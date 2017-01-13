Cover your tracks like a ninja with these tips for keeping your browsing habits private on your Chromebook.
The internet is filled with naked sweaty people doing naked sweaty things. It's also used by folks who like to look at them — but don't really want anyone else to know about it. While there's not much you can do to make sure nobody can see where you've been and what you clicked on, you can erase your tracks in case someone grabs your Chromebook and looks through the history.
We talked about how to cover your tracks on Android, and most of the same principles apply for your Chromebook. Your internet service provider is always going to be able to see your first connection (so using a VPN or Tor keeps the sites you visit private, but your ISP knows you're using a VPN or TOR through your Android phone) and the people sitting in the same room as you are going to be able to see what's on your screen.
Now that your dreams of being fully incognito on the internet are ruined, let's talk about how to cover your tracks locally when you're using your Chromebook.
More: Hide your porn browsing habits on Android
User accounts and passwords
You can use a Chromebook as a guest user, but that means you're not going to be able to install extensions from the Chrome Web Store. You can sideload an unpacked extension and make it work, but there's an easier way — anyone who might want or need to use your Chromebook can have their own local account. This works great for your partner or roommate. Not only do they have quick access to the web when they need it, but they can personalize their experience. Anything they download or install is going to take up some space, but they won't be able to access your account data or your stuff at all. And you won't be able to see theirs — privacy works both ways. To add a user, when you're on the login screen click the Add person link at the bottom of the page.
The next step is to make sure you need a password when you wake up your Chromebook. Open the Settings and scroll down to the People section, and you'll see a checkbox to require a password to wake from sleep. When your Chromebook times out, or if you shut the lid, you have to type your password to do anything but look at your account picture.
Install some extensions
You can't use a browser with "better" privacy settings on your Chromebook, but you can install some extensions to keep things as anonymous as possible. We're focused on scrubbing your local history in this article, but it's not unheard of for scripts and ads — especially the scummy ads that seem to always be present on porn sites — to do things like blocking your screen with pops until you click something you shouldn't or to try and use your IP address to "remember" you the next time you visit. Advertisements, cookies and other forms of user profiling can be useful and beneficial to both the user (that's us) and the provider but the sheer abundance of crapware and malware that is drawn to porn sites means you should never visit one without a way to try and stay safe.
I can recommend these extensions from the Chrome Web Store:
- Ghostery — Ghostery does a great job of blocking trackers that want to know where you are, what site you came from and what sites you're going to next. They track you, which is why they are called trackers.
- Privacy Badger — This is another extension that blocks trackers from the EFF. It's an alternative to Ghostery, but the interface is a bit more detailed and can be confusing. You don't need to use Ghostery and Privacy Badger at the same time, but you can.
- Adblock Plus — Adblock Plus blocks ads. It's easy to set up and out of the box blocks almost every ad on the internet. If you feel overwhelmed with settings, use this one.
- Script Blocker — Blocks JavaScript, Java, Flash, and other plug-ins by way of a whitelist/blacklist. You might need to allow Flash or scripts to see your porn — if that happens, find a new porn site. Don't let scripts and plug-ins run as they please.
Extensions are able to store data when you allow them in Incognito mode. I feel good about recommending these and am confident that they aren't going to expose you or your habits. These extensions need to run in Incognito mode. See the link below if you need help setting that up. Don't worry, it's easy.
How to allow extensions in Incognito mode on your Chromebook
Incognito mode
I've mentioned it enough times that you knew this was coming. Always use incognito mode (in tandem with some extensions to help control what the internet can do to you) when you are doing something you don't want to be associated with your Google account.
Open the browser app on your Chromebook, and click the three dots in the upper right to open a menu. You'll see a listing that says open a new Incognito window. Click it. When it opens, go back and close the original window to be extra sure and paranoid like I am.
You can also open an Incognito window directly from the desktop by pressing Control+Shift+N, but I usually forget which keys to press so I use the menu. Whichever way you do it, just do it.
Remember, that anything you download gets saved where anyone can see it, and any site you bookmark will get mixed in with your regular bookmarks (and saved to the cloud) so don't do either.
This isn't going to make you invisible on the internet. That's impossible. But it will cover your tracks if someone else gets to snooping around at what's saved in your Chromebook's history. Stay safe.
Also, It's OK to want to keep some things private but never forget to communicate with your loved ones. I'm a little past looking at porn on the internet, but when I do have a look at naked Twister activities I do it with my wife. It's a lot more fun that way, and it's easier than trying to keep secrets.
This post was updated in January 2017 with the latest information.
Reader comments
How to hide porn browsing history on your Chromebook
So much for a pure Android experience.
I just want to ask. Do you watch?
Lol I love how everyone on here is suddenly a saint when the word porn pops up. Everybody here has looked at porn at least once and is probably sexually active so be an adult and move on. Its not like theres actually anything dirty here.
