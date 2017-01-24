The LG G6 needs to do a lot of things really well. Not having the latest Snapdragon chip is not a great start.
We were so excited. Well, we're still excited, but less so. See, a Forbes contributor, Ben Sin, splashed water on the idea that the LG G6, which is expected to be announced at MWC in February and debut in March, will not have the newer Snapdragon 835 chip, but rather the older-yet-still-excellent-but-not-quite-ideal Snapdragon 821. Yes, the Snapdragon 821 inside the Pixel phones and OnePlus 3T, all of which are excellent performers.
The question, though, is whether, by duffing its G5 flagship as much as it did, it's too far behind Samsung in the ways that matter.
After this week's leak, which shows LG's flagship at its sleekest and most forward-thinking, it's unfortunate that the hardcore user base is probably not going to be able to see past this decision, if it was a decision at all. With LG (mostly) eschewing gimmickry in favor of a phone that just works, it seems 2017 is off to a better start than last year for the South Korean giant.
The question, though, is whether, by duffing its G5 flagship as much as it did, it's too far behind Samsung in the ways that matter. Ignoring for a moment the fact that Samsung had its own troubles last year, the company still managed to sell upwards of 40 million Galaxy S7s, and dozens more millions more of its low-to-midrange devices in the Galaxy A and Galaxy J series. While LG has never really been competitive against Samsung in units sold and market share, there's always been a perception that the two companies were at least technologically well-matched. Beautiful LCD vs. stunning SuperAMOLED. Smart camera vs. smart camera. Sleek design vs. sleek design.
The G4 may not have been as aesthetically significant as the metal-and-glass overhaul of the Galaxy S6 back in 2015, but it had its fans, me among them. The G5 was supposed to be that radical reinvention to take on the more sedate, mature pivot of the Galaxy S7, but it failed. Hard. That's OK, there's always next year, and LG appears to be well on its way to correcting course. The V20 was already showing what it's capable of doing with a legacy form factor and a bit of focus, but it looks like LG is positioning the V series as the performance-heavy entrant in the series.
Building the equivalent of the Galaxy S7 in 2017 is not a bad idea for LG.
So now we have the G6, and we know a few things: it will have a tall 5.7-inch screen with an unusual 2:1 aspect ratio. It will have teeny tiny bezels that will certainly attract the minimalists out there. And it will be made of metal and glass, much like the Galaxy S7, while retaining the G5's dual-camera-and-fingerprint-sensor on the back. It's probably going to be waterproof, too, because all flagships need to be waterproof in 2017.
Building the equivalent of the Galaxy S7 in 2017 is not a bad idea for LG, but Samsung is now a year ahead, about to release the Galaxy S8 with what appears to be the fastest SoC on the market and a reinvigorated commitment to safety and security. And AI. The good news is that LG has typically been able to eke better day-to-day performance from its flagships than Samsung, mainly by optimizing software and incorporating fewer gimmicks. But Samsung is doing the same thing, so this year should be very interesting for flagship smartphones.
Can LG keep up? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
It's interesting that they are choosing (or not having choice) in going with the 821, that said, I think it's perfectly capable of powering this phone. Everyone is saying that the 835 is capable of 6gb or 8gb of ram... Blah blah, what are you gonna do with a phone that has that? I for one am very interested in the g6
I'm so tired of the click bate/misinformed articles on this site. Do they really have to stoop this low?
To answer your first statement; they did not choose the 821. Samsung is holding dibs on the 835 until they release their device . Samsung helped Qualcomm build this chip. So by way of power and greed, Samsung "WANTS" to release it first then others can follow. (My tone is not directed at you, it's directed at the site)
Now one could say (why didn't LG wait till after). Well, if you were a company such as LG... Would you wait till Jesus Samsung sends a signal to release your products? It's a jerk move because who wants to wait till almost Q2 to release their first run of the year? This is some Apple tactics right here and it's ridiculous.
agree with your click bate statement for sure...
