How do I sell my Android phone or tablet for the most amount of money? With these tips and tricks, you'll get the best return!
So a new Android phone has caught your eye — maybe the new Samsung Galaxy S8 — and you want to get on the boat as soon as possible. You'll need to sell your old phone in order to make up some of the money you're spending on that new device, but luckily there are a wealth of options available. We're going to get you through some of the best practices out there for preparing your Android phone or tablet for sending off, and some places for sale that would best suit your needs.
Reader comments
Selling your Android phone or tablet: The ultimate guide
1. Delete all downloaded apps on the phone with "Ccleaner"
2. Delete "Ccleaner" - all apps on phone are now stock, built-in
3. Remove Google account
4. Reboot
5. Remove any kind of security left in the phone (Fingerprint, pattern etc.)
6. Reboot to Recovery
7. Delete data and cache a couple of times
8. Reboot to OS
9. The phone is now ready to be sold
10. Go to Google account settings on the website and remove the device from my devices.
Great guide, I sold my old Blu Studio One Plus on Ebay for almost the same price I paid for it.
1) Empty it!
2) Put it on Ebay!
3) Ship brick instead of phone
4) Get tha moneyyy!
5) Police on ya door
6) Make a run for it!
7) Get caught.
8) Dindu Nuffin.
Posted via the Android Central App
for LG G3
LOL !!! That's what the seller's rating are for:)
Article written 2 years ago based on first comment left - recycling at it's worst?
Recycle da s***!!!
Posted via the Android Central App
for LG G3
And recycled article again - Oh, wait, I see they changed the phone you might be interested in to newest Samsung, everything else is same as before which was same as before that. I guess another slow news day and had to find someone to pop-up an add and sprinkle in a mixture of other display ads.
Too many scammers on Swappa now. I got burned and will not go back. You have no protection from Swappa since they are merely a forum and you get no help from PayPal because they are only for the buyers because the credit card companies pay them fees. I just got burned out of $500. Never happening again. I know about 5 other people who stopped selling on there also for the same reason.
I come to this site for Pokemon articles. Not articles about these Androids or Iphones.
Swappa isn't too bad.
Worst thing about it is the low ball re-sellers on there.
If you just ignore them and stick by your guns you can usually haggle a good price from honest buyers.
I've been using exchangeit.us for years now. Of course I always shop around first to see where I can get the best price. Last time I traded in my Note 4 and received roughly $40 more then other places online. I used to check local places but every time they were extremely low so I don't even check local any more. Online is the way to go either trade-in sites or eBay. I see several mentions of craigslist. I always get so many low ball offers or people asking to trade or meet in some other city. It was really a nuisance for me having my phone blow up and have to filter through the people who were really serious about my sale. Not to mention I've met people and them completely not even show. Maybe for some people it's amazing but it wasn't for me. I like as little hassle as possible.
My issue was I dropped my Verizon ballistic nylon 64 GB droid turbo a few days ago an it fell right on the volume buttons cracking the screen and lcd. I went to two different verizon stores both ran by a bunch of dopes only driven on making commissions and could care less about helping me. They told me nothing could be done, you have no insurance. Low and behold I called motorola an they said no insurance you still have a year warranty due to the ballistic nylon and Verizon should of informed me of that and given a replacement. I already purchased another phone at this point a HTC desire.. Long story short, called verizon put them on the phone with motorola and bam! Verizon is overnight a brand new turbo.. They couldn't credit my account for some reason so they said do what you please with the new replacement droid. My question is, the sim in the phone thats coming (Turbo) inactive because i am now using my new HTC? Or should I pull the sim to be safe from the droid before i sell it on ebay... I dont need any more headaches and will actually be making money on this debacle
Ive bought on ebay.sold on ebay. No problems.
Bought a used Xperia Z once on amazon. Worst idea ever. "Like new condition" was not at all close to like new condition. It looked like someone jumped someone for it in a dirt field and it was shipped without being cleaned (loads of fingerprints on the screen) it looked gross.