Posted via the Android Central App
Another good extension for this is Hush. It password protects a separate set of bookmarks. It says it encrypts them, but I don't know much about the actual security involved. Either way, it stops people from just being able to see bookmarks you'd like to keep from their view.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/hush-private-bookmarking/hjmoa...
"How to hide your porn browsing habits on your Chromebook"
LOL! Sir Hildenbrand has you pervs covered once again!
Lmao
Posted via the Android Central App
Nothing pervy about watching porn :P.
#TeamFrosty Nexus 6P
I really don't need to do any extra work to hide my porn browsing activities simply because I ensure that access to any electronics I have is locked down to myself and those that I've allowed access to because of trust.
Posted via an LG V10
LAST STEP: Wipe browsing history now since you just browsed to an article titled: "How to Hide Your Porn Browsing Habits on Your Chromebook". Sure, it's not porn, but it will keep you from looking too suspicious in the eyes of your significant other.
Haha, fair point!
Posted via the Android Central App
Or just be in a trusting and honest relationship, so you don't have to lie or keeps secrets from your significant other.
Posted via the Android Central App
But that answer isn't sarcastic. :P
What's the difference between ublock and ad-block plus? I use ad-block plus.
Posted via the Android Central App
Samsung browser w/adblockfast.
I swore by chrome, not anymore using that setup
Posted via the Android Central App
Jerry, what is it with you and porn articles :)
Posted via the Android Central App
uBlock origin > Adblock Plus... try it out.
It's such a shame all of the commenters who object to porn are forced with a gun to their heads to read this article.
Anyway. I stopped using adblock-plus a while back, because of ownership concerns, in favour of Ublock Origin. I don't really know which is best, but I'm happy enough with it.
Posted via the Android Central App
It's not an objection to porn, it's the fact AC has to use it to get readers to their site. Bad times for AC, or the whole Mobile Nations family?
Like I mentioned before, it cheapens their brand. I look at AC like some sort of TMZ and not a good source for Android and related news. Sad really that they have to use these tactics now. I mean, just write good content; and for the love of God make more videos! You have captain two phones now; use him!
See, the fact you see discussion of porn as detracting from AC's brand, shows your objection to porn. It's a stigma, and not one that I agree with. Grown up discussion of these subjects is totally acceptable to me, and the information in this article is useful and protects users.
I do agree with you on the last bit though, more video. The videos on Youtube are how I found about AC and what brought me to the site.
Posted via the Android Central App
Yep. AdBlock Plus is awful and has been for years. uBlock Origin is the way to go
#TeamFrosty Nexus 6P
Yeah I saw words used like "clickbait" on this topic,when its clearly as related to tech as half the other articles here. I was more offended when they held a pole on peoples favorite galaxy s7 which was just silly. This though has value,because ALOT of people don't understand this stuff. I personally just stick with basic incognito mode but there's millions of people that can't even be taught that.
Posted via the Android Central App
BAN PORN!!!!!
Posted via the Android Central App
Or, just don't look at it? No need to kill the fun for the rest of us.
Ignore this comment if your reply was sarcastic in nature.
Posted via an LG V10
The Internet is really really great.
Posted via the Android Central App
I'm reading this while watching porn
Posted via the Android Central App
Cool story
Posted via the Android Central App
Isn't Adblock without "plus" the way to go nowadays?
Posted via the Android Central App
Yep. AdBlock Plus sucks and is awful these days. The way to go now for me is uBlock and Ghostery.
#TeamFrosty Nexus 6P
I don't give a rats butt what anyone looks at. What would really irritate me is having someone tell me I can't. I am not a porn watcher but if I want to someday it better be available.
Posted via the Android Central App
Jerry at it again, it never fails, type porn and you will get those clicks.
Posted via the Android Central App
I think we need an instructional video.
Posted via the Android Central App
Oh no porn! Jk we're all adults.
Love for all things android and IT
aaaaaaaand make sure you sign out of your Tumblr app so people don't see your spanking porn.
Rodeo time, time to get er on down the road
Or be a boss and just display your porn openly. I'm a grown ass adult. Well, not literally because that would be weird. But not as weird as some of the porn I've seen!
Exactly. All of my homepages on every device is porn. Just makes it easier
Posted via the Android Central App
Yet people clicked on the bait, and even commented.
As mentioned, the security and privacy isnt just for porn but a lot of stuff.
We want them to be adults about posting articles like this, yet we don't want to be adults ourselves and just skip over the articles we don't want to read.
There is so much on this site i simply don't read because its not relevant to me.. yet i wouldn't ask them to stop, because it is useful to someone.
My opinion, yours may vary. (But I'm right lol)
Sent with my white Note5 with nonremovable back and no SDcard!
+1
AC app via Nexus 6
Yikes. Might delete this app. These posts are ridiculous. Second "porn" post in the past week. I know you guys don't care if you lose a reader. See ya.