BUT.... onto the chip. Honestly, if LG comes out with this and it has a huge battery, awesome camera, water resistance, and a price that is lower than current flagships, i am down! there isnt anything i have tried to do on my s7e with the 821 that it cant do really well. but its going to come down to mostly price. If they price it with a price tag that says "we got a really great phone but we realize this is some of last years tech" i think they could do well. If they try to push this as "top of the line" pricing they will fall hard.
My next argument. I 100% agree with you. People are scared because they see
1. "A better, more faster chip! Faster than the fasterous!!"
2. The 810 was dog throwup. So the jump to the 820 really saved face. That upgrade was a necessity.
The 821 JUST CAME OUT. The 835 isn't going to do anything different. This upgrade only matters to the clickbaters on YouTube. "821 vs the 835! Who will win?!?!?"
I'm more concerned with, hey...Is the phone up to today's standards? Does the phone bootloop? WILL IT BLOW UP?!? LG cares most about them getting this phone right. To work properly.
Samsung, cares more about saving themselves from, themselves. While also stealing Apple customers. (Seriously, who does this anymore? There is no need to steal Apple customers. Apple is losing the long game)
When you think about it what Samsung is doing is not really any different to how Google kept certain features (like Google Assistant) exclusive to the Pixel.
Google owns the software. Samsung doesn't own Qualcomm
It's a business. I'd do the same thing.
Not that I believe this nonsense. The G6 is being announced in Feb, but won't release until mid March? I don't believe for a second this will launch with the 821.
Samsung put a lock down, cause money. Their device isn't coming out till after April or so.
So we need 6 articles to discuss this?
My goodness, that phone looks gorgeous, love it!
The 821 is still a very capable processor and most consumers won't know the difference between the 821 and the 835. With that being said, I wish LG would hold off a little longer on the G6 so the 835 can be included with it.
Most consumers won't even consider this, they'll buy an iPhone or a Galaxy S.
Why, do you think you will see a difference in day to day operations.
I will, yes. Not the average consumer. I want the better power management of the 835 vs the 821.
People tend to act like kids in candy stores when it comes to smartphones and their 'engines'" these days. When did SD821 become a less ideal processor? How many devices even use this chip in the first place. The real world user won't even notice a thing. We are only interested in making a big fuss about nothing. I'm a tech freak, but trust me when I say I'm very much happy with the SD801 in my Mi Note.
I remember when the G Flex 2 was immediately "shot and killed" by AC editors before the phone even found its way to the mass market, but guess what, that phone was very snappy and heated very little during my time with it.
I'll buy whichever phone makes me happy. Lol
Kids in candy stores... Well, why would a kid buy a 300 gramme bag of sweets when there's a 350 gramme bag from a more popular brand sitting next to it for the same price?
There's nothing wrong with the 821... But there's nothing wrong with the S4 pro either, but i bet you wouldn't buy s phone today that contained one.
There's much more to a SoC than the processor.
Exactly. This is just consumerism at its finest. The internet implies that the 821 is the lesser, so it is.
Is all of this confirmed? Or are we speculating....Again.
My biggest concern with the G6 is when I go to the device forums on this site a couple weeks after launch, how many "This damn thing got stuck in a bootloop a couple days after I bought it" posts am I going to see?
G5 didn't have bootloop did it? Mine hasn't.
G4.. yes.... mine died on the way to a sporting tournament. My wife's is fine so far.
There were quite a few reports of G5 bootloops. Same with the V10. Not nearly as many as with the G4 (I lost two of those damn things to the bootloop issue) but it was still a widespread enough problem to make me a little wary of buying them.
I think lg will do just fine if they don't place the crazy price for the g6..
