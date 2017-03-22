Get the latest version of Android on your phone on your own terms.
Nexus, the line of Android phones and tablets developed in partnership between Google and various hardware manufacturers, was a program that helps developers to get their hands on a 100% stock Android experience. It can help to develop applications for the platform quicker and easier than using a device with a manufacturer skin onboard, and that's a good thing. Google has discontinued the Nexus line in October 2016 in favor of the Pixel.
The Pixel is Google's attempt at being a company that sells phones and has more control over whats inside them. Think of them as the continuation of the Nexus line in terms of offering a clean software experience handled directly by Google.
These phones aren't just bought by developers. If there's a single reason for consumers to buy a Nexus or Pixel device, it's this: the newest software first. Period.
When Google works on major updates to Android, it's also building them to work specifically on their own devices. This means when Google releases an update to the Android code itself, it will come quickly to these phones first, if not immediately.
And Pixel or Nexus phones actually are among the few that have several ways of receiving updates. Some are easier, some are faster, but all are available to you. Here's how to manually update yours.
- A few things to know
- Unlocking your bootloader
- Flashing the stock Nexus or Pixel image
- Flashing the OTA update image
First, know this ...
Before we go into the steps of sideloading Android updates, it is strongly recommended that you have previous knowledge of working with the Android SDK (software development kit) and Terminal (OS X or Linux) or Command Prompt (Windows), as it is possible to harm your device if something were to go wrong in the following process.
If you need to download the Android SDK you can grab it from the Android Development website and follow their instructions on how to install it correctly. For the following process all you will need is the adb and fastboot files which are located in the Platform Tools folder.
Additionally, all the following commands are written as they would be in Terminal on a Linux or OS X platform. If you are following this guide and using a Windows machine, you will not need to use the "./" seen in the guide.
Enable developer settings and USB debugging
- Go to your Settings and scroll down to About Phone/Tablet
- Tap on the Build number seven times until the dialog box says you are now a developer
- Go back to the Settings menu and you should find a new option called Developer options. Click into the Developer options
- Make sure that the developer options are turned on and that USB debugging is checked on
- If you're upgrading a device running Lollipop or higher, make sure Enable OEM unlock is checked
- Plug your device into your computer and click "OK" on the dialog box asking you to Allow USB debugging while connected to the computer. You can also select to always allow access on that computer
If done correctly, this will be everything you will need to do on your phone or tablet for the moment.
Unlocking your bootloader
Nexus devices and Pixel phones bought from Google directly have a bootloader you can unlock. If you want to manually flash software, you'll need to do this.
To do this you must first boot into your bootloader. You can either manually turn off your phone or tablet and hold down the power button and the volume down button to enter your device's Bootloader Menu or you can enter the following commands into your terminal or command prompt.
Run the following command to make sure your device is properly connected to your computer. If it returns a string of characters it means that you are all set to start updating your device.
./adb devices
Now to enter into the Bootloader menu just run the following command.
./adb reboot bootloader
At the bottom of the screen there will be several things listed including the lock state of the device. This should say locked unless you have unlocked your bootloader in the past and never went back and locked it again.
To unlock your bootloader, which is required only when flashing a stock firmware image (not sideloading and update, which we'll get to soon), you must enter the following commands. Remember that when unlocking your Nexus' bootloader it will factory reset your device, so you will lose everything stored on it. If you have not yet backed up anything important on your device you can hit the power button while Start is highlighted in the Bootloader menu and this will boot you back into your device like normal. Now back to unlocking your bootloader.
On older devices (pre-Marshmallow), you used:
./fastboot oem unlock
On newer devices you'll use:
./fastboot flashing unlock
A dialog will appear on the device asking if you are sure about unlocking. Again this will factory reset your device, so if you want to back out of the process you just need to select no with the power button. If you are ready to unlock your bootloader you press the volume up button and then the power button to confirm that you wish to unlock your bootloader.
./fastboot reboot-bootloader
It is recommended to reboot the bootloader just to give itself a check to make sure everything is working correctly before moving onto the next step.
Flashing the stock firmware image
Now that your bootloader is unlocked, it's time to flash the new firmware. To find the system images, head on over to the Factory Images page, find your device, and download the latest factory image available. It is easiest to then uncompress the file in the Platform Tools folder where the adb and fastboot files are so that you don't have to type the path to the different files when flashing the firmware. (Or if you know that you can drag a file into a terminal window to copy the path, just do that.)
To begin, make sure you are still in the bootloader menu on your device and double check that your bootloader is in fact unlocked.
