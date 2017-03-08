Android users, this is a great opportunity to take these resources and bookmark them for the next time you're showing off your high-powered device.

International Women's Day is almost over. The blog posts may have been written and the social media feeds filled to the brim, but that doesn't mean the self-edification needs to stop there.

Earlier on, Google posted in solidarity about its efforts to support women through its Women Techmakers summits, including highlighting how its machine learning technology is being used to combat gender inequality in film. The blog was sprinkled with resourceful links and ideas for subtly sharing women's accomplishments in the world, and I figured I'd round 'em up and share them with you so that you can get the dialogue started next time you're showing off an Android device. These links might also be useful in a classroom setting.

First up, Google reminds us that YouTube is compromised of carefully curated playlists, including this YouTube Kids playlist called Super Women of Our Past, which introduces little tykes to women like Eleanor Roosevelt, Harriet Tubman, and Grace Hopper. Other playlists include Celebrate Women's History Month and Celebrate International Women's Day, though you could find more through a quick search.

YouTube is also hosting a #HerVoiceIsMyVoice campaign, which encourages other ladies to share a video of who inspires them. The video I've embedded above offers more information if you're interested.

Google also announced its added 40 new Expeditions to its collection for classrooms, all of which are focused "on the careers, adventures, and contributions of women." These include a look at female astronauts, airplane pilots, engineers, and more, though I'm looking forward to the day where this sort of thing doesn't have to be highlighted. Until then, you can download the app yourself and pop your phone into a Cardboard headset to experience it.

Now, this wasn't in the Google blog post. But while I have you, I'd ask that in honor of March being Women's History Month, you to consider downloading the Historic Women Watch Faces for your Android Wear device. The app features a collection of illustrations highlighting women who have made a meaningful impact on technology, including Katherine Johnson (who is highlighted in the movie, Hidden Figures), Ada Lovelace, and the aforementioned Grace Hopper. Each watch face displays a quote from the woman tech maker when the watch is in ambient mode and it's an easy way to flip into something that's both stylish and subtly educational.

Google will be also celebrating the rest of Women's History Month on Instagram.