So we're going to have the V20 with the 820 and a 5.7" screen and a G6 with the 821 and a 5.7" screen. So when they start heavily discounting the V20, regardless of what market they are targeting, why would the average consumer buy the G6? Regardless of what the average consumer really needs, they are going to "want" the latest and greatest because that's how most of us buy. If people didn't care about specs then everyone would have 1080p displays and Chinese phones would outsell Samsung and Apple. (I'm sure eventually they will)
You can't talk about spec race and day Apple. What resolution are their screens again?
This SD chip race is crazy. In weeks my 821 will be considered older.
If they actually put the 821 Snapdragon inside the G6, it will hold me off from this phone. Sure, the 821 is still a very capable processor. But we're in 2017, and the 821 belongs to 2016. I want the latest technology in my next phone. Everything has to be on point. And that QC 4.0 looks slick as well so I want that in my next phone. I want to upgrade my HTC One M9, and I want it to be a huge upgrade. Something that has 2017 technologies, not from the year before.
You are part of the problem man. Get off the internet for a while and re group.
The 821 is a few months old. You are looking at a "year" standpoint when it hasn't been close to a year. Unless the 835 can make you breakfast, I suggest you rethink life a little.
These companies are asking for a lot of money for these phones so they better up their game with the latest and greatest or perceived latest and greatest if they want their cut of the market share. If LG prices the phone well then there wouldn't be a question of 821 vs 835, it would be a question of if there is a real world difference, other features etc.
Better be in the $600 range.
So entitled are we. "Better be" is hilarious when you probably don't even know what's inside an SOC.
I just want LG to compete. Why so negative?
Not a chance in 2017. V30 will be good with 835 presumably but against note 8 will still be a tough sell.
What is the price point? Unless there is a compelling difference from devices like one plus, paying more money is just foolish.
The decision to go away from the customer replaceable battery is a bad one, creating a fixed, short device life. A g3 is still quite usable, and with the battery replaced, will offer great functionality for the price. The notion that buying a new $700 device every year or so is a good thing may be accepted by the "enthusiasts", but for the rest of us, it's a foolish waste of money.
The people upgrading every year aren't paying $700 lol. They're on some sort of Jump program.
Yup, T-Mobile been holding me down yearly lol I never pay full price for any of my devices...Currently have the G5..Hope the G6 has the proper "2017 specs" tho
Technically, if you keep upgrading, you continuously pay full price every two years.
Absolutely. It's smoke and mirrors. But people seem fine with it because they don't have to pay up front AND they get to sample new phones and OEMs a few times a year.
It's a trade off if your a phone jumper.
Not including the upfront cost you pay anytime you upgrade
I won't believe it has the snapdragon 821 until lg unveils it at mwc and says it does. Other than that looking forward to the g6. If anything it will closely match the s8 in features.
Go sit in a carrier store and wait for the first customer to come in asking what processor a phone has.
1. They either want an iphone or Android
2. They look at the marketing (or have looked at it) and find the in-store display
3. They like the model
4. What is the monthly payment?
5. Pick their color options
6. Activate device
7. Pay taxes
8. Exit store
My point is that the consumers that make a major impact on sales numbers don't give a hoot about processor. They want continuity of what they've been doing, decent pictures, social media, etc. Its up to the manufacturer's to put whatever they think is necessary into a device that someone will recommend or consider buying from the same line in 2 years.
Normals won't care or know the difference with the processors, it will come down to looks and pricing for them. But I agree with Bader that anyone reading this site sure will care about the processor. Whether by choice or not, SD 821 in 2017 will automatically shut out a good number of enthusiasts that LG needs. I wouldn't buy it on principle with SD 821. The issue for LG is how much real sell through effect this issue will cause. Obviously, picky nerds like me are not the majority of potential buyers.
The 821 is still a very capable chip.
But it has to be priced right because a $700 device that has a processor from 2016 doesn't give off a strong first impression to more-informed individuals.
Thank you!
Samsung wins 2017 with S8, but LG can get #2 with the right pricing.
The Snapdragon 805 is still doing a fantastic job in my Nexus 6.