Posted via the Android Central App
I'm with you. The click bait is getting to be too much on this site. Plenty of other Android sites out there that focus on actual news.
Click bait? Or click 'bate?
Posted via the Android Central App
I see what you did there.
AC app via Nexus 6
That was pretty good.
Lol
Posted via the Android Central App (Motorola Nexus 6 - US Cellular)
I don't think you understand what clickbait is.
Posted via the Android Central App
Not like they force you to read every article. Yet you took the time and effort to come and comment.
no pun intended
Posted via the Android Central App
Bye I guess. If you ever need help hiding your porn habits though, there is this article always there to help you :)!
#TeamFrosty Nexus 6P
Funny story I used my nephews phone and he didn't know how to close tabs on the browser and he had so much porn open. It was weird he had dinosaur porn and Pokémon crap. I didn't tell him but ever since that day I never looked at me nephew the same again. I didn't look down on him (sort of with the dinosaurs for a while) long story short I told my brother what his 12 year old was looking up and had his carrier block adult content.
Posted via the Android Central App
I suppose that makes sense though, he's on the mid point between childhood and young adulthood so those two worlds mesh together. Personally I'd be more concerned about a 12 year old who doesn't have the tech knowledge to kill a tab.
He's lucky, when I was 12 it was more whatever magazine or VHS friends could steal from their dads rather than a choice lol.
Also, here in the UK porn is blocked by default. Even i can't access it from cellular data cause it's not worth setting up.
Posted via the Android Central App
Blocked by default? Wow, talk about big brother.
Posted from Nexus 6
Now we got a big father and an even bigger mother... it is pretty crazy, I don't really approve to be honest. I am surprised the US doesn't do the same, given how puritanical attitudes towards sex can be.
Posted via the Android Central App
Never happen here. We take this kind of stuff seriously not that you don't. Basically censorship from the government. Controlling the Internet.
Posted from Nexus 6
I certainly don't agree with it, although I can also see the other side... It's easy enough to lift it, and it may only be the default on pay as you go style tariffs, not contacts (though I'm not 100% as I don't have one, but my home internet doesn't have the same restriction).
Although, my personal belief is that both our nations are a shade less free than our governments would have us believe... Though that may be getting into off topic/argument territory lol.
Posted via the Android Central App
Yeah, maybe some other time for the off topic. Not in the mood. Lol
Posted from Nexus 6
Likewise, it's pushing 3 am here lol
Posted via the Android Central App
I told him to give his son the talk. I don't know if he did. Only reason I say blocking adult content is appropriate is because of his age and what he was looking up, he had 40 tabs open some was worse. He also let my niece use the phone and she was 8 at the time and I was wondering why she kept going around the neighborhood saying she has a vagina was not good.
Posted via the Android Central App
T mobile blocked porn from me when I set it up when I was 16. The was in the USA. I had to have my mom unblock it. Had to come up with some wild excuse on why I wanted it lifted.
Posted via the Android Central App
I understand that. I think what fuzzy was saying, even adults have porn blocked by default in the UK by the carrier by government request.
Posted from Nexus 6
Exactly, and I believe things stand to get worse when we leave the EU...
Our internet freedom isn't quite at a China or north Korea level, but reporters without borders have us in the same category.
You guys are there too, by the way ;)
Posted via the Android Central App
And not just porn. Anything deemed to be 'adult' no matter how spurious. Anything from sex education, to LGBT info, even some news and political sites. It's a terrible terrible system and I object strongly to it.
Posted via the Android Central App
Good point, I remember a few years ago they blocked some support forums for LGBT people who were struggling with their identity... I'd hope sites like that are allowed again, but I'd expect they're not. I also remember a few political journalism sources getting blocked because they don't align with "the ideals of our nation".
Pretty shameful stuff, no doubt more to come.
Posted via the Android Central App
When I was stationed in Spain a few years ago porn was on the Regular Television after 10pm!! I was at a bar when
0069 a James Bond porn spoof was playing, I spit out my Redbull and Vodka drink. The Spanish were amazed that I found it so wonderful..
And another good reason not to live in the UK. Stupid porn Big Brother filters. Pretty pathetic and for a FIRST WORLD COUNTRY! Talk about Draconian laws. That goodness SOPA never passed. I wonder what would George Orwell say about his country now. That 1984 wasn't a manual probably ;).
#TeamFrosty Nexus 6P
Wtf is Dinosaur porn?
AC app via Nexus 6
Lol
Posted from Nexus 6
Google it. It was weird.
Posted via the Android Central App
The fact that you have jar jar as your avi makes this... weird?
Posted via the Android Central App
So you watch Star Wars porn?
#TeamFrosty Nexus 6P
LOL
These articles...
Posted via the Android Central App
...are helpful to people concerns.ed with their privacy.
