't help that the volume level would reset with every Bluetooth connection, so even if I turned up the volume on my phone while connected to the Bluetooth receiver before bed, if Bluetooth disconnected and reconnected during my nightly 6 hours, the volume still might be too low to hear when my morning music played.
I'm not the only user to experience this, but I know that I am absolutely listening at higher volume levels on my headphones and other Bluetooth devices because of this bug masquerading as a feature, and I need to go back to a device that handles Bluetooth volume normally and sanely.
The second Bluetooth bug is a known Pixel bug, and one that a recent server-side error attempted to remedy: Bluetooth randomly shutting itself off. As someone who relies on Bluetooth connections for most of the work day, every morning, and most of her nights, I need Bluetooth to work, and while it's easy to toggle it back on in Quick Settings, treating the symptom does not cure the bug.
Front-facing fingerprint scanner
I get the arguments for the rear-facing scanners. Your fingers gravitate towards specific spots on the back of your phone when you pick it up, and it means that you can easily unlock your phone while pulling it out of your pocket and up towards your face. Problem is, I spend a lot of time interacting with my phone when I'm not picking it up.
My phone spends a lot of time in docks, mounts, cradled in coffee mugs stuffed with old textbook covers, and a lot of time just laying on the desk next to the video switcher and keyboards in the control room. And with the HTC 10, I can press the fingerprint sensor while the phone lies face-up on the table. With the Pixel, I have to hit the power button or pick the phone up. I can try double-tap to wake, which works for me maybe 50% of the time.
Don't get me wrong — these are both still a step-down from my good old days waving my hand like an enchantress over my 2014 Moto X's IR sensors to wake it up — but being able to wake the phone without picking it up or pressing the power button is something I've missed dearly on the Pixel. This is especially true when I frequently have to re-wake devices during photo shoots for articles without skewing their angles.
Bigger screen in a similar body
The Pixel's bezels have long been bemoaned for how ridiculously big they are, especially for a screen lacking a front-facing home button. My HTC 10 sports a 5.2" screen in a phone that is only 0.08 inches taller than the Google Pixel, which sports a 5" screen. Those specs aren't helped any more when you consider that the HTC 10 has capacitive nav buttons while the Pixel does not, meaning that on top of having bigger bezels, the Pixel also has less normally usable screen space because nav buttons are taking up the bottom half-inch of the screen.
I've always been one for smaller phones, but I'm for properly utilizing the real estate on a phone no matter the size, and Pixel's front bezels don't make sense. For a phone this physically large, there's no reason for the screen and the UI to feel as small and cramped as they do, especially when typing on SwiftKey's largest layout.
The Google Pixel is still a fantastic phone. It still has the best smartphone camera on the market — how quickly that will be changing is anyone's guess — and because it's a Google phone, it'll be seeing an OTA Android O beta sometime in late spring or early summer that I fully intend to play around with. The Google Pixel has a screen that can get far dimmer than the HTC 10 (and maybe a hair brighter, too), and while the unlocked US HTC 10 has been getting relatively steady updates, nothing gets updates faster than a Google Pixel. For the latest and greatest of Google's vision of Android, the Pixel is still perfect. It's just not perfect for me.
I savor both of these phones, but I bought the HTC 10 because it fit my life, it fit my Android style, and it fit my wallet. And that's why I'm coming home to it.
Also, dat chamfer.
Finally someone who doesn't think the Pixel is God's gift to tech nerds and better than everything else. Nicely written. I can see how it fits your purposes better.
That's usually how it goes a few months ahead of the new release. I've noticed many reviewers praise a product when first released but when the product cycle is close to being refreshed they change their tune. Perfectly set up to get everyone excited about a new device and a new purchase. Vicious cycle that manufacturers are pleased with.
Your theory would hold up if we were anywhere close to a new Pixel, we are not.
The back sensor is why I bought an almost year old S7 Edge instead waiting for the S8. My phone spends 9 hours a day on its back or in a cradle at work and I don't want to keep picking it up all day to get to the sensor. It would be pure genius to integrate the fingerprint sensor within the display like Samsung attempted to do with the S5.
Isn't there a device that puts the sensor in the side power button? To me, that sounds almost ideal.
