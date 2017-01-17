Vine is going away. Here's how to download all of your loops in video format!
Twitter is doing some housecleaning, and is [getting rid of its Vine social network in the process](http://www.androidcentral.com/twitter-shutting-down-vine-video-sharing-app. On January 17, the app will no longer allow users to upload new Vines, and is purging its extensive database of 6-second masterpieces.
If you're looking to hold onto your Vines, here's how to download them, or get them emailed to you, in video format.
- Open Vine for Android.
- Log in using your Twitter account or another email.
- Tap the Profile icon on the right of the tab.
Tap Save Videos.
- Decide whether you want to receive an email with the download link or to save the videos to your phone.
- If saving to your phone, decide which videos you want to save.
- Tap Save.
That's it! Now your Vines will be saved to a special folder under the same name in your gallery. Each file will have a long string of numbers with no file extension, but they can be renamed to .mov or .mp4 — they're simply H.264 files at 480x480 with AAC audio.
Have fun!