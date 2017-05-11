No, I don't want to hear about your promotions.
Having the Galaxy Apps store installed on you Galaxy S8 or S8+ alongside the Play Store isn't ideal, but it's the only way to update some of your phone's core services. What isn't necessary at all are its notifications, which can be useful sometimes but are often just promotional pushes you may not care about.
You can turn off the notifications for the app entirely, though, and it only takes a couple steps. Here's how to get it done.
How to turn off Galaxy Apps notifications.
- Open Galaxy Apps from your home screen or app drawer.
- Tap on the overflow menu button in the top-right corner.
- Tap on Settings.
- Tap on the toggle for Push notifications to turn off promotional notifications. These are the non-critical notifications about sales, deals and promotions from Samsung.
- Tap on the toggle for Show updates ... to turn off app update notifications. You don't necessarily need these turned on so long as you have "Auto update apps" turned on above it.
With both of these toggles turned off, Galaxy Apps won't bother you at all anymore. So long as you keep the automatic updates turned on it will still update some core services periodically, and you won't ever have to open Galaxy Apps unless you want to.
Reader comments
Didn't know about this. I'll have to let my sister know how to stop it. For me, this kind of thing just furthers why I don't want a Samsung device. I don't like when my phone harasses me like that.
Hey...Mobile Nations! I am using a Chrome web-browser on this PC... and every time I which to REPLY to a Comment made here in Reader Comments, I am greeted with a page full of Ajax Commands and Java code gobbiy goop...
...On and On and on....for a complete page. I have the latest Java installed on this Windows 10 machine as normal. It never happens anywhere else but Android Central's comments section. :(
Step 1: Don't buy a Samsung. Problem Solved
I bought an S8 on a whim earlier this week. It reminded me of why I've avoided Samsung's since the S4 and I returned it yesterday.
The device is beautiful but two alarm apps, two browsers, an extra app store, etc, etc.
No thanks.
Well... Sometimes you have to take the bad with the good. In the case of the s8 the good outweighs the bad. Very simple to deal with.... turn off the notifications! Coming back to Android after 6 years on iPhone I am very pleased with the changes in the operating system. I'm very impressed with the s8 as a phone. Granted, it makes no sense to have two browsers on the phone and all the T-Mobile stuff, but in reality, I simply put it all in their own folders and don't ever deal with them. Like I said, for me, the good way outweighs the bad.