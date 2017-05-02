RAM is the most important spec when buying a Chromebook.
Updated April 30, 2017 to make sure newer versions of Chrome use the same method of RAM management and to remove links for the Google Chromebook Pixel (may she rest in peace).
When you're looking to purchase a new (or used, but new to you) laptop, one major consideration is how much RAM you need. Chromebooks are no exception.
The general rule of "as much as you can afford" will always ring true, but that's hardly a good answer and we can do better. Let's talk a little about how a Chromebook uses and manages memory and how you use one affects how much of it you need.
What is RAM?
RAM stands for Random Access Memory. Think of it as a container where the things you're doing on your Chromebook — both what you can see and what's happening behind the scenes — can store and retrieve data randomly. That means it can access any byte of that data without affecting the preceding or trailing bytes. That makes it fast, because the location of the data you need has no effect on the time it takes to read, write or overwrite it. With no moving parts, there are no mechanical limitations on access times.
RAM is also volatile — once the integrated circuits lose their power, the data disappears. That means it's different from your Chromebook's storage (what we think of as a hard drive) and isn't used to store anything long term. Every time you shut off your Chromebook (or any computer) the RAM is erased.
When you have a tab open in the browser on your Chromebook, all the data needed to draw what happens on your screen and interact with the software is being held in RAM. That's the important thing to know here, and we'll talk about why that matters.
How a Chromebook manages RAM
Chrome OS is a very scaled down Linux desktop. Linux, in general, works well with less RAM than other operating systems, and Chrome OS is really lightweight when nothing else is running. Chrome also uses what the developers call a double wall for low-memory states and what's called zRAM to have things perform better on less memory.
A few words about zRAM — also known as compcache — are needed. It's a feature of the Linux kernel that uses virtual memory compression and makes a portion of the RAM into its own compressed block device. Paging (moving files in and around the memory) is done in that compressed block until it runs out of space and needs to be done on the hard disk. It's OK if that sounds like something you don't understand. All you need to know is that it does wonders on computers — like a Chromebook — that don't have a lot of RAM installed. Google uses zRAM by default in Chrome OS since version 27, and they do a really good job managing it. Unless you're moving a lot of small files around, usually the amount used is zero. But it's there, ready when you need it. Since Android 4.4, this is also done on your phone or tablet.
Chrome the operating system manages memory better than Chrome the browser on your Windows laptop.
Google's "double-wall" low-memory states are how they try and prevent apps (mostly the browser window itself) from crashing. A certain amount of RAM is reserved for the first "wall" and when that threshold is reached the software evaluates what order to close processes so that what we are actively doing isn't affected. Background operations (like a browser tab that was opened but you haven't looked at yet) are closed first. Next to go are background tabs or windows that you've never interacted with — clicked, or scrolled or typed in — but you have viewed. After that, the background tab or window you haven't used the longest gets its data moved out of RAM. Finally, if none of that works, the kernel OOM (Out Of Memory) function kicks in and closes tasks and processes based on priority. Here's an interesting read on it all, written when it was being developed for those of us who really dig this kind of thing.
This all happens so we won't see the "He's dead, Jim" or "Aww Snap" pages and lose what we're working on. Things have come a long way since the CR-48 was introduced.
This all means that Chrome the operating system manages memory a lot better — and needs much less of it — than Chrome the browser on your Windows or Mac computer does. When you hear people saying how great their Chromebook runs, while it doesn't nearly run as well on your Windows computer or Mac as a browser, all this is a big part of the reason why. It's OK if you don't understand how it all works, just know that Google has done a lot on the software side to allow even a 2GB Chromebook to be pretty functional.
How will you use your Chromebook?
After talking about what RAM is and how Chrome manages it, this is what will determine how much you need.
You'll find most Chromebooks come with 2GB and 4GB of RAM installed, but some very expensive models might have 8GB or 16GB installed. I'll be the first one to tell you that you don't need 16GB (or even 8GB) of RAM on your Chromebook unless you're doing more than running Chrome on it. While an i7 16GB RAM and 64GB SSD Chromebook makes for a really nice Linux Ultrabook, for most users it's about $1,000 of overkill. Now that the outliers are out of the way, let's talk more about "realistic" Chromebooks.
