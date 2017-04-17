It's easy to bring back the 'all apps' button, or disable the app drawer altogether and see all your apps on your home screens.
Samsung's new home screen launcher on the Galaxy S8 introduces many new features, but most notably it changes the way the app drawer works. Instead of having a button on the right of the favorites tray allowing you to view all your apps, you now access the app drawer by swiping up or down, similar to how the Google Pixel Launcher works.
It's a new and simplified approach, and one that frees up some space in the favorites tray for an extra app. However, if you prefer to go back to the old way of doing things, a simple setting change will restore the "all apps" button. Alternatively, if you prefer no app drawer at all, like the iPhone's home screen, that's also possible on the GS8.
How to bring back the 'all apps' button
- Long press on any empty area of your home screen
- Tap the cog icon — Home screen settings
- In the menu that appears, tap Apps button
- From the next menu, select Show Apps button and then tap Apply
How to remove the app drawer altogether
- Long press on any empty area of your home screen
- Tap the cog icon — Home screen settings
- In the menu that appears, tap Home screen layout
- From the next menu, select Home screen only and then tap Apply
Note: It's easy to restore either option to its previous setting through the home screen settings panel.
Reader comments
Thanks for all the tips these past few weeks Alex. They will come in handy when my wife's S8 arrives.
I agree. I'm getting the S8 this week. New to Android. Trying to learn as much as possible. Terminology like "App Drawer" is all new to me. Where is the Newbie section? lol
Just keep an eye out, they usually do a really good job when big new phones hit. Should expect to see more articles like this in the future. The forums are also a really good resource, though the community on this site is not what it once was.