How's your Galaxy S8 holding up after a few days?
A phone can be perfect in practically every other way, but if it falls down on the battery life front, no one is going to recommend it. Samsung's recent flagships have always done alright on battery tests, but even without increasing the size, the Galaxy S8 is putting out considerably better results than its predecessor — at least according to our review.
But now that the phone is out, we wanted to see what sort of battery life you're getting, so we took to the forums to take a look.
dlee100104-21-2017 06:06 PM“
This was my first full day with the S8 Plus on Verizon, and I want to say, I'm pretty impressed. I know I still have quite a ways to go, but this is my battery life so far. This is with AOD, FHD, around 30% brightness, sync on, with heavy video streaming and web browsing, and a few phone calls. 257609257610257611Reply
A lot of people seem to be getting significantly better battery life than on the Galaxy S7, ending the day with roughly 30% or more in the tank. This is likely due to the confluence of a more efficient processor in the Snapdragon 835 and a default resolution of 1080p.
erasat04-21-2017 06:53 PM“
I just got my s8+ in the morning and immediately charged it to 100%, 7.5 hours later and half of that time installing all my apps and setting everything from scratch, I'm at 50% with 4.25 of SoT. Pretty impressed so far with battery and the buttery smooth performance in general, that and this Orchid Grey being so gorgeous. Basically everything on, AOD, Location History, QHD, only Uninstalled...Reply
So many people are wowed by the unexpectedly good battery performance on the Galaxy S8, especially because the batteries themselves are no bigger than those in the S7 series. In fact, the Galaxy S8+ has a smaller cell than the Galaxy S7 edge!
msm051104-21-2017 10:21 PM“
TBH I'm not all that impressed with the battery life, but I've never really been all that impressed with the battery on any Android phone I've had. It's mostly standby that kills it for me. I have an S8+ and an iPhone 7 Plus, and my iPhone may go down to 93% during a work day. My S8+ was down to 50% with only 45 minutes SOTReply
Of course, not everyone is having perfect results. Some people are experiencing battery life that is just good, while others are outright upset by the uptime.
blaine0704-21-2017 09:38 PM“
Looks like I got some work to do... 😯https://uploads.tapatalk-cdn.com/20170422/b3c6c2b5b9f12da393a8804521aad291.jpghttps://uploads.tapatalk-cdn.com/20170422/e6a0b7a22c75a0ef1c4889366f300580.jpgReply
Others are finding that battery usage spikes when connected to Wi-Fi, which isn't unusual, but may be fixable with an update.
steelers104-23-2017 09:28 AM“
Well, here's my stats on my s8+ at almost 24 hours on battery. Auto brightness and WQHD. Not quite as good as everyone else's but still good. The one thing I noticed is the high phone radio and Wi-Fi usage. This is not normal on my other phones. I have good signal too. If it wasn't for the two radios my battery would be amazingReply
BTW, going 1080p doesn't drastically improve power consumption. That's because all the pixels are still being used. It's just being rendered at a lower resolution.
The display's power consumption won't see much change, if at all, but there may be some power savings overall due to less processor load overall, although the difference isn't drastic.
I went from the S7 Edge to the "smaller" S8 and my battery is about the same. I'm a very heavy user with lots of video usage.
I don't really care all that much because I work at a desk and I have the Fast Wireless Charger. I have a QC 3.0 car charger and the new wireless charger at home. I've got power everywhere so it's not been an issue.
Overall, I've been pleased but not wowed by the battery life. The phone as a whole is awesome.
be interesting to see if those folks have a darker theme or lighter. i've never had the AMOLED screens, but doesn't having the dark themes save on battery as those pixels aren't firing?
Yes, but unless you keep using mostly dark elements, the overall power saving gains are not all that significant.
It looks slick, though.
Been getting great battery life on my S8+. I am using black themes cause I can't stand having the settings and quick settings menu white.
I am trying to remind myself the device is new and this may not be indicative of the long run.. but..
My S8+ is having pretty amazing battery life. Far better than my old S7 Edge or LG V20, on par with my Moto Z Force Droid (not with the battery mod though)
Ditto for me, re: my new S8+ vs. my former S7Edge and LGV10s!
I went with the regular S8 in grey (the color looks awesome). The S8 plus while no bigger than an iPhone 7+, was a bit hard to use in one hand because of how slippery it is!
I don't really mess with power saving options because the quick charger does a great job keeping it topped off when I need it, but it does last me all day long normally.
I am getting better life on my Galaxy S8 than my Galaxy S7 Edge. I am enjoying the S8 so far. So far so good. No explosions.... I am knocking on wood, praying and crossing my fingers...lol
So far it has been fantastic. At the end of the day still over 50%.
So far, so good. Did 12 hours of surfing yesterday, as one does with a new device, and still had 15% left.
12 hours browsing the web?
My battery life has been great so far on the s8. I'm coming from a s6 edge so my bar is pretty low haha.
4.5 hrs SOT for me today which was about all I got with the s7 edge tbh. I do a lot of browsing and music streaming and jumping between apps simultaneously and usually during the day outside so screen tends to be at its brightest. I dunno how people get 7+ hrs SOT without turning a lot of features off? I have push notifications all set on for all email and messaging apps etc plus have Bluetooth connected to smart watch and car stereo pretty much constantly too so maybe that takes a hit. I'm not complaining about the battery it's clearly good and mine will get better as apps optimise over the next few days but mine definitely needs at least put on the charger at least once a day to get me to bed time
Yeah, the SOT thing is so misleading. Sure you can get 7 hrs, but how long are you actually using the phone between charges? 9 hrs, 10 hrs, 12hrs? For me if I can 3 or 4 hrs but having a phone off the charger for 20 hrs is as beneficial.
I got 9 hours SOT last week with my pixel XL but that was with power saving mode on. I get between 6 and 7 normally. There's no way that the S8 or indeed the pixel XL gets 7 or 8 SOT with all processes running in the background.
9hours screen on time with 23 hours standby after tweaking to my liking.
Running QHD+ with background data off.
I'm getting great battery life. Almost 7 hours SOT with 12 hours off of the charger and more than 40% left. Hopefully it stays this way. I might not upgrade to the Note 8 after all. I'm loving this phone.
Battery life on my S8+ has been real good coming from the S7 Edge with a bigger battery. 5 charging cycles in and im getting over a day of life with 5+ hours of SOT 30% brightness 4 email accounts 5 home screens WQHD+ Resolution everything else synced switching between wifi and LTE through out the day. Same set up on my previous S7 Edge and i wouldn't be able to touch this kind of battery performance on Nougat. Very happy here. The android media outlets aren't as accurate as they like to project themselves.
Mine has been fantastic. It's getting way better life than my S7 Edge was. Might be the more efficient chipset, but this thing is great for battery life.
TIL New batteries are good
Now if there was an easy way to replace the battery when it's not so new anymore