First, make sure that your computer is communicating correctly with your phone or tablet. As long as your device's serial number comes back as a connected device you are ready to begin updating your device.
./fastboot devices
Now it is time to flash the updated bootloader with the following command.
./fastboot flash bootloader [bootloader file].img
You will not see anything on the screen of your device but there should be a dialog in your terminal or command prompt. When it is done flashing the bootloader you should reboot back into the bootloader as to make sure everything is still working correctly.
./fastboot reboot-bootloader
Next you flash the updated radios. This step is only necessary if you are updating the firmware of a phone or tablet that has cellular radios built into it.
./fastboot flash radio [radio file].img
./fastboot reboot-bootloader
Finally, it's time to flash the actual system image to your phone or tablet.
Warning: The following line of code will wipe your device. If you do **not* want your device to be wiped, remove the "-w" from the command. The update should still take just fine, and it will not wipe your user data.
./fastboot -w update [image file].zip
When this is done, your phone will restart itself and boot up normally. As this process clears all data from your device, it will take slightly longer for your device to boot up for the first time. Once you have been greeted with the device setup walkthrough process, you know you have successfully flashed a new version of the firmware.
If you do not want to enter the commands manually there are scripts included inside the compressed folder containing the system image that will do most but not all of the heavy lifting for you. The flash-all script files will automate the flashing of the bootloader, radios (if needed), and the system image. The problem with this process is that you must first make sure that your phone is in the bootloader menu and its bootloader must be unlocked before starting the script. Of course if these are not already done the script will fail to run and nothing will happen.
Flashing an OTA update image
If you don't want to unlock your bootloader, you can sideload an OTA update. That is, you're going to download to a computer the update file your phone normally would grab itself over the air (thus OTA), and then push it over via the command line.
It used to be that we'd have to hunt for the OTA file location when a phone would download it, and use that to pull the file from Google's servers. And we can still do that if we want. (Though it's not quite as easy as it used to be.) But Google now provides OTA images for download. (You can find them here.) The only real difference is that these aren't "delta" updates, containing just the changes from the previous update. So the files are a good bit larger.
Just as is the case with the factory image update, put the OTA file in the Platform Tools directory to simplify the process of sending the file to your phone.
First, make sure that your computer is communicating correctly with your phone or tablet. As long as your device's serial number comes back as a connected device you are ready to begin updating your device.
./adb devices
Next, put your device into the bootloader menu by either the following command or by holding down the power button and the volume down button while it is turned off.
./adb reboot bootloader
Now use the volume down button twice until you have scrolled to Recovery mode, and press the power button to select it. It will look like your phone is restarting itself but an image of an Android with a red exclamation mark over it will appear. Next hold down the power button and press the volume up button, and you will be in recovery mode.
Now that you are in the Android system recovery, use the volume down button to highlight apply update from ADB and press the power button to select it. The text on your Nexus' screen will now say that you can send the OTA to the device using adb.
./adb sideload [OTA file].zip
In your terminal or command prompt you will see dialog that shows you the progress of transferring the update to your phone or tablet and once it has been completely transferred you can read what is happening with the update live on screen. Again, once the process is done your phone will restart itself and attempt to boot normally. You have successfully updated!
Getting the newest software updates on your Nexus or Pixel is easy to do but understandably difficult the first time. Once you've gone through this process several times it will become second nature to you, so don't be discouraged. Luckily Nexus devices are extremely easy to get back into working order if something gets installed wrong or flashed incorrectly — so don't be alarmed if you've pressed the wrong button.
If you have any trouble along the way, be sure to hop into the forums and ask for help!
WugFresh's Nexus Root Toolkit makes this easy peasy.
I'd like to do the OTA download of the developer's update. I've done several updates over the past few years. But I just haven't forked out the money for the current OS laptop that is needed yet. So, I'll have to wait this one out til the public OTA final update gets here. I don't have the knowledge to do bootloader either.
THanks much.. I just reflashed my Nexus 9 LTE and it worked well. .Minor correction - The new LTE update for Naugat does not require to flash radio.img.. infact you won't be finding anything.. Hope this helps
brother …. i am using Samsung j500h (2015)… recently i updated marshmallow latest november 2016 security patch .. now i want to downgrade MM to lolipop 5.1.1 … i ve tried so many times to downgrade via odin but odin shows these message..,… now what can i do ??? brother plz reply… plz help me :(
Added!!
Enter CS for MD5..
Check MD5.. Do not unplug the cable..
Please wait..
J500HXXU1APC2_J500HODD1APA1_J500HXXU1APC2_HOME.tar.md5 is valid.
