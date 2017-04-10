The Galaxy S8's camera shortcut has moved from the home button to the power button. Here's how it works!
On the Galaxy S6 and S7, the camera app was easily accessible by double-pressing the physical home button from anywhere — screen on or off, and in any app. But the Galaxy S8 has no physical home button, which necessitated a change of strategy.
By default, the Galaxy S8 will launch the camera app if you double press the Power button. You can choose whether to Turn Off or Keep On the first time you use this shortcut.
But let's say that, perhaps, you were too quick to dismiss the helpful shortcut feature at the beginning. The good news is that you can go into the phone's settings panel to turn it back on.
How to enable Galaxy S8 camera quick launch
- Open the Settings panel.
- Tap on Advanced Features.
- Tap the Quick launch Camera shortcut to enable it.
Now you're back in business with the Galaxy S8's quick launch camera shortcut.
Reader comments
I love this feature on my one plus 3
I love this feature on my Palm Pre & BlackBerry KEYOne; I loathe all things Bixby and Google Assistant -......meh - they even built a hardware button LOL AHAHAHAHAHAHHAAH HAHAHAHAHAH HAHAHAHAHHA HAHAHAHAHAHAH HAHAAH - oh wait I'm not in the privacy of my home A AHHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAH AHAHAHHAHA AH AHAHAHAHA AHAH = I was so expecting the S8 '+' to be the new 'note' - aspect ratio is hardly a differentiator, when competitors can quickly mimic this strategy; you all use the same software basically, same hardware elements in design, overpriced products, I nean with such a saturated market why on earth compete , with what bixby LOL !! HAHAHAHA AAHHAHHHA AAHAGAGAGA HAHAHAHA double taps power button
Whatever drugs you're on, I wan't some.
Hahaha :-) awesome rant. I could picture you running around saying all of it with really wide eyes and no breathes taken between words.
I am glad I can bring laughter to others with so much TRASH going on, we need more of it - and silly rabbit I don't do drugs I am high off life LOL AHHHAAHAHHA - WIDE EYE
You rock! :) Laughter extends life and cures more ailments physical and emotional than people could ever know. I come to these forums to find out about new advancements and releases in the mobile world and to have a laugh some people take this more seriously then they should ever.
I think if one becomes upset when reading things on the Internet that are so frivolous and connected to the first world, in material items that they should put down their phones, go outside and breathe or spend more time family and friends. Life's too short to spend so much time in the darkness when its still daylight and moonlight outside.
OK I'm ranting now hehe
I CONCUR !!!!!!!!!!!!!
Whatever you're having, let me have some. Perhaps that will saturate my dull and boring life.
I was messing with it at best buy and since the home button is pressure sensitive you can double press that and it will launch the camera
I'm glad that there is a direct replacement for what the home button 🔲 did. Great that the home and menu buttons can be a swapped as well as Bixby remmaped. I actually really like controlling the phone functions with the voice especially the camera so I can have completely camera Shake free images since I don't have to press any buttons.
Dictating phone functions are inevitable for all manufacturers. But being able to do it now is great. Whether it is the company Google Samsung or Apple that manages to have this working sooner than later more power to the customers that have this available to them I'm glad I can do this now as Google is behind in this respect.
I remembered how many people had been up in arms about which position the menu and back button must most definitely be located in and how wrong it was to be on left or right side of the phone. All arguments are valid as they are opinions but choice is good.
Once the camera is launched can you snap the photo using the power button? How come Sony is the only the to stick with a dedicated camera button.
I wonder if you can set the power button to actually take the picture and get closer to the feeling of handling a real camera when taking pictures. Like the lumias did back in time (when lumias were the real thing)
The lack of home button quick launch is a negative for me. The power button isn't as handy in my opinion.
I wonder if it is possible to remap the Bixby button to use as a camera shutter.
That seems like the most logical use for it.
The Bixby button should've been treated like the Active key on the Active phones.