Uploading videos on YouTube is easier than you thought.

YouTube is the biggest video platform on the planet, delivering everything from music videos to birthday parties to news and updates on the world. Uploading your own videos to YouTube is an easy process, with access to plenty of features to give you control over the end product.

How to upload a video to YouTube

Launch the YouTube app from your home screen or the app drawer. Tap on the upload button on the right side of your screen. It looks like a video camera. Tap the video that you want to upload. Enter a title for your video. Tap a privacy option for your video. Your options are Public (anyone can see), Unlisted (anyone with a link can see), and Private (only you can see). Tap the arrow in the upper right corner of your screen.

How to adjust the length of your video

While it's easy to record a video for uploading to YouTube, you might want to adjust where the video starts or stops. YouTube makes this easy for you, allowing you to drag and drop where each video begins and ends.

Launch the YouTube app from your home screen or the app drawer. Tap on the upload button on the right side of your screen. It looks like a video camera. Tap the video that you want to upload. Tap and drag the blue bumpers to drag and drop to the length you want your video to be. Enter a title for your video. Tap a privacy option for your video. Your options are Public (anyone can see), Unlisted (anyone with a link can see), and Private (only you can see). Tap the white arrow in the upper right corner of your screen.

How to add music to your video upload

When it comes to the options that you have before uploading a video, one of the most popular features is the ability to add music to your video.

Launch the YouTube app from your home screen or the app drawer. Tap on the upload button on the right side of your screen. It looks like a video camera. Tap the video you want to upload. Tap on the music button on the right side of your screen. It looks like a musical note. Tap the plus sign on the bottom right corner of each track to add it to your video. Enter a title for your video. Tap a privacy option for your video. Your options are Public (anyone can see), Unlisted (anyone with a link can see), and Private (only you can see). Tap the white arrow on the right side of your screen.

How to add a filter to your YouTube upload

Not every video needs to look as realistic as possible, and with filters it's an easy process to go ahead and adjust the way that your video looks with as little effort as possible. You can pick from one of the filters YouTube has offered to immediately change the look of your video.

Launch the Youtube app from your home screen or the app drawer. Tap on the upload button on the right side of the screen. It looks like a video camera. Tap the video you want to upload. Tap the magic wand on the right side of your screen. Tap the filter you want to use. Enter a title for your video. Tap a privacy option for your video. Your options are Public (anyone can see), Unlisted (anyone with a link can see), and Private (only you can see). Tap the white arrow in the upper right corner of your screen.

While uploading a video to YouTube can be a bare bones affair, by using the different features available to you it's easy to spice your video up in just a few short taps. You are able to adjust the way your video looks, whether it had background music, and adjust your privacy options all before uploading a photo.