Checking MD5 finished Sucessfully..
Leave CS..
Odin v.3 engine (ID:3)..
File analysis..
SetupConnection..
Initialzation..
Get PIT for mapping..
Firmware update start..
SingleDownload.
aboot.mbn
NAND Write Start!!
FAIL! (Auth)
Complete(Write) operation failed.
All threads completed. (succeed 0 / failed 1)
I'm new to Android so not familiar with why one would flash a factory image from Google rather than wait for their OTA update? Is there typically a lengthy wait from the time Google places a factory image on their servers until they OTA it? Sorry for my ignorance.
Flashing is for people who want their update yesterday.
If you are patient enough you eventually get the OTA
Google rolls out the release slowly, probably to catch early bugs without annoying too many people. A few people get it immediately, but most get it two or three weeks later.
Not worth unlocking the boot loader anymore. Google won.
For sideloading the OTA, you can just use adb reboot recovery to bypass the bootloader menu entirely.
Posted via my Nexus 5X or Pixel C
Uh yea.. I'm not doing all of this lol
Use a toolkit then
Posted via Android Central App
Did Android Central just gave up or what?
You guys downright repost the article from last year, with links to factory images and OTA files that simply aren't there yet?!
Not even sure what's the worst: Daniel's post from yesterday which had no mention of the OTA procedure whatsoever, or this one, which is 100% phoned in.
But why should I worry?.. You have GREAT articles on how to take a screenshot with the Note 7, and what are the best screen protectors for the Note 7, and what are the best tips and tricks for the Note 7, and how to fix Note 7 battery problems, etc etc..
It's like you are not even trying anymore.
The link still takes you to the OTA, can't speak for Daniel I find him to be a little shallow myself but Andrew has been hitting it out of the park lately.
Posted via Android Central App
9 of his 14 posts this week were about the Note 7.
Not(e) quite sure what kind of park you're talking about..
His posts are about the note 7 Because it is a new device.
Do you understand?
Posted via Android Central App
Don't forget the Note 7 SD Card slot : Explained. Nearly pissed myself laughing when I saw that article. Does an SD card slot/adoptable storage etc really need explaining to a tech community. Just tell us whether it has it or not, the rest we can figure out for ourselves.
I have 2 very simple solutions for you. If you don't like the articles AC posts or they don't interest you then don't read them. Or you can just find another Android website to read your Android news. I swear my 8 year old niece is more mature then some people on this site SMH.
Do you not comprehend that the members of this site represent a tiny percentage of people who buy phones and those people probably don't know what adoptable storage is
If you keep leaving to find other sites you'll hit a wall at some point, it's important to speak up if you have an opinion albeit maturely.
Posted via Android Central App
Worry not, my friend! I don't read the kind of crap I mentioned, what do you expect?! XD
.. And I do rely more and more entirely on one of their competitors to get relevant Android news.
That being said, if your 8 years old niece starts to show signs of mental illness and gets you worried at some point down the road, I hope you will take some time to talk with her, trying to figure out what's wrong, and offer her some help instead of finding yourself another niece.
Have a nice day.
Comparing my niece developing a mental illness & articles posted on AC are just TAD different LMAO. I care about relevant things in my personal life not what articles AC posts SMH.
You all need to revise your FLASH-ALL.bat file to reflect as follows (and make sure the paths are correct)...
PATH=%PATH%;"%SYSTEMROOT%\System32
fastboot flash bootloader bootloader-bullhead-bhz10r.img
fastboot reboot-bootloader
ping 127.0.0.1
ping 127.0.0.1
fastboot flash radio radio-bullhead-m8994f-2.6.32.1.13.img
ping 127.0.0.1
ping 127.0.0.1
fastboot -w update image-bullhead-mtc20f.zip
echo Press any key to exit...
pause
exit
NOTE: The pings are important in order to give a little extra processing time before moving on to the next command. As I said, adjust the paths to a proper path. If you dump all the files into the same folder as the flash-all.bat file, then the above commands should work fine. If not, you will need to point them accurately like this: "fastboot -w update D:\FolderName\image-bullhead-mtc20f.zip".
Just use the Nexus toolkit...
Posted via the Android Central App
wath is and where is the Nexus toolkit ?
Google is your friend, do a search & you'll find it on XDAdeveloperforums.
You forgot Asus.
Posted via Android Central App
Wugfresh toolkit makes this super easy.