Was banged up. Phone wasnt even factory reset. Then i find out the esn is bad for someone bailing on their contract with the carrier so i couldnt activate it even if i wanted to without paying the 400 tmo still wanted from the original owner.
I eventually sent it back after the seller denied having any clue about the condition of the phone claiming they were selling it "for a friend" who used their account on amazon.
(oooh kay)
But i did get a steal on a nexus 10 for 150 (charger case and n10 with a screen protector on it) on ebay
And a used nexus 7 2013 for a whole 79 dollars also with case and screen protector charger etc also on ebay.
I like swappa but ive never pulled the trigger on a deal so far
Actually the first step in selling your phone is to keep the box and manuals somewhere safe when you open it, and put a case on the phone IMMEDIATELY! Screen protector is also a good idea, but I've managed without one and my screen is scratch free after a year (I keep it away from my keys)
I only buy phones on ebay that come with the original box from a personal user (not a tech reseller) because these people cared enough to put the extra effort into keeping all the bits and taking care of the phone. I pay roughly $30-$50 more for these phones but it is worth it to know I'm getting something from a person who bothered to care.
Not sure about that "all devices are inspected and vouched for by Swappa" line. I bought a phone from them not too long ago and neither the bluetooth nor the wifi worked on it. Ended up sending it back and going the Craigslist route.
Posted with my HTC One A9.
Pretty sure Swappa only checks IMEI to make sure it is not blacklisted.
Never sold any Andy, I retire them & keep in a collection coz usually they're too bashed up to consider it,
Now I got 2 moto Defys , Razr M, Nexus 5 moto x Gen 1 in walnut & Gen2 w/ my first cracked screen ever
Posted via the Android Central App
Swappa is killing eBay. I never sell anything on eBay anymore. Fees are too damn high. Swappa or local classifieds only. In fact, I fear eBay will try to buy Swappa one day. Their are killing eBay's phone sales.
Posted via the Android Central App
I'll have to check this swappa out
I've always had the best luck on Swappa. You get the most money for your device and everything goes through PayPal, which makes sure your transactions are safe (although it takes awhile to get your money).
I paid $849 for my 64GB iPhone 6s Plus and they're currently selling for $750 on Swappa. A loss of $100 isn't that big of a deal for me. Verizon was only going to give me $350 for trade-in. Definitely not worth it.
I've been selling my devices online for years and the conclusion I've come to is 90% of the time the best price and net money to the seller is usually selling through Amazon Marketplace. This isn't selling to Amazon, it is selling through amazon. You can avoid fees all together and make more money on Craiglist, but it is definitely simpler to do online.
I just sold my old Nexus 10 through a local FB Buy, Sell, Trade group. I did use Amazon Trade-In as a reference to the lowest I would go, and luckily for me, a lady took it about an hour before I was going to drop the price again.
I've never been a fan of Craigslist, though I did find my motorcycle I picked up on it last fall. And as nice as PayPal would be to take payments, don't like the idea of someone being able to try and reverse the charge. Like having cash in hand.
Craigslist or Swappa are the options i always choose. Can't go wrong in both places and get pretty good money for devices maintained in great condition, having original box and accessories.
Ebay uses paypal for payment processing. If you are a new ebay seller paypal will hold your funds for 21 days after you sell your phone. Just go to cellbeach and see for yourself.
After hours of comparison shopping I found the best place to sell a phone is cellbeach dot com (didn't want to post their link here). Last week I sold them my Samsung Galaxy S3 and they paid me way more than Gazelle or anyone else had quoted me. I got my check fast and they paid me what I was quoted which doesn't always happen on other phone buying sites.
Also, forget ebay. They use Paypal for payment processing. If you are a new ebay seller Paypal will hold your money for 21 days after you sell your phone.
FYI – If you sell your phone to Amazon they pay you with an Amazon gift card. Cellbeach is best.
I just sold my old BB Bold on Glyde.com which does all of the work for you. Did I mention I got $70 bucks for that thing when Gazelle wanted to offer me $0 for it. You can buy beat up smartphones there too. Im going to get my kid an old droid bionic for like $40 so that he can have his own phone to play apps and crap.
