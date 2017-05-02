Not everyone has the same sized hands.
Samsung's move to tall and narrow displays on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ have made them even easier to use, but that doesn't mean its one-handed mode has gone away. It's still super easy to shrink down your screen to something you can easily reach with your thumb, and you have two different ways to get it done.
How to enable one-handed mode
One-handed mode on the Galaxy S8 isn't turned on by default, but it's easy to turn on and use since there are very few options.
- Launch settings from your home screen.
- Tap Advanced features.
- Tap the switch next to One-handed mode.
- Tap an enable option. Pick the one that works best for you, then give it a try — the function works on the home screen and in any app.
- A swipe in from one of the bottom corners: The screen will shrink to the side you swiped from.
- Three presses of the home button: The screen will shrink to the side you last used in one-handed mode.
When in one-handed mode, you can press the arrow to switch sides, or tap off the screen to close one-handed mode
The best part about one-handed mode is it's always waiting for you to enable, but isn't in your way until you need it. Keep it turned on, and the next time you need to shrink down the display you can swipe in from the bottom corners or press the home button three times. Easy as that!
Questions?
Let us know in the comments below.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
Reader comments
How to use one-handed mode on the Galaxy S8
This works great for me. I've been using it a fair amount in the 10 days since I've had my S8+. Without it, I can't quite reach the Q W A and Shift keys -- which I seem to use a lot! I prefer this function to the one-handed mode on my iPhone 7 Plus. It suits the way I work much better.
I'm used to one handed mode on iPhone and Lumia phones where either double tapping or holding the home button dragged the top half of the screen down into reach and I liked that. I've finally been giving Samsungs take on it a go on my s8 Plus and I'm quite liking it now BUT I just wish it was easier to activate. Triple clicking the home button doesn't work as well as older models now the home button is virtual and swiping up from the corner is hit or miss. I still prefer the swiping from the bottom corner but I just wish it was more consistent. Even after a week I've still not mastered it