Posted via the Android Central App
noob question here, can i download the november security patch without reflashing the whole factory image? im rooted 6.0 stock and i dont want to go through all that just for a 2-3 mb ota
Got notification that my ota had downloaded last night for my nexus 6, started the install process only for it to fail part way through, had the Android man with red triangle with 'error' underneath. Since I booted back into 5.1.1 I can't stay the process again to upgrade
Posted via the Android Central App
Hi I am using Nexus 9 WiFi model running it on 5.0.1 lollipop now I need to update it on 5.1.1 do I first need to update to 5.0.2 or can I directly update to 5.1.1 ?
i am installing the factory image 5.1.1 and during this process i have unlocked the bootloader. I want to know, how to lock it again or it will lock automatically ?
Will this void my warranty?
What about the Lollipop 5.1 for the Nexus 4?
When will droid turbo get lollipop or how can I get it
Hi, I've tried to follow the instructions to upgrade to 5.1, however, I've come a little stuck. It states: Run the following command to make sure your device is properly connected to your computer. If it returns a string of characters it means that you are all set to start updating your device.
./adb devices
Now to enter into the Bootloader menu just run the following command.
./adb reboot bootloader
Where am I inputting these commands, via the installed Android software, command prompt or on the phone?
Hashtag noob
You'll have to install the Android SDK. Once installed, the installation folder should have a "platform-tools" folder. Shift+Right-Click in that folder and choose "Open command window here" (won't work if any files are currently selected/highlighted). This command window is where you type your commands.
There's a chance this has changed with the newer Android SDK, but this is what I have been doing. Good luck.
So what I don't get is this manual update article. How come its saying to unlock the boot loader etc if you want to update via the OTA.zip?
When I search other android sites there is no mention of having to unlock the boot loader to install VI's the OTA.zip.
Posted via the Android Central App
I am using a mac and my nexus 6 isn't being recognized in bootloader when i sideload the 5.1 ota
Am using windows xp. adb devices showing nexus 5 but in recovery mode --> apply update from ADB --- its not detecting nexus 5 also when i update driver to install from specific location i select android device it shows unable to find device driver.
what about userdata and system
update nvm this is update not a full restore
This was very useful! My nexus was on a cyanogenmod ROM when the OTA was sent, and it neveer appeared again. manually updated now. Thanks!
Maybe explain to us new people to sideloading what you mean more. I was confused when you said to unzip it into the platform tools, as no unzipping actually has to be done. Feel free to ask me for help anyone.
My N5 still in 4.4.4.
After carefully reading this article several times, I plan to update it to 5.0.2 but i still cannot find out "should i flash the updated radios?". because i don't know whether my Nexus 5 has cellular radios built into it or NOT. What will be the side effect if i do it wrong?
Please help. thank you very much !
SLo
Yes, your Nexus 5 has a radio. All phones have radios. Most tablets do not have radios, but tablets that can connect to cellular data DO have radios.
Will these commands work on a chromebook?
For the OTA update of my Nexus 5, do I need to unlock Bootloader?. I mean, on the "LOCK STATE" does it necessary have to say "UNLOCKED"?
Someone asked that and the reply was "no". You probably don't want to either because when you unlock, it will wipe your data.
You can use Nexus Root Toolkit (google it) to apply OTA update (it is under advanced utilities in this app). I have just done that to update my Nexus 5 from 5.0 to 5.0.1 and it went smoothly.
How do i get Google to send the ota to my nexus 5? I've read this thing five times, and still can't figure it out.
I just followed this on my Mac to sideload the 5.0.1 update on my Nexus 6...thanks!
After I use "adb reboot bootloader" and enter fastboot mode, I can no longer communicate with the phone ("adb devices" command returns nothing). I'm on a Nexus 4 and I've installed platform tools and google usb driver. I'd really like to be able to sideload the OTA update instead of having to do a clean install. Anyone have any ideas?
There's an easier way to install the adb and fastboot tools without the need to install the SDK. Check this article out :
http://lifehacker.com/the-easiest-way-to-install-androids-adb-and-fastbo...
I have a Samsung Galaxy S4 active running on 4.2.2....how do I upgrade it pls
Success! Had to tweak android_winusb.inf to make Windoze see my Nexus 7 2013 in recovery mode, but after installing driver, sideload went fine. First boot is taking forever...
dam luck, 32gb Nexus 7 2013 won't register in windows, 'device descriptor request failed' no go, can't seem to find any usb cable that will work, maybe damaged pins on the tablet
16gb Nexus 7 2013 I can get into and install an OTA if one is released for that, the only images I can find are for the 32gb one.
