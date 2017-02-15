A smart scale won't do the work for you, but it makes keeping track of your daily weigh-ins so much easier.
OK, let's get one thing straight. Knowing how much you weigh won't actually cause you to lose weight. The scale is just the messenger, right? But I've been a HUGE fan of the Withings Body scale (it's actually my second one, having upgraded from the older model) for a couple years now.
The gist: You stand on it. It weighs you and uploads the data to The Cloud™. Weight, BMI, even things like air quality and how much of your body is made up of water. And it's smart enough to handle multiple family members. (My wife and kids all weigh different enough so that we're easily discerned, anyway.)
And then? You follow the trend line. Don't worry so much about the daily numbers. Look at it weekly. If you're losing weight, you'll know it. Same if you're gaining. It's super smart, and super easy. An app for Android. And one for iOS. A web-based dashboard. HealthKit. Google Fit. Withings ties into it all, and made all of this super-easy for me.
Reader comments
You can definitely tell you've lost weight. Great job man. It's really important to stay healthy.
Good job Phil. I have been wanting to get one for a while. I tend to go in spurts where I am good and then get bad and stay bad for a while. I don't have a scale so weight myself only when I go to my parents roughly once a month. If I weight daily I would keep an eye on it and correct quicker I have a feeling.
Great job losing weight Phil! i have a similar scale but without the smart connection. I may pull the plug on this scale! I've been tracking my biking all last year and the info is great to have and look at for ways to improve your routine/lifestyle. Thanks!
If you want to look thinner you don't have to lose weight....just hang out with people fatter than you.
Great job Phil on the weight loss! I have the previous version of that scale at home. Mine doesn't do the body composition thing, but it does fat mass and BMI. As someone who has lost a massive amount of weight (181 lbs so far), I can attest that regular tracking helps to keep my head in the game. I do weigh almost every day just to keep in check, but I do my "official" weigh-in on Wednesdays. There are numerous factors for weight fluctuations on a daily basis (did you poo yesterday?), so a 1 or 2 lb gain from one day to the next isn't uncommon. However, if the general trend from week to week is heading in the right direction, you are doing great.
Props to phil!
I'm all in when it comes to fitness. Not a fan of anything smart in fitness tho. Ppl were getting in shape long before these gimmicks.
Props again phil