I'm thinking of selling my s4 since I just bought a nexus. Maybe I will sell it on swappa; or keep it as a backup.
Posted via Android Central App
Swappa FTW. I've sold two phones with no problems.
$25 for my HTC EVO LTE? F*ck you sprint. I can get triple that on eBay. Mines mint, with box, etc
Posted via Android Central App
Swappa is AMAZING!
I've sold a few devices on there and it is easiest to work with.
Craigslist can be sketchy depending on your area and I've seen that people don't want to actually PAY what you are asking for your phone.(it's like an online yard sale) That said, if you're cheap, you can find phones for cheap on there!
Only time carrier trade-in makes real sense is when they do a trade any phone for $100 kind of deal and you have a real beater to trade in that is otherwise not worth much to sell. Otherwise selling it gets more value...I have used Swappa to sell phones before, it's the only way to go.
Swappa is great. I use it all the time. It is the seller that pays the $10 fee, not the buyer..
Posted via Android Central App
Look at it however you want...
Posted via the Android Central App
Celltraderonline is where I sell and trade best site ever
Posted via Android Central App
I've sold several of my old devices to friends, neighbors and family. I don't make any effort to sell them, but I'm usually asked when someone breaks or loses their phone.
Posted via AC App on HTC One
Swappa day and night here. Might put up my mint and unlocked LG OGP.
Posted via Android Central App
One thing eBay is good for: selling a device that's broken. I've had good luck selling devices that were non-functional for a pretty good price. People on eBay often look for devices that are broken but they think they can fix and sell for full price. Thus, you often get surprising amounts for devices that you could never move on Craiglist.
Examples:
In March 2013 I sold a semi-bricked T-Mobile Samsung GS2 for $200.
In August 2013 I sold a Nexus 4 with a broken power button for $170. I bought a pristine fully-functioning replacement on Craigslist for $220 at the same time.
In November 2013 I sold an iPhone 3G with a non-functioning power button for $75.
Swappa is the best thing out there
Posted via Android Central App
I had my son's old DNA with a cracked screen to trade, Verizon would only give me $10 because of the crack. The mall where I was had an ecoATM. I was able to recycle it for $65 with ecoATM. Not too bad. Especially since I took it apart and put it back together for fun. It still worked even after that.
Posted via Android Central App
Swappa is the best place to buy and sell recent flagship devices.
I've been buying and selling smartphones since the iPhone 3GS on ebay
but lately I use swappa, as it costs less and you have the confidence that the IMEI was checked and verified by a third party.
Never use trade in unless it's upgrade swap website and it's a newer phone. Always use swappa and if it's not too hard use craigslist. Also unless your forced to don't use eBay. Their fees are outrageous.
Posted via Nexus 5 Android Central App
No one has mentioned Glyde. They are super easy to use and I have gotten the most money for my phones there. Sold my gray Note 2 on Sprint last October and got over $300. I sold my son's S2 in October and got $114.00. I sold my daughters EVO 4G LTEs in December and received over $103.00 for each phone. The Glyde site even tells you what Gazelle and other trade in sites are offering for your device! I highly recommend them. Only drawback I found is that the transaction takes just slightly longer than Gazelle in NY experience from listing to receiving your funds.
Posted via Android Central App
Bump. I've been using glyde for a while and it has definitely given me the most money and has a relatively quick turn around time.
I also have used Glyde multiple times to buy and sell devices, and have had nothing but good and fair profit, and good and fair purchases. The prices are usually appropriate.
Posted via Android Central App
boom, just posted about glyde. I got $70 for my blackberry bold 9900 when gazelle didnt even want it.
I've sold my last 5 phones on craigslist. Perfect for a quick turn around.
+1
Posted via the Android Central App
Good call on Swappa, guys. Added.
Swappa is the way to go. Sold 2 phones on there and bought one. Cheaper to sell and buy there than on ebay, and way safer than craigslist.
