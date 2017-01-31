Play your favorite PC games on your Shield TV with GameStream.

The PC vs. console debate has raged on amongst gamers on forums and chatrooms for decades. But it's 2017, and there's more parity between console and PC gaming than ever before. Furthermore, thanks to GameStream for the [NVIDIA Shield Android TV], you can stream your favorite PC games straight from your computer to your living room TV and play from the comfort of your couch with your Shield controller in hand.

There are over 200 titles compatible with GameStream, so you're bound to find some of your favorite PC games to play on your Shield. Do note that your PC will be inaccessible while streaming games to the Shield, an important thing to note if you share your PC with your family or roommates.

But before we go any further, here's what you'll need to get things set up:

NVIDIA Shield Android TV box

PC with a GeForce GTX 650 or higher graphics card. View full system requirements here.

A strong Wi-Fi signal in your home

To maximize your Wi-Fi strength, you'll want to ensure that your PC is connected to the internet via a wired ethernet connection so that your Wi-Fi can maintain a strong connection between your Shield and your PC no matter where they are in your home.

Once you've confirmed your PC is compatible, you're ready to get things set up.

On your PC, download and install GeForce Experience. Log into your NVIDIA account in GeForce Experience. If you have yet to set up an account with NVIDIA, you can create one from scratch, or use your Google or Facebook account. Check for the latest updates to the GeForce Game Ready driver in GeForce Experience. Download and install latest updates. Once the updates have installed, go to the GeForce Experience Settings — the icon looks like a gear. Select Shield from the side menu. Ensure that GameStream is turned on. Switch over to your NVIDIA Shield TV. Go to GameStream from the main menu. Log into the same NVIDIA account logged into GeForce Experience.

Now you're PC and NVIDIA Shield are connected and you're good to stream any of the GameStream-supported games that are installed on your PC to the Shield. GeForce Experience will automatically scan your computer for any compatible games installed. When you go to the GameStream menu on your Shield, you should also see Steam as an option, which allows you to stream any games you've got installed on your PC from your Steam library.

Some games may require a keyboard and mouse setup. The NVIDIA Shield TV offers support for both Bluetooth and wired USB keyboards and mice, so you should hopefully be able find something that works around the house. If not, we'd recommend getting the Logitech K400r, which includes a keyboard and trackpad for a great wireless experience in your living room.

Once you've got everything set up, your favorite PC games will load and play just as fast and smoothly as any Android games or apps downloaded onto your Shield TV.