I didn't care until I was prompted on my 32 and didn't have space, I cleared space but it was too late, probably be the end of the rollout before I see anything again.
Lollipop just showed up on my Nexus 5 at noon Pacific Standard Time.
Once the device is in recovery mode, it stops communicating with my mac.
When I try the ./adb sideload "ota".zip comman I get an "error:no devices connected"
Can anyone help?
Downloaded SDK for Linux, from the SDK page linked in this post. Extracted the file to the desktop.
The extracted file does not contain a "Platform Tools" folder. There is a "platform" folder (empty), and a "Tools" folder, which does not appear to contain adb or bootloader, though perhaps I'm not looking in the right place. But no "platform tools" folder.
Dead in the water, for now.
I am an aspiring IT, but SDK never works for me and yesterday was just the same. 1.5 hours and about 10 guides, including this one, and my T-Mobile Nexus 5 is still running KitKat. Sigh.
I just installed android L manually on my nexus 5, will i get an OTA update or bug fixes?
Yes, you will still get OTA updates whether you:
- install the OTA update as it gets pushed to you, or you
- manually install the OTA per these instructions, or you
- flash a clean stock rom, or
- at any time do a factory reset on a stock rom.
You would not get Google updates if you install third-party roms, but many of those developers push updates more far more often.
Maybe this helps someone:
I wanted to update my Nexus 7 (2013) manually, because I couldn't wait any longer. I followed the instructions on this page. When I was at the step to go into recovery mode I might have been to slow or didn't push the right buttons, nevertheless my Nexus booted normally, since you have to to a factory reset in the process I had to enable usb debugging again, so I went through the process of first-start of an android device. When the start screen finally came I noticed a system message, saying a system update is waiting for me. Guess what, it was Android 5 Lollipop. So if you don't mind to factory reset you might give it a try, if nothing happens you still can go on with the manual update process.
So now, let's see what all the fuzz is about... :)
Thanks Justin Duino and Android Central for the easy and step by step guide. Was successfully able to update my Nexus 7 (2013). Many thanks !!!
Thank you AC for the great job. I'm currently running latest lollipop preview and it's been working great. I had to wipe everything to unlock my bootloader and it took me a full day to set up my nexus 5 the way it was before flashing. I'm saying that it's a pain to wanna go through all that again. Does the sideloading work on the preview? Anyone tried it?
Posted via the Android Central App
will it root my mobile
no.
Finally got Lollipop on my "old" Nexus 4 & Nexus 7 2013 WiFi. Thank you very much Google. I love it:) Thank you AndroidCentral for helping me remember how to manually install this. You guys are the best!
Dammit, it shows the device at first. I see it when I run adb devices. But seems that when i go to adb sideload the device isn't connected anymore. Seems like when I reboot bootloader it disconnects.
Same for me. Loses the device in recovery.
It's a driver issue. I installed pdanet to get the correct drivers, I think.
After the reboot bootloader check your device manager. Somehow I got to the choice of android device, under select from a list of devices, and it let me select adb interface for the driver and then everything worked.
and so steve.. Some news about that, your issue?
My problem is the same... Seems that lost the conection after it goes to the recovery mode....
Hey, so for hours it kept losing my device when in recovery. I tried various things that other did but couldn't get it right. In the end I downloaded something called universal adb drivers. But first you had to uninstall the device driver from the device manager.
It asked to delete the driver files and I said yes. I restarted, and installed the adb driver, it's from clockwork mod. When I then plugged in my device Windows correctly found that driver and it was called something like Google nexus adb. Then when I ran the command prompt it showed up.
Also in recovery it was still there.
Perfect my dear John...
i do what you recommended and all happens right... 100% thanks a lot..
(and just a little correction... In my previous comment, i wrote "conection", when the right word is "coNNection"...)
Thanks Steve, your comment really helped. I was having the same issue where it would lose my device after reboot bootloader; like you I was able to reselect drivers for my device and it went smoothly from then on. Now 'Android is Upgrading' and I couldn't be happier. I wouldn't have looked at reselecting the drivers if not for your comment.
I think I'm going to give up on this. I'm having trouble from step one (my computer keeps telling me 'adb' is not a recognized command), so I'm thinking I probably shouldn't be doing this.
i'm trying to update it with the ota file.but i get a error device not found
WOW! that was a nightmare, nearly 2 hours to do that. But it was my first ever attempt at sideloading, and I got there in the end. The major problem was the USB driver. But now I am one happy owner of a nexus 5 with android 5.0
Yea the computer could not see my device. I had to download the adb driver first..then all is fine.