If you fancy yourself a power user, 4GB of RAM is the minimum
If you're buying a Chromebook to use as a light and cheap way to get on the web, or as a secondary machine to take with you on a quick business trip or vacation, a 2GB model is probably all you'll need. Facebook and Twitter, as well as a few other browser tabs or apps like Google Docs or Hangouts, will run just fine, and if you want to watch Netflix or a movie from local storage, you can shut the browser down and it will be OK. This is where Chromebooks shine — they're cheap and great for light users. And that's how most people use a laptop.
If you fancy yourself a power user — that guy or gal with 20 or more browser tabs open and Spotify or Play Music running in the background, you want 4GB of RAM. If you want to install games from the Chrome store or have YouTube playing in HD while you've got other things up and running, 4GB is the minimum.
If you take things a step further and want to do something like install Ubuntu or run multi-window IDEs for development while also surfing the web or playing videos, you're the type of person who would benefit from using a "business class" Chromebook and all of the RAM they can come with. But even then, most extreme users are doing well with 4GB of RAM.
We can go full circle and come back to the saying that you need as much RAM as you can afford. There's a really good chance that you'll be using your Chromebook a lot once you sort out how to do the things you want to do with it, and the $30 price difference between something like a 2GB Chromebook Flip and a 4GB Chromebook flip makes the upgrade a good investment.
Reader comments
How much RAM do you need in a Chromebook?
I bought a cheap Hisense Chromebook to test it out. $85 on Amazon. It has only every slowed down when I'm using it to transfer files from my phone to my external hard drive and try to do something else at the same time. Literally. If I do anything else besides that transfer and extentions crash left and right.
For every other function, its 2GB of RAM works just fine. This runs as well as any laptop I have ever owned, including a couple that cost nearly a grand.
This off brand $85 laptop is my only laptop today. And I'm fine with it.
This was an informative read. Thanks, Jerry.
Posted via the Android Central App
Get a Chromebook with whatever amount of ram is offered, as long as it is above 2gb. Unless you're using 10-15 tabs at once and doing a lot more than casual youtube and email, anything more than that is excessive. The processor is much more important than the overall ram capacity. Anything that's still using the arm processor architecture will generally be much slower than anything with an Intel processor, and Intel atom processors should be significantly slower higher-end Intel offerings.
Ram is literally the very cheapest component in a computer, so naturally manufacturers give you a bunch of choices in system memory and jack up the prices disproportionately to the hardware instead of giving you more meaningful components in other places.
I agree with laytoncy about the timing of this article- I have yet to ever make my C720P hiccup with 4GB, but I cannot stand the screen. It hurts to look at. Running Crouton and chrome OS, and am wanting to really get into Ubuntu as its new to me. So I want a machine I can upgrade if needed, has a good screen and trackpad, with back lit keys(not too much to ask is it). Im torn between the Dell 13" 8GB model, with its higher than normal price tag, or that new Acer 14". Waiting to see if that is upgradeable, which if so will only be the SSD, guessing on how this stuff goes, and I have yet to see a spec that lists back lit keys. A Pixel is just way to overpriced for what its capabilities are, and you can only buy the 16GB RAM model on Googles own site-
Full-blown Ubuntu is just as bloated as Windows these days. Where Linux really shines is its minimal distributions. Lubuntu would be a good fit if you like Ubuntu, it is the same under the hood, but uses are more minimal window manager. It runs well on systems with even less than 1gb of ram.
I'll check that out. Thanks
Posted via the Android Central App
I had some extra dough a few years back and bought the original Google Pixel. Big bucks but it's a purchase I never regretted. It has 4 GB of memory, and never crashes; but more important for my purposes as a writer is that it has the best screen you buy and a great keyboard and trackpad. I use it for hours and hours every day, and it has never let me down. It does run a little hot and the battery life isn't very good, but the heat is not enough to be bothersome and I use the machine mainly at home on the charger so the battery is not very important to me.
It never crashes because Chrome OS is modified Gentoo Linux. Linux has always been very stable, regardless of how weak or powerful the system is.
