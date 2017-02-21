Is it easy to set an alarm in Android Wear 2.0? Absolutely!

Buzz! Buzz! That's the sound a smartwatch makes as it's buzzing you awake. You can set up your Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch to do the same by following these directions. Take note these directions only apply to the smartwatch, and not your Android smartphone. You'll have to set that alarm separately.

How to set an alarm with a Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch

In the app launcher, select Alarm. Tap New Alarm. Move the hands around the dial to select your preferred time. Tap on the checkmark to approve. Tap once more.

Sleep tight!