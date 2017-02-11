APOCALYPSE! Well, maybe it's not that dramatic, but when your power goes out it can feel like one, especially in our connected world. If you haven't prepared, you might not be able to check your Twitter for HOURS. That's too much for some to bear.
I'm Michael Fisher, alias MrMobile, and I spent yesterday in one of New England's dreaded Nor'easters, preparing for the worst (which, in this case, was a cup of hot chocolate and uninterrupted electricity). But if you find yourself in the path of a storm, this video guide will help you get set up for whatever's incoming!
Reader comments
How to stay connected in a storm: a MrMobile guide
Mdrndrd should be careful, pretty sure mocking Seattleites from Florida about their snow storms is how you summon a tornado. Zeus and Thor have mean senses of humour.
Pensacola had already seen their tornados for the season, but if anyone feels like sending some storms to Texas, I don't mind pissing off Thor, Zeus, or anyone with power over storms to do it.
🔱
As far as preparedness goes, for those living in areas where strong storms and natural catastrophic events are common every family member should have a go-bag. These go bag's should have first aid kits, medications, water, food and other survival items. I also recommend that all family's conduct emergency drills so when the time comes to react their should be little panic and little confusion. Remember people, if you are prepared you will be lucky.
We sweat in training, so that we don't bleed in battle. ;-)
All of us here (locally) have talked about the importance of having a 'Go Bag'.
I'll agree with MrMobile that having communication is absolutely necessary during these times. Locally we've also talked about the importance of having WiFi calling ability in your phone. In BAD storms we have lost cell towers... And relied upon items that are 'hard wired'...
I also use Twitter (Flamingo, Talon, Fenix and others...) during these times because we have news stations that are - very active - on their Twitter accounts keeping people informed literally with 'up to the minute' details during these times - that really helps. Especially when you have locals that are also tweeting back to keep everyone informed. I'm going to plug Koin6 news out of Portland Oregon.. they do a great job!