I suggest www.swappa.com, safe secure, no BS.
Posted via Android Central App
Craigslist, quick and easy most of the times.
Posted via Android Central App
if you live in a densely populated area (i live in the greater stl area), nothing beats craigslist.
I use ebay. The fees are really high though. You lose probably 20-25% of the price because of the fees.
Remember to get signature confirmation if you sell something over $250 to protect yourself. Regular tracking isn't enough on items over $250. Items you sell lower than that make sure you buy tracking to protect yourself from the "I never received it" type people. That's never happened to me but it could and without tracking or signature confirmation ebay/paypal will side with the buyer.
Don't exaggerate. Final value fees are never more than 10% and PayPal fees are around 2-3%.
I just sold a keyboard for $86. $2.79 paypal fee and $8.60 ebay fee. It was about $10 to ship the item leaving me with about $64. I am not exaggerating unless you don't count shipping in which case it is about 13% but you have to get the item to them. if you charge for shipping your item will either sell for less or not sell resulting in lower final value.
You either bake in the shipping cost or recoup it depending on the cost to ship. Either way you will likely get more on eBay than you will Craigslist due to a wider audience even if you want to consider shipping a cost.
Actually, eBay fees are high. If I sell my phone for $350 in eBay I lose about 13% in fees. So at 350, after eBay and PayPal fees my profit not including shipping costs is 304.55. With swappa I only pay $10 fee plus PayPal fee of around $10 and shipping is included in the listing price. That's about half of what I would pay with eBay.
Posted via Nexus 5 Android Central App
I didn't say they weren't high. However the commenter was exaggerating the fees involved.
I got scammed by the "I never received it" people a few years ago and have avoided ebay since. The worst part is that ebay and paypal (when the were separate) wouldn't help me one bit. I shipped to a confirmed address and had tracking with signature. The guy who scammed me actually had his credit card company reverse the fee and paypal wouldn't challenge it with his cc company. I was left with a hole in my pocket and no phone.
Been using swappa primarily ever since.
I have an opposite story. EBay had my back on a scammer 3 years ago on a galaxy s3 in its heyday. 10 minutes after she reported me falsely, eBay called and told me they were gonna refund her and let me keep the payment. I immediately black listed the phone
Posted via the Android Central App
Swappa is awesome. I highly recommend it.
Swappa really needs to be mentioned here.
Really surprised Swappa isn't on here.
Posted from my Nexus 5 via Android Central App
They gave Swappa a small paragraph in there... IT is the best way.
Gazelle caters mostly to iphone customers. They never offer decent prices for android phones.
Gumtree uk
Nexus 5 black 32gb
Worst place ever. I tried selling a phone there once, a few years ago, and 9 out 10 people contacting you will just try to con you off everything you own.
Thanks for the swappa website, didn't know that.
Posted via Android Central App
Gazelle may be the easiest (of what I've tried) but they give the worst possible prices! A Note 3 in perfect condition today (I just checked) is $210. That's a horrible offer. I sent them an old S3 that they offered $75 for, when they got it they lowered it to $45 because they said the battery would not hold a charge (absolute lie). I had them ship it back and got $125 on Craigslist. I'm sure people have had luck with them, and they are convenient, but you will pay a premium for that convenience.
Apparently Backup & Reset isn't sufficient. One should encrypt the phone and then do a decryption/factory reset.
Swappa is better than all the ones listed.
Posted via Android Central App
On the selling side, yes. Not buying, IMO
Posted via the Android Central App
Why not? I've bought several phones on swappa without issue. Much better than eBay in my opinion.
Posted via the Android Central App
Swappa works best for both for my needs, including the boneyard.
I usually get a better deal on eBay. I lurk around for a deal, though. About 2 weeks after launch, I bought a basically new in box turbo 2 for $300 with lifeproof case and 2 Moto turbo chargers. I bought a note 4 in mint condition for $190 back in December as well.
Basically, ebayers are many times less informed of value or seeking too much money. I avoid the latter and take advantage of the former.
