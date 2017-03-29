Google Maps is an amazing resource for finding public transit information.
In addition to driving directions, Google Maps offers a wealth of options if you rely on public transit for your daily commute. The service gives you a list of the various forms of public transportation for your journey, and it also offers the ability to set a departure time and see the options available at that particular time.
Google Maps catalogs public transit information — including bus, train, ferry, and tram schedules — from over 100 countries and 25,000 towns. Along with finding the optimal transport mode for your daily commute, Maps makes it easy for you to find transit information when visiting a new city.
How to use Google Maps for public transit
- Enter the location you want to travel to in the Search here field.
- Tap the blue navigation button in the bottom right corner.
Select the train icon to see public transit options.
- You'll be able to see options available currently as well as the weather.
- To see if trains or buses are available at a particular time, select the Depart at field.
Enter your desired time and hit Done.
- You'll see a new list of options.
- If you have a preferred mode of transportation, select the Options button.
Choose your preference and hit Done.
Do you rely on Google Maps to find bus and train schedules in your area? Let us know in the comments.
Reader comments
Yep. I use it a lot in, around and on the edges of Greater London. Defaults to the quickest, which is often Mainline Rail followed by Underground / Tube / Subway for example, but that's two separate fares so it's great to choose one method, or buses only which recently stopped charging for a connecting ride if you board the second bus within an hour of boarding the first.
It's usually quite accurate on delays to scheduled times, and walking times at either end.
One of Google's more impressive products.
It's good, but to be honest, the real champ here is CityMapper. CityMapper is much better at showing alerts for subway and commuter rail and even gives track numbers for my Metro-North trains. I haven't seen Google provide that yet.
My local transport service (RMV) doesn't allow any 3rd party like Google use its data and forces users to use its own app. 😒
Used to use Maps regularly when I was without a vehicle of my own and relied on public transit for my daily commute. Now, I rely on Google Maps for public transit info when we travel--it's usually quite accurate and VERY helpful!