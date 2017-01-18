Take the guesswork out of light painting and let the Honor 6X do it for you.

The Honor 6X features a solid rear-facing camera that's equipped with a bevy of fun camera modes to help spark creativity. One of those features is light painting mode, a photographic technique that can only be composed with a long exposure.

Most smartphones now come equipped with "manual" camera settings so that you can control things like the exposure and shutter speed, but the Honor 6X helps take the guesswork out of setting that up. Here's how to use it.

How to take light painting photographs with the Honor 6X

Open the Camera app. Swipe over to the left. Select Light painting mode at the bottom. Select which light painting mode pairs best with your situation. Tap the Shutter button. The shutter will stay open until you tap the red Stop button. When it's finished, the camera app will take you back to the preview window.

For best results, we suggest keeping the Honor 6X as steady as you can by holding or resting it against a flat surface. For added stability — for you serious light painters out there — try strapping it onto a mini tripod and pairing a Bluetooth remote so that you don't have to touch the screen.