So I sell on swappa or CL and buy on all three, especially eBay (eBay bucks are nice)
Posted via the Android Central App
Craigslist for buying, eBay for selling.
eBay should be a last resorts given the amount they will take form you.
Other way around, for me. Fees...
Posted via the Android Central App
I think Swappa should definitely be on this list. Much easier and better quality than ebay. They guarantee only quality devices are listed and every time I have listed a device for sale they sell in a matter of hours. Plus, they only charge a $10 listing fee billed to the seller and they are great to work with.
I agree I buy and sell on swappa exclusively to avoid scams, get more money for items I sell, and sell them quicker
I have sold and bought on swappa.com. It is a great way to go.
Posted via Android Central App
Agreed.
Same here. How was Swappa not mentioned?
It was mentioned. Never heard of it until now.
"Android is a Robot, not a Galaxy."
Either I missed an entire paragraph or the article was updated.
Yeah, me too. did not see it the first time through.
+1 I have sold three phones on swappa and bought one. Love that site!
Best site to sell on in my opinion. .never had a problem...plus I bought a few with good results.
Posted via Android Central App
Since this article was first posted I have bought three phones on swappa. Two were excellent transactions. One was a rip off.
Swappa did all they could in the ripoff and getting my money back from PayPal was painless, though it took time
Posted via the Android Central App
+1 for Swappa. Sold 2 phones there at pretty much what I was asking. Sold and bought a few on Ebay as well but I prefer Swappa
Posted via the Android Central App
Yep, I sell and buy on swappa...but I also do CL and eBay. And I make a lot of transactions
I buy phones that need minor repairs- charge ports, camera lens, and I've even fixed screens
Posted via the Android Central App
Yup, bought and sold on Swappa. Not a single issue
Posted via Techmology
I've been selling my phone on Craigslist, just have them meet me at the carrier store to be safe. But recently I signed up on Verizon Edge, thought I give it a try.
+1
Posted via Android Central App
OMG!!! I never belive blank ATM card do exist until when i finaly came across Mr lion forster. My blank ATM card can withdraw €4,000 daily. I got it from Him last week Wednesday and now I have €14,000 for free. The card withdraws money from any ATM machines and there is no name on it, it is not traceable and now i have money for bussiness and enough money for me and my 4 kids. I am really happy i meet this parfect ATM hacker because i met two people before him and they took my money not knowing that they were scams. But am happy now. Mr lion sent the card through DHL and i got it in two days. Get one from him now. he is giving it out to help people even if it is illegal but it helps a lot and no one ever gets caught. The card works in all countries except Malaga, Mali and Nigeria. lion foster email address lionfosterblankatmcard996@gmail.com
Sound advice. Meet at the carrier store and have the rep verify that it's a clean IMEI before money changes hands
Posted via the Android Central App
I've been selling on Craigslist sense 05, best option for people who want their cash asap.
Posted via Android Central App
Me, too. It's the best way to get the most money. I usually make the initial post for considerably more money than I think is fair, and if I don't get a bite, I'll re-post weekly, decreasing the price by $50 each time. I always offer to sell the phone rooted or with CM installed if the person wants, which often increases what people are willing to pay. I've never once had someone try to screw me over, and I really prefer to deal in cash for this kind of thing, rather than transferring money through a third party.
You're right, best place to get the most money with no hassle, just have the person meet in a public spot, McDonald's, banks etc and you good to rock
Posted via Android Central App
+1. Everything seeks fast on craigslist. As long as it is in good condition and at a reasonable price.
Posted via Android Central App
No way man, too much shooting and robbery here in South Florida.
Yeah, it happens here in LA all the time. Craigslist robbery is a trend here.
Posted from my Nexus 5 via Android Central App
Happens here in Missouri too, In McDonald parking lots, driving down the highway, it's crazy.
That's why I use Swappa.com. No interest in meeting and dealing w crazies.
vzw Moto XPE/N7
Yes South Florida is not the best but I have still had great success with Craigslist in the Fort Lauderdale area.