You really need to differentiate at the top of the article the differences between flashing the factory image and updating using the OTA. Using the OTA there is no need to wipe the device or unlock the bootloader. While I don't mind so much the fact that I just wiped my N7 unnecessarily (it'll get rid of a lot of junk that had been put on there) many people might.
I'm pasting ./adb devices into terminal and it is saying "-bash: ./adb: No such file or directory". I already installed the SDK files..what am I doing wrong?
you need to unzip the package and all its sub zipped packages into the same folder eg. developer tools, and run the adb and fastboot commands from that folder; platform tools
This is the way to go
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uO7HkTrRzwM
I HAVE LOLLIPOP
C:\android\sdk>fastboot -w update image-hammerhead-lrx21o.z
target reported max download size of 1073741824 bytes
archive does not contain 'boot.sig'
archive does not contain 'recovery.sig'
failed to allocate 1005154516 bytes
error: update package missing system.img
C:\android\sdk>
same problem here....what you did??
I'm getting the same thing. The update to my N7 (2013) was easy, but the N5 "hammerhead" isn't working.
See: http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/how-fix-error-update-package-missing-system-img...
Instructions say to use fastboot -w update and you said u used sideload
Im stuck on fastboot -w update [image file].zip
Which file I point to at this point?
I was trying to use hammerhead-lrx21o-factory-01315e08.tgz but got an error
I used the zip for the Nexus 7 (2012) WiFi from this site:
http://www.droid-life.com/2014/11/13/download-android-5-0-ota-update-nex...
I renamed the file update.zip then moved it to the platform-tools directory. Then I changed directories to the same path as the file was moved to. The I entered the following command:
adb sideload update.zip
and it worked for me on openSUSE 12.3. After the "ADB Install Complete" message I hit the power button to select reboot. The tablet will take a while to reboot the splash just seemed to go and go. Hang in there it'll finish after some time.
It was very helpful :)
wondering if someone could point me in the right direction, Im trying to load the OTA file......all works fine until the part......../adb sideload [OTA file].zip.......I copied the file name and paste it into where the OTA file part is, do | Kepp the brackets.......I keep getting an error....any help please and thanx !
Get rid of the brackets and make sure you have the file name correct. worked for me! I actually changed the name of the zip file before doing it to make it easier. This was I knew I had the name correct
You need to make sure your path is from platform-tools folder. At least on my Linux box that was the case. I just cd'd to the platform-tools in my sdk install and it worked. Also I renamed the zip to update.zip to save typing time lol. And no brackets either.
My Factory Image is a ".tgz" file. Will that still work?
Here is the name of the OTA file I downloaded:
c1a33561be84a8a6a7d5a4c8e3463c4db9352ce6.signed-hammerhead-LRX21O-from-KTU84P.c1a33561.zip
Here is the error I get in the console when I try to sidled that file:
rn:~ richardnash$ /Users/richardnash/Desktop/sdk/platform-tools/adb sideload c1a33561be84a8a6a7d5a4c8e3463c4db9352ce6.signed-hammerhead-LRX21O-from-KTU84P.c1a33561.zip
* cannot read 'c1a33561be84a8a6a7d5a4c8e3463c4db9352ce6.signed-hammerhead-LRX21O-from-KTU84P.c1a33561.zip' *
What am i doing wrong?
After the sideload command, you have to give the entire file path. So it should be:
richardnash$ /Users/richardnash/Desktop/sdk/platform-tools/adb sideload /Users/richardnash/Desktop/sdk/platform-tools/c1a33561be84a8a6a7d5a4c8e3463c4db9352ce6.signed-hammerhead-LRX21O-from-KTU84P.c1a33561.zip
Tried that... still the same problem!
I'm loading the 5.1 OTA zip file on my Nexus 6 right now. I ran into the same issue. I just renamed the zip file 5.1.zip, and I was able to run adb sideload 5.1.zip
Maybe the name was too long for cmd. I used Windows, btw.
Do you have to unlock the bootloader to flash an OTA zip?
No you don't have to unlock your bootloader to flash the OTA upgrade.
ok so when I enter recovery mode my adb is not connected, some driver issue. I know I installed the proper google usb driver directly from their site. When I use the adb command in minimal adb and fastboot it shows up, then going into recover mode no longer. Which means I cannot apply the Android L Zip I have and install L.
Are you buy chance using a Windows 8 laptop and a USB 3.0 port?
I am, I got it working now, had to install some driver adb using different options, it shows up now in recovery! Now I have another issue, when I use the command "adb sideload [image].zip" it loads 100% to the device that is in recovery mode.