I have Ubuntu set up on my Chromebook via Crouton, and so far 4 GB has been enough to keep it going in the background without any real issues while I use Chrome OS. I'm probably what you would call a power user, as I routinely have at least a dozen tabs open, and when I'm researching something I can easily break 30 or more. I'll also frequently have music running via Google's or Amazon's web interface. During all this, my Chromebook never seems to break a sweat. The worst that ever happens is YouTube videos that were previously buffered in stale tabs have to re-buffer, and once in a blue moon I'll get a page refresh on a tab I haven't looked at in a while. No big whoop, no work is ever lost, and I never feel like the system is slowing me down.
I feel like the geek set (of which I'm squarely a member) often underestimates how sophisticated memory management has become in modern systems. Not to mention, with SSDs becoming more pervasive (my Chromebook 15 has one, though I know some Chromebooks still use slower flash solutions), the performance penalty for having to hit primary storage just isn't what it used to be. Unless you have a specific need for having lots of time-sensitive stuff in RAM at once (e.g. real-time communication or streaming, multiple SSH and VM instances, etc.), Chrome OS's memory management does a great job of making the most of the resources available, and dozens of GBs of RAM aren't going to make much of a difference.
I have a couple of Chromebooks, a Samsung XE303 and a HP Chromebook 14 and while I've never pushed these machines to the max I wonder what Jerry's take is Neverware's CloudReady. Find a machine with say a Core i3/i5/i7 and start with 4 GB of RAM and work your way up to say 8 GB with a fast SSD. True you could install any OS on said machine but I've tested CloudReady on several machines and for what it is and depending on the user case its fine for "cloud computing".
I have the Asus C300m. It's got 32GB of EMMc storage, Celeron N2830, and 4GB of RAM. I actually love using it for browsing the web while I'm watching TV. I also frequently use it to play Amazon Prime video on my TV since it doesn't work with my Chromecast.
I always have several tabs open, and I've never had any slowdowns. Honestly, I think Chrome OS is a great OS, and as long as you don't need a super powerful laptop it makes for a great mobile computer. I've got a really powerful desktop for when I need it, so the Chromebook has really served me well.
Posted via the Android Central app on my Nexus 5X with Project Fi
At least 4gb of Ram minimum.
Posted via the Android Central App
4GB min, they should stop making the 2GB variants. Spend at least 250 or don't bother.
Posted via Techmology
I have two chromebooks and I haven't spent 250 yet. My Samsung Series Three still runs fine and is basically our entertainment center. Also have a 4gig Dell that will run chrome and ubuntu just fine. People need to get over this idea that everyone "needs" to do or have certain things. This article is dead on. Most people will get by just fine on 2 gigs for now but could find some benefit in 4 if they want to stretch even more years out of a current generation machine. After all, chromeOS is only getting better and future proofing can save money in the long run. But, telling someone they need to spend a certain amount or just not bother is like telling your grandma to buy a gaming laptop just because it has better specs. If grandma doesn't do gaming then she is just wasting money.
Probably should mention that I bought both used and got good deals by watching eBay.
Huckleberry is completely correct. I have a 2gb Chromebook, it works just fine. Any number of other components will be the bottleneck before your ram is, considering how low-budget the hardware is anyway. I have an old HP Elitebook running Windows 10 that does just fine with 2gb of ram as well, and Windows 10 is a lot more resource-intensive than Chrome OS will ever be.
I have the first HP Chromebook 14. RAM has never been an issue. I've always kept a bunch of tabs open at once, watched YouTube videos with those windows open, etc. It's always run very smoothly.
I found a link that notes some Chromebooks where the RAM is user-replaceable.
http://forums.androidcentral.com/showthread.php?t=631767
Posted via the Android Central App on the Moto X Pure Edition
I have an 4GB Acer CB5-571-c4g4 that I just recently bought refurbished off Groupon that moves like a Champ while I have many tabs open such as Netflix, Reddit, YouTube opened in the background. I also have a Hisense Chromebook 2GB/quad core processor and it can just about handle everything I throw at it pretty well...but if I throw way too much at it can get slightly bogged down....For just under $100.00 I paid for it it is truly in my opinion worth more than I paid it for it. These days I use my Chromebooks more than my MacBook Pro and definitely more than my Windows PC's that I barely turn on.
.
Not as much as I need storage!!!!
Why is this literally the ONLY thing Google outright refuses to upgrade??? Cloud is great...until you have no internet!
Because that's expensive to expand. It is a lot more profitable for manufacturers to try to sell you on RAM when it is literally the very cheapest component in your computer.
