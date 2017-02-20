'Mercury' is coming soon! Here's how to follow along with the big announcement!

I won't lie: I'm pretty jazzed for the BlackBerry 'Mercury', the latest phone from BlackBerry Mobile that promises to combine a classic hardware with modern Android conveniences.

While most of you won't be able to attend the live announcement in person on Saturday, February 25 at 1pm ET / 7pm CT — it's at a small venue in Barcelona — our friends at CrackBerry will be streaming the event for all to see. That's a pretty good way to spend a Saturday, if you ask me.

While we already know a fair amount about the 'Mercury', we are still trying to figure out its specs, what it will be called and, probably most important of all, what it will cost and when it will be available. That will all be revealed in just under a week.

To follow along next Saturday, make sure to bookmark crackberry.com/bbmobilemwc2017. We'll see you then!

BlackBerry 'Mercury' livestream from MWC 2017!