Samsung Health offers you everything you need to get started on the right track to a better, more healthier version of yourself. However knowing how to manage everything this app delivers is absolutely crucial. While there are a lot of moving pieces, it's easy to stay in control.

Stay in control with Samsung Health

As you may have guessed by now, there are a lot ways to control your Samsung Health experience. Once you have gotten rolling with your fitness routine using Samsung Health to build those great new habits, you may find yourself wanting to tweak things to better suit your fitness goals.

This could involve anything from dropping a workout program when you realize it isn't the right fit for you currently, to adjusting what your daily goals are. While Samsung Health will automatically set certain goals for you, these are fully adjustable so you can have it reflect your personal goals.

Staying in control of your health is a personal journey, and not really something that anyone else can help you with unless you're committed. Using this app may help keep you motivated and track all the details of your workouts, but you will, of course, need to know how to access them.

How to drop a program

Open Samsung Health. Tap on Manage items with the plus icon. Tap the program you are currently tracking. Tap drop program.

How to set your daily step goal

Open Samsung Health. Tap the step counter. Tap the overflow icon that looks like three vertical dots in the upper right corner. Tap Set Target. Drag the slider to set your new daily step count goal.

How to switch between the device tracking your steps

Open Samsung Health. Tap the step counter. Tap the box below the step counter. Tap the source of step count data you want to use.

How to cancel a goal

Open Samsung Health. Tap a goal. Tap the overflow icon in the upper right corner that looks like three vertical dots. Tap view goal details. Tap cancel goal in the bottom right corner of your screen. Tap cancel goal.

How to export tracked data

Open Samsung Health. Tap the tracked data you want to export. Tap the overflow icon that looks three vertical dots in the upper right corner. Tap export data. Tap the period of time, and file type you want to export. Tap export.

How to view a weekly summary of activity