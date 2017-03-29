How do I sell my Android phone or tablet for the most amount of money? With these tips and tricks, you'll get the best return!

So a new Android phone has caught your eye — maybe the new Samsung Galaxy S8 — and you want to get on the boat as soon as possible. You'll need to sell your old phone in order to make up some of the money you're spending on that new device, but luckily there are a wealth of options available. We're going to get you through some of the best practices out there for preparing your Android phone or tablet for sending off, and some places for sale that would best suit your needs.