Now I get this message instead, in the following order.
"opening update package" "verifying update package" "E: footer is wrong" "E: signature verfification failed" "Installation aborted"
I have exactly the same issue on my nexus 7, downloaded the correct file multiple times and same error everytime. Did you manage to solve this?
same thing here..
I had the same problem. Fortunately, I followed these instructions and got Windows to recognize my Nexus 4 in recovery mode <i can't insert link so search for this blog post: Fixing adb "Device not found" with Nexus 7/Android devices in Recovery Mode>
The ADB sideload worked fine, however the installation aborted due to a separate problem: unverified signature. Solution to that seems quite complex.
First time I've ever done this to my phone, have always been afraid of bricking it! But today i got too impatient waiting for the OTA so thank you so much for the instructions, all went well but like the comment above, the wait does make you nervous! Thanks AC :)
Thanks for this good tutorial. Yesterday, for the first time I unlocked my Nexus 5 bootloader and flashed the Lollipop image. The process went well, though the waiting does make you nervous :-) Everything went well, and now I am enjoying the new version on my N5. Thanks again.
used the instructions for the OTA image method for my Nexus 10 with locked bootloader, worked like a charm! thanks, it was well explained, greatly appreciated
Did you have to wipe everything from your device?
I'm trying to install the new Lollipop images to my devices, nexus 7 and nexus 5. In both cases, after I type in the flash command [./fastboot flash bootloader [bootloader file].img] and get back to the bootloader I run into my problem. ADB can no longer find the device, so I can't do the last step [./fastboot -w update [image file].zip] or even sideload. I've tried multiple restarts and different computers. This seems to only happen to me on Lollipop images and even the earlier L preview. Is there something special for adb that needs to be done for Lollipop?
I've had the same experience with a Nexus 10. Have you found a workaround for the problem? Thanks.
Has the nexus 7 2013 image or ota been released yet ?
Posted via the Android Central App
youtube/watch?v=_662L3-iwS0
this will work... this tutorials is using Nexus root tollkit.. its very easy using NRT..
Doesn't the nexus get lollipop today ?
Posted via the Android Central App
Great write-up. This will help people prepare should they decide to manually flash the OTA or factory image. For all the users who have rooted and are running modified kernels, ROMs, etc., the OTA will only flash/update if the device is as close to stock as possible. Root may be OK, but having modified kernels and ROMs will not allow the update to succeed. In this case, you can either restore to stock via the factory image, or revert the modifications back to stock.
If you are running the preview, will you get the OTA factory image? The build number is newer on the factory image, so I would hope it would update...
I am almost 95% sure you will have to wipe your device and manually install the Lollipop factory image but I could be wrong.
Being rooted, I have used Wugfresh toolkit in the past to do this and will again for my N5 when factory images are available. It allows you to load, without wiping all apps and data - There are videos for prior updates: Update Your Rooted Nexus to Android 4.4.3 KitKat …: http://youtu.be/AMQRHSUw1_w
Posted via Android Central App
May try this tonight on the kids N7 2012.
IF... the Lollipop factory image were posted yet...
I know they're purported be available today, but as I type this, only the Player and the 6 have Lolipop images available.
I know...I know.... it's only 9:36am PST, but come on Google... post them now! :-p
While I am sure it is just coincidence, each time I manually flash the newest version of Android via adb, my phone is generally wonky, where as if I wait for the OTA, oddly I never have issues.
Again, I realize they are probably completely unrelated, but the last two times I have been happier waiting for the OTA and not experiencing any issues.
I wonder if Google condones the adb method of flashing OS upgrades? I am sure they have no issues with the method outlined in this article, but a while back Google explained that Cleaning of the Google Services Framework method of forcing an OS was a bad idea.
So, I would love to hear an official answer from Google. Another excellent opportunity for Android Central to reach out on their readers behalf and get an official answer, just saying.
Dan
Posted via the Android Central App
It's because clearing data on the play services framework app is a good way to make your device go wonky.
What issues have you had flashing factory images? I've used them a fair bit without issue... And most of the time I chop them up and only use the parts I want.
Wubba lubba dub dub!
Great article. And to anyone who hasn't tried updating outwith OTA method, don't let the article daunt you.
It's a relatively simple process and pain free providing you take it step by step
Posted via the Android Central App
Rather very easy, I think I had to do this for my nexus 4.0 update.
