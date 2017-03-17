How do I take a screenshot on the Google Pixel?
The Google Pixel runs Android 7.1, which is pretty special. There are a whole bunch of new features, and there are rounded icons — for better or worse. If you're using the new phone, you're likely going to want to show off some of its awesome looks in the form of screenshots.
It's easy to take a screen on the google Pixel. Here's how.
How to take and find screenshots on the Google Pixel
Take a screenshot using the hardware buttons
- Hold down the power button (top button) on the right side of the phone.
- Immediately afterwards, hold down on the down volume button.
- Release both buttons at the same time.
If you performed the combination properly, you should see a smaller version of the screen you took and a notification
How to access the screenshot you took
On the Google Pixel, screenshots are stored in a special folder, accessible through the Photos app.
- Swipe down on the notification shade.
- Tap on the screenshot to open it.
- Tap on Share or Delete to action the screenshot.
How to access all of your screenshots
- Open Google Photos from the home screen, folder or app drawer.
- Tap the three-line menu button on the top left side of the screen.
Tap Device folders.
- Tap the Screenshots folder.
- Open or share the screenshot or screenshots you want.
How to take a screenshot with Google Assistant
Right now, Google Assistant doesn't allow you to take screenshots using your voice, but the feature should be added soon, as it was available through Google Now on Tap in earlier versions of Android.
Questions?
Taking screenshots is often the easiest part of using a phone, but there are plenty of things you can do with them. We're here to help answer any follow-up questions you may have.
Reader comments
I had trouble with how you described to take a screenshot. Turns out, you have to hold the two buttons down for a couple of seconds. This article helped me understand that. https://support.google.com/pixelphone/answer/2811098
So I don't get it, you take a screen shot then to access it, you can't just go into your camera roll with the rest of your photos and say to send to someone and it sends the image.
When I text it to someone they get a link to follow? Is this the only option?
Wish Google would now come up with a Screenshot shortcut in the quick settings. Also, a restart option in the power menu would be fantastic.
Seriously the whole two button thing sucks. It's a hassle and takes multiple attempts to get the screen shot. Even while pressing both buttons and holding it changes my volume instead or just ask to restart or power off.
Why didn't Google use a screen shot button in the quick settings - like all the other HTC phones have?
Or better yet, knuckle knock like the honor 8. By far the coolest way that never fails.
Good to see improvement there. It definitely failed a few times in the Honor 7 I had.
This is how it used to work on Nexus phones but it was replaced with Now On Tap. Nice to see it back again
I was looking at it recently, but screen too small.
Is there any way to get the screen share feature back from the Now On Tap feature? I miss this on the Pixel.
The beta version has it. I am using it now on my op3. Enjoy!
The Google now on tap screen share thing was removed for whatever reason. I thought that was very useful. Don't get why they got rid of it...
It was the easiest and best way to capture a screen shot.... Wish they'd implement capturing a portion of a screen too.
Google now on tap beta has it for some reason. Enjoy!
Sign up for the beta version. It's been on there and it's glorious :)
How do you sign up for the beta version of Now on Tap for a Pixel? I thought Now On Tap was just a baked in feature of the assistant?
In the app store itself go find now on tap and then scroll down and you should see beta sign up.
Maybe you are referring to the "Google Now Launcher" app which has the Now On Tap feature? I don't see a "Now On Tap" app.
Either way, the Google Now Launcher app does not work with the Google Pixel and Pixel XL phones (shows incompatible in the Play store) because those phones use an app called "Pixel Launcher."
I like samsungs swipe to capture. Holding all those buttons seems too complicated.
Even on a samsung device I do the button thing. Feels better then doing the bless the phone motion LoL
Agree
2 buttons.. So complicated
LG's Quick whatever is the best way for screenshots
I wish/hope they bring back the long-press home button way of sharing screenshots. So much easier!
Get the beta version of Google now on tap. It's back on there. Enjoy!
New update brought it back!
Me too!
I have a question, so far I am trying to get adjusted to using Google Photos as my primary gallery app. My main issue is that I dislike screenshots just sitting on my device after I am done with them. As of right now after I take a screen shot, share it, then go into device folders in Photos I cannot find a way to delete the picture. Am I missing something here? For the time being I am using QuickPic just to have a more traditional gallery available but I would like to switch over to Photos entirely.
You can but you have to go into device folders in photos. Also you could "back up" screen shots. They will then show in the main area and you can delete them easier.
Cool cool, thanks!
Are you using a long press on the pic? After it is deleted it should go into trash.
Long press pic then hit the three dots.
Should say delete device copy.
Fantastic, I was looking for the little trashcan. Thanks!
The quality of the screenshot degrades when I share it through All or Google Messenger.
Google Messenger is awesome, but it completely destroys image quality when you do MMS. No idea why it's not configurable, or why their compression algorithm is as crappy as it is. Whenever I need to send an image (on my HTC One M8), I almost always switch back to HTC's Messages app. it typically shrinks pics down to 50-100 Kb, and they look much, much better than anything I send over Google Messenger. it's borderline unusable for sending images.
Yep, same thing with Hangouts.
That's why XHangouts module running Xposed has a setting to use their own algorithm which easily fixes the screenshot quality when sending MMS.
It's mind-boggling how Google can't fix MMS quality in any of their messaging apps.
No it does not, 1 your connection is slow 2 the servers will add a low quality version before the full Image is added.
Happens all the time on my ****** middle of nowhere wifi
Quality over quantity. Nailed it!
Wish I had more up-votes for you. I'll gladly give you the one i have.