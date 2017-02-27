Now that payments are built into Assistant, your Google Home can not only keep your shopping list but order from it, too.

As of this writing, payments only work for Google Express. Google Express is an online market built from more than 40 nationwide retailers. You'll find companies like Target, Toys R Us, Costco, Walgreens and more. Shopping through Google Express is just like shopping most anywhere else. You can also pay a membership fee for extras like free shipping and no Costco access fees for people without a Costco membership.

Before you can do any of this from your Google Home, you need to set up payments. these payments are separate from anything you might have in Google Wallet or Google Pay but they're easy to set up through the Google Home app.

Open the Google Home app and get into the menu by tapping the three horizontal lines in the upper left corner. Make sure the Google account you want to be tied to your payment methods is the one shown. If not, tap the triangle beside the account name to change it. Tap More settings and go to the bottom where you'll find Google account settings. Tap the Payments entry then tap Get started. After you agree to the terms and conditions (be sure to read them because this is your money we're dealing with here) you'll set up a default payment method. If you have already set up payments for another Google service, like Google Play or YouTube, you'll see that card listed. If you want to use the same card you can tap Next to continue. If you don't have a payment method listed or want to use a new one, tap Add credit or debit card to add the card details. You'll need to give the correct name and billing address like you would for any other online payment method, and when that's done tap the Save label. This is now your default payment method and you can tap Next to continue. Next, you'll need to provide a delivery address. Just like the card information in the payment method section, if you already have an address on file you'll see it here and be able to choose it. If that's the case, tap Next to continue. If you don't have an address on file for a Google service or want to enter a different one, tap Add new address and enter all the details. Tap Save to store it and Next to continue. Now you need to let Assistant know which Google Home(s) is allowed to take voice orders and pay for products. If you have more than one Google Home you'll see each listed with a toggle switch that you can turn payments on or off with. If you only have one, you'll see a switch to turn payments on or off.

Now you're all set up to take payments and order things with your voice. Try asking Google Home "OK Google, how do I shop?" to get an idea of how to let Home know you want it to buy something for you. Visit this Google help page for more details on managing your shopping list and making orders through Google Home, or to chat with someone who can help.