Yet another great Jerry article.
Have been thinking about this very thing for the grand kids.
4GB is probably the sweet spot. 2GB makes for a cheap(er) device, but it will suffer some. this is my experience owning 3 chromebook2's for use in my family. they are fine, but i'd save for the 4GB option if i were buying now.
I'm still sporting my original Cr-48 Google sent to me way back when. It's showing its age, multiple tabs slow her down but still does what its meant to do. Love it!
Posted via the Android Central App
4 gb,as a matter of fact I'm going to give a try to the Acer 14 that was presented here in an article a few weeks ago when it's released for sale.Amazon still has it as a "coming soon" thing . I'm looking forward to it.Nice article,both of them,actually.Thanks.
Posted via the Android Central App
I have an HP 11 and can have at least 5 tabs with no slow down.
Dr. Satan is my physician
I like both my Chromebook, and Chromebox. Both are quite snappy, and I very rarely have issues with them. Like a poster above said, a simple reboot does wonders.
I sometimes cringe when I turn on my Windows machine, and very rarely even my Linux one.
Nexus 5X, Android Central Ambassador Team Leader
The reboot thing is not an accident. Unfortunately, ChromeOS still has issues freeing memory when the 10MB or less threshold is reached. If you do "a lot" of stuff, then close all that stuff, then do a bunch of new and different stuff, it's always best to power cycle.
And always shut your chromebook down when you're not using it.
This is something that's being worked on, but the memory management works so while while you're doing a bunch of tasks at the same time that it's something nobody wants to break.
0 GB because it's not a real computer, according to some misguided individuals.
When my c720 (4GB) died, I switched over to using a cheap Acer CB3-111 (Bay Trail, 2GB) that I had received as a gift a few months prior and never opened. I've been perfectly happy with it. Sure it's a tiny bit slower than the c720, but that's due to the processor architecture. When reloading pages that have been pushed off into zRAM or even disk swap space, the reloading is pretty much instant still. Also I've yet to have an issue with losing important tabs even when streaming audio or watching video with many tabs open.
I also run crouton, with KDE on Ubuntu Trusty, pretty much the heaviest DE there is. And even with only 2GB of RAM, using KDE is even smooth and fast. Where the stock ChromeOS (awful) media player stutters and stalls while playing all but hardware decoded x264 video, VLC on the KDE chroot plays them all perfectly. And even running KDE and switching track and forth to ChromeOS has yet to get me to the point of exhausting all of the swap space (both zRAM and disk swap). I can even leave Spotify playing in ChromeOS while heavily taxing my KDE chroot and have yet to even reach the point where Spotify gets shut down.
So in short, more memory can definitely be better, but you can still be quite productive and even run Ubuntu in crouton without much difficulty on just 2GB. RAM management is excellent on the Chromebook.
I LOVE MY 4GB CHROMEBOOK FLIP!!!
I Chromecast from it, while check Feedly for Android Central, and update my LinkedIn and Twitter. Then I take it to bed and read articles in vertical orientation. Or I set it on the kitchen counter to watch YouTube while I do dishes. It does everything I need and then some!
It has bogged down only twice, but a quick reboot clears the memory and it's back to normal responsiveness.
This is a very timely article. I was just looking at Chromebooks the other day and want to get one for my son. I don't want him to hate the experience either and will probably go with 4GB for sure.
The real problem I have is I can't get him a gmail account until next year and I really want him to be able to use Docs, Drive and all that jazz for school. I was able to get him a live.com account a few years ago by verifying I was his parent with a credit cart. I thought Google used to do the same thing but they don't anymore. Not trying to hijack this thread and I'm looking forward to using ChromeOS for the first time soon.
You can sign in to the Chromebook with your own account, then set up a supervised user.
Or heck have him use a Guest account.
If you're talking about the age restriction on Google services.... just fake the birthday...
" I really want him to be able to use Docs, Drive and all that jazz for school. "
Using Guest account would not work for what he wants to do.
Your first option is the best option.
