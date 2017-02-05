How can I watch the Super Bowl on my Android phone? Depends: live or after the fact?

Game day approacheth! Super Bowl parties shall abound, but what if you can't make it to one? What if you're stuck somewhere without a TV? What if you wanna watch the Super Bowl in the bath? You can — on your Android phone or tablet. But how?

Here's how:

In the U.S.

If you're in the U.S., lucky you! You have more options than most for watching the Super Bowl live. If you can't be around for the live game, you still have options to watch after the fact.

Fox Sports GO

This is your best option for watching the Super Bowl live. The Fox Sports GO app will be streaming the game in its entirety, including commercials. The real kicker? It's free. You won't need to prove you're a cable subscriber or any of those shenanigans. Just download the app and the game is yours.

Download: Fox Sports GO (Free)

NFL Mobile (Verizon customers only)

If you're with Verizon, you also get to watch the Super Bowl for free with the NFL Mobile app. Hell, if you want to switch to Verizon, know that next year you'll get all the regular season and playoff games, as well as the Pro Bowl and the Super Bowl for free.

Download: NFL Mobile (free, with in-app purchases)

Outside the U.S.

Unless you have a TV subscription, there's unfortunately no way to stream the Super Bowl live and for free on your Android phone or tablet, though there are paid options.

Canada only: CTV GO

If you have a cable subscription that includes CTV, you'll be able to live stream the Super Bowl in the CTV GO app, with proof of subscription.

Download: CTV GO (free)

U.K., India, and everywhere else: NFL Game Pass

This option isn't cheap, but it's virtually the only way you'll see the Super Bowl on your Android phone or tablet. For $34.99 USD, you get the Super Bowl and Pro Bowl (now passed), as well as access to the NFL Network 24/7, coach's film, game replays, and more through February 17, 2017.

For $35, it might not seem worth it, but for the die-hard NFL fan living outside the U.S., it's really your only option.

Subscribe to NFL Game Pass ($34.99)

That's pretty much it

If you're wanting to watch Super Bowl LI on your Android phone or tablet, those are really your only options at this point, aside from some less-than-legal shenanigans.

How are you watching this year? Got another option for streaming on Android? Let us know in the comments below!