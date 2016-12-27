Amazon Gift Cards make post-Christmas shopping a breeze.

There's a few different ways to send and receive Amazon Gift Cards — by e-mail, printed out as a card, or a gift card purchased from a store.

Regardless which method you received your Amazon Gift Card this season, we'll show you how to load it up to your Amazon account — while also pointing you towards some of our picks for the coolest tech and hottest deals you'll find on Amazon.

How to load an Amazon Gift Card onto your account

The main thing you'll need to redeem your Amazon Gift Card is the 15-digit claim code found on the back of the physical card, or in the email you received. You can add the balance of the gift card to your Amazon account, or spend it immediately by entering into the it during checkout. You'll see the entry field when you get to the payment methods of the checkout process

If you've received your Amazon Gift Card via email, it's super easy to add your gift to your account right from your phone. Simply open your email, tap the link, enter your Amazon credentials, then add the gift card to your account balance. You'll also find your claim code in the email if you'd rather enter it during checkout for a bigger purchase.

Go to Amazon's page for redeeming gift cards

How to spend your Amazon Gift Card

You can find a bunch of great gift recommendations available from Amazon in the Android Central Holiday Gift Guide. Here's some of the best from our list, along with some other cool deals you might not want to miss out on!

Honor 8

The Honor 8 is one of the best phones released in 2016, and a great option if you're looking for a new phone for the New Year. The Honor 8 gives you almost everything you expect in a flagship phone, but does it at a dramatically lower price. You get all of the top-end specs, great features and excellent camera performance. It's a great buy, for you or someone else.

Nextbit Robin

If you're looking for something even more affordable and unique, the Nextbit Robin is worth considering. Its cloud-based storage offers 100GB of space, including 32GB onboard, for your apps and data. With a 5.2-inch screen and a very good 13MP camera, it's a capable device — and it's also currently on sale via Amazon for under $150.

UE Boom 2

The UE Boom 2 is a tough and compact Bluetooth speaker that's even waterproof. It features excellent battery life and delivers incredible sound for its size. You can also pair two of them together to fill an entire room with music.

Roku Premiere+ Streaming Media Player 4K

The Roku Premiere+ is a capable streaming box available for under $100. You'll find apps for all your favorite streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Video, Pandora, and many more. The Roku Premiere+ is compatible with 4K televisions and includes a lot of really awesome features, such as an included Wi-Fi remote control with a headphone jack, so you can watch your favorite shows without disturbing anyone else in the room.

Amazon Echo Dot

Make your home smarter with the power of Alexa. The Amazon Echo Dot comes in a small package, but comes with the power of Amazon's Alexa. The Dot is so cheap you might as well buy one for your kitchen, one for the living room, and one for the bedroom — all for the cost of the full-size Amazon Echo. Once you get yours set up, there's a lot you can do with the Amazon Echo.