Posed via Nokia 3310 smartphone
Actually, anything but. I have followed the instructions to the letter and get all the way to "add sideload" but I can not get the process to finish, always get the same error, unable to read file, I have downloaded the file 3 times, renamed it.... I don't know what the hell it is that I am doing wrong.
I had to convert the file to a .zip file as WinZip had got it as something else. And type the full file name including the .zip bit, making sure an o(abc) isn't an 0(123) or something like that. However, once I did install and the file had sent, I've got the message E:signature verification failed.
Then Installation aborted. Just trying again.
the problem is you renamed it. it only recognizes what was downloaded. just download it, then hit adb sideload. take that zip file and drag it to the command problem.
adb sideload (the zip file)
and it will work
I renamed the file I downloaded to update.zip & it worked fine. It was the second file I downloaded, the first was in .tar & wouldn't sideload (wrong footer), so I changed .tar to .zip & got the same result.
Looking at this article on my widget.. I thought nexus 5 lollipop update is out.. :( looks like the indefinite wait is not over yet.
AC@N5
Same, I hoped they may have even dropped the image for N4 :(
I'm not really that bothered though, it'll drop when it drops.
Wubba lubba dub dub!
Nah...I'll wait for the OTA upgrade from Google when it's released.
Posted via Android Central App on Nexus 5 or LG G2
You should make a video showing this process
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uO7HkTrRzwM
Is root available for nexus 4?? I mean the kernel modified image to flash before flashing su binary?
We probably won't see a modified nexus 4 lollipop kernel until we get an official nexus 4 lollipop kernel...
The ROMs compiled from source are probably rootable or pre-rooted. I haven't used em.
Wubba lubba dub dub!
I was using the xda preview on my nexus 4. Upgraded to the one based on nexus 6 last week. It makes me ignore my Note 3 I am loving it.
Man thats to much work, I'm going to wait for the OTA update.
If you want it easier, install the Nexus Root Toolkit. Does all this work in the background with a friendly UI in the front.
Still, it's not as hard or as much work as it sounds like here.
i'll be honest, that is what I usually do and it literally takes seconds.
Yep. I know how to use ADB, and I still tend to rely on NRT instead.
My issue here is that NRT will only sideload the system but not the radio update. And how do we ensure that data is not wiped? I know the video shows it but the tool doesn't tell you whether it updates the data or not.
Not sure where you're getting your info. NRT can handle any and all of the possible updates, and has a very clear no-wipe option now.
Is there any videos on how to flash Marshmallow ?
Don't let the length of the article scare you. The process is actually fairly quick and simple to do :)
This video shows a much simpler way to flash a stock image to a Nexus device:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uO7HkTrRzwM
One thing I forgot to mention. His Nexus device was already unlocked so he skipped that step. You must unlock the bootloader first before flashing the image. It's mentioned in the above article. Type in "fastboot oem unlock" without the quotes and select yes on your Nexus device with the volume and power buttons.
Too
Posted via the Android Central App
No, plugging your phone into the computer and typing maybe two commands, isn't much work at all.
Pixel Users have been reporting a distracting halo lens flare in photos take in bright light.
http://techpathy.com/google-pixel-has-a-lens-flare-problem-software-fix-...
Google will issue a software update in the coming weeks that it thinks will be able to remove this halo lens flare as it processes HDR+ photos.
This would be useful if there were actually factory images out there to update to...
Passive aggressive much?
Heaven forbid they put this info out prior to the factory images being available.
Posted via my red Nexus 5
Yeah, but not directed at AC, just Google. LOL
+1! Nexus 5 is ready to go. Just give me the factory image!
Posted via my OnePlus One!
Exactly... Only 2 Nexus devices have 5.0 factory images available
3 actually, a factory image was leaked last night for the N7 2012. I have flashed it and it is running pretty stable. Cant wait for my LTE N7 2013 and N5.
The factory images are available right now for N5, N7 2013 & N10
Since my Nexus 5 is a work phone, I'll just wait for the OTA.
And since my Nexus 7 is on the Dev preview, I'll just wait for the OTA.
But thanks for the doc! This is well written and can help new people get in to the scene.
It's not risky... You'd just be at factory... Sign in and BAM.
and since your Nexus 7 is on the Dev preview, chances are you won't get the OTA, never! Because it's a "dev preview", devs can just re-flash the full system, there's no reason Google would roll an OTAs.
In that case, I'll manually update the N7. No worries. I've been rooting & romming since the Samsung Moment.
Samsung moment was my first. Android phone from sprint lol
You will not get OTA update on dev preview btw...
Posted via the Android Central App
the dev preview wont get any ota update. you have to flash it