A few Sony Xperias have a side power / fingerprint sensor.
and the Nextbit Robin
I was just thinking this. Hopefully, the rumored retinal scan turns out to be true and will allow users to unlock the device without picking it up.
Smart Lock, trusted places , whatever you want to call it. Why no one uses this I have no idea.
I use it. Only at home, though.
Would never use it at work. Don't want 300 coworkers having potential free access over my personal phone.
+1
I don't have as many as you do but in my previous department, we only had desks and no doors or even cubicles. In addition, student workers too. I couldn't trust anyone enough to leave my phone there. My phone was always on me, or in a place only I can see it.
That doesn't work when 8 hours a day you send near strangers you don't want on your phone. Not a real solution.
So you leave your phone unattended? Guess I trust my coworkers. If I did see someone going through my phone it would be the last time.
Nope, I don't leave my phone unattended. But anything can happen. And although there is trust among co-workers I tend to be smart and only trust wholeheartedly my close friends and family only.
Agreed! Double tap to wake, pattern unlock, it's not like finger print sensors are the only way.
Many have mentioned that work isn't necessarily a trusted place.
Besides that, personally I used to use trusted places, a fingerprint sensor is just much simpler, quicker and in my opinion more secure.
Works great for the car, love this feature, also will do it with my MS Band 2 or whatever future smart watch / fitness device I'm using.
Indeed, I'm not a fan of the back mounted sensors in general, but the one on the S8 looks like it's absolutely terrible.
The bluetooth issues are why I am getting rid of my Pixel after 5 months of use. I have the exact same issues listed above.
I've also had some strange screen issues as well - I have a page full of folders, and I've noticed if I want to open anything in the top row of folders, I have to click slightly below the folder (close to the text) rather than the center of the folder (like the rest of the folders on the screen in other rows). This issue happens sporadically, so I don't think it is a hardware issue with my screen.
Good article.
Even on my 7 Edge, each Bluetooth connection, the media volume defaults to a 'safe' volume level. To go above that you have to acknowledge a warning before it will let you increase the volume.
Hopefully Google will iron these connectivity issues out before the Pixel 2 release...
Not sure if I'm totally in for a front facing fingerprint scanner - exclusive - although I currently have one with the 7 Edge - I do usually end up picking it up anyway to unlock it... kind of hard to get a good thumb print recognition without picking it up.
I would be in for a voice activation during those times the phone is currently docked - or charging - to unlock it... Or something else that would work...
Great article I really like the green cases on the phones in one of the pictures. What brand is it? Thanks.
Hmm..My Bluetooth seems to be working just fine.
Cool story. There's always that one guy who says "mine works fine", no matter how many other people report the opposite. The issue is real, confirmed by Google, and annoying. You probably just don't use Bluetooth the same way (or at all).
Then there's always the guy who throws in the, "you probably don't even have/use the device/feature," to try to punctuate his point but only just sounds petty.
Good article and points. It sounds like the HTC 10 will fit your life better. I recently got a Pixel and I'm enjoying it a lot but I haven't tested Bluetooth. I guess it's time for me to test that out.
Great write up. I myself relate to some of the things you mentioned. I was a die hard Google fan (Nexus) always prioritizing software over things I really valued on some OEM's great ideas and effort to suit your needs better. The first issue you have is not only Pixel but also older devices like the Nexus 5. And boy do I hate it lol let me control my Bluetooth volume any way I want Google! Huge bezels? No problem, but give me something that is worth taking up so much space like front facing speakers or give me the option to use capacity buttons. At the end just like you we should all get what fits our life. In my case I'm very much enjoying my GS7. It's was well worth the price. Not one issue whatsoever. On the other hand I still think the Pixel is overpriced.
Can we not have one on the front AND the back?!
Not to act like I like the pixel at all because I don't. If you go from one phone to another and you're having similar Bluetooth headphone issues. Chances are it's the headphones/headset. It's no secret that not all Bluetooth connections from headphones are equal... Not even close to equal. That's especially the case on fitness headphones.
The finger print sensor is a decent argument but just put a darn pin on you phone and unlock face up like that.
You're right, it's probably the headphones... That might be why she said she was going to look for a new set...
The problem with a PIN is that you need to first wake your phone and then look at it, not always viable.
Good piece Ara.