I have an Acer Chromebook 13 with 4 gigs of RAM and my friend has the same Chromebook with 2 gigs. In everyday use whenever we have compared them, mine runs faster smoother and is way more stable even under light use. In my opinion, if you're going to keep your Chromebook for a couple years, the extra few dollars for a 4 gig of RAM model is well worth it. Especially when you consider that most people buy Chromebooks thinking they will rarely use them but end up using them way more than they initially thought they would. When I bought mine I thought I would just use it for some occasional web browsing. But, it has become my go-to laptop for just about everything except things you can only do on a Windows machine. I use my Chromebook about 70% of the time and my Windows machine only about 30% versus the other way around when I first bought the Chromebook.
Via the Android Central App
I have the 2012 model Samsung x303c12 Chromebook. It works just fine with 2gb of ram with 5+ tabs open at once, including Youtube. There's absolutely no difference in performance between 2gb and 4gb unless you're literally running out of system memory in the tasks that you're performing.
240 gb, yes ram
Posted via the Android Central App
Good luck finding a Chromebook that supports that.
Posted via the Android Central App
Just a bit of comedy.... Can't see anything Chromebook needing more than 8.
Posted via the Android Central App
Based on my experience, I don't agree with the author:
Open Facebook, Whatsapp web, GMail, and YouTube, total 4 tabs - and you'll see a Chromebook with 2GB get choked. Looking at memory usage and it shows why - Facebook takes TONS of RAM, WhatApp web takes almost 0.5 GB of RAM so the machine will freeze or it will slow down quite considerably.
My suggestion: Go with the 4GB. I wish there was a Chromebook which you could upgrade the memory like the ChromeBox from Asus and Dell.
"If you want to install games from the Chrome store, or have YouTube playing in HD while you've got other things up and running, 4GB is the minimum."
We agree :P But yeah, that kinda got lost in there.
Go on eBay, and look for an Lenovo X131e(it's a model originally meant for the education market) it has a dual core Intel 877 Celeron CPU clocked at 1.4Ghz comes with 4GB of DDR3L ram(I upgraded mine to 8GB of DDR3L ram for $30), a removable battery, and an empty SATA slot for a standard 2.5in HDD, or SSD(threw in a spare 250GB Segate 2.5in HDD I had laying around in my parts bin) 2 USB 3 ports 1 USB 2 port, VGA and HDMI output, along with an actual wired LAN port.. There are a few others that you can upgrade as well, but these Lenovo models show up from time to time on eBay for usually around $90(what I paid for mine), to about $140.
More is better, 16 GB i would say
Posted via Android Central App
Nobody needs more than 4GB on a Chromebook. Any more than that is just wasteful, in particular, keeping 16GB of memory on line will kill your battery a lot faster than 4GB and intelligent management.
i need more than 8gb, multiple ssh connections, 3 gmail accounts, slack, hangouts, whatsapp, telegram, testing and developing web apps, netflix, youtube, news ..... i always have more than 20 tabs open. Sure i have a desktop pc for work, but sometimes you need to work on the chromebook. My toshiba Chromebook 2 4gb always en up using swap memory and it really gets slow
I run two simultaneous accounts on my Chromebook and both use their own set of extensions (several). I do web development on one of those accounts and use multiple tabs quite often. Even on my 4gb Chromebook I can see that I'm taxing it, so 8gb or even 16gb would be wonderful.
Not to mention that once Android apps become available, you'll want as much RAM as you can get if you're a power user.
But anyone who's using their Chromebook for only checking email doesn't "need" more than 2gb...
Yes, for a Windows PC because it's not as good with memory management as Chrome OS.
Posted via the Android Central App
16gb of ram is not even needed for high-end gaming, unless maybe you're playing in 4k on multiple monitors (how many people are doing that?). This is, of course, assuming you're running Windows, which has much more overhead than a stripped-down linux distribution. Many linux distributions run perfectly well with 512mb of ram for basic tasks involving 10-15 browser tabs.
This also has little to do with memory management, thomasdtran. Windows has much more overhead than Chrome OS to begin with. Think of trying to run Windows 10 on a Windows 98 computer, it isn't going to happen. Windows 98 would run just fine on a Windows 10 computer though, very very quickly, assuming drivers for the hardware existed.
16 GB is definitely, especially with people, like myself, that has multiple windows open with 20 tabs open in each window. I use Chrome and Beta on my phone full of open tabs, and my PC has 8 GB ram and runs smooth with 2 chrome windows open with 20+ tabs open in each compared to my old PC doing the same.