After Google's "fix", my bluetooth stopped shutting off by itself, but now my Gear S3 and Garmin fitness tracker will not stay connected and/or sync reliably.
I stopped using it for now. Really disappointed overall, considering the premium price tag. It's a nice phone, but it shouldn't be having these issues and when it does, they should be fixed more quickly.
Was it a slow news day? A whole article on personal preference over some minor nuances seems a bit odd.
I had the Bluetooth bug for a while but they appear to have fixed it. It was only a minor annoyance and mine has never once cut out while streaming music. Is it possible you have a lot of interference where you use it most? As for the sound, I actually prefer this Bluetooth setting over the other. It was always so annoying to have to adjust volume in two places. Now whether I adjust on the phone or headset I only need to do it once.
I wasn't a fan of the rear fingerprint sensor before I purchased my Pixel, but now I love it. Anytime I use the phone I pick it up. Sliding my finger to the sensor feels natural. I no longer use a dock at work because the battery lasts long enough I don't need one.
Being HTC hardware, I'm sure they learned a thing or two from producing the Pixel line. I'm sure their new one will be great. However, will it have the same battery life and no bloat?
Could be considered an editorial piece.
Huh? I have read articles like this across Mobile Nations recently and I see nothing wrong with them. In fact, people can relate.
On Windows Central, an editor wrote about why he's choosing the 950 XL over the Elite x3. That article was published yesterday.
On iMore, a writer there wrote about why she's going back to the iPhone SE after using the 7 Plus for a bit. That was published either last week or the week before, can't recall exactly. Additionally, the same writer wrote about being happy about the storage bump for the SEs last week.
I don't mind the article, it's better than getting incomplete or erroneous assumptions rammed into our eyes. BUT, I would like to know why people consider this a "good article." Are we really at the point where an opinion piece is a good or really nice article? *shudder*
Was this a slow commenting day? An entire comment about how pointless the article is then you go on to give your personal preference? Sad.
Yeah! Some HTC 10 love. This company makes some terrible decisions (U Ultra) but they can make a good phone when they try. Really looking forward to what the 11 will offer
+1 on all points!
I never understood why so many believed that a rear fingerprint scanner was better. I thought I was the only one who realized that's true only if your phone is always on your pants pocket. The speed with which the HTC 10 wakes and unlocks in one motion means I don't need to resort to Smart Lock outside of the Bluetooth in each car. Best phone I've used to date!
Very nice article indeed. :)
Ara: regarding performance and smoothness, is the Pixel really that better?
Cheers
I love having a fingerprint scanner on the back. One thing I think that LG gets right is having the choice to unlock the phone from the front or the back. In the front I can use the knock knock feature. One the back the fingerprint sensor. Not too much more I can say in favor of LG other than that.
A ixel...wow....what newfangled tech is this thing of beauty?!?! :D
I currently have an HTC 10 running Resurrection Remix on Nougat. It's the best phone I've personally used and have no reason to upgrade. It's snappy, it has incredible audio quality from the headphone jack, and leaves me with over 50% battery life by the end of most days. I could safely get two days out of this device. External SD card for immense expandable storage. I also have MultiROM running so I can swap back to Sense with a quick reboot should I desire. The only personal con I can ding the phone for is the camera is not up to Samsung/Apple standards. My wife's OnePlus3 comes in as a close second. Both devices have an excellent dev community. I can't stand phones that cannot be easily rooted for adblocking, firewalls, backups, and whatnot. It's a shame the phone didn't have a chance in the retail outlets.
Man, I don't think I have ever owned an Android phone that got bluetooth right. Some were better than others but it seems like every single one has some kind of issue when it comes to bluetooth. The randomly cutting out for a second happens to me in my Jeep when it is connected to my head unit, but not when it is connected to my cheap bluetooth headphones. I think the random shut down of bluetooth has been fixed this time, but jesus that was annoying and never should have been a thing. Good article, perspectives like this help people who don't hangout on Android websites all day make informed decisions when buying a phone.
My wife absolutely loves her HTC 10. I was lucky enough to get one for her from T-Mobile before the inexplicably decided not to carry it, which was a shame because at the time it came out, it was only challenged by the Galaxy S7 for Android supremacy. Had the major cell providers marketed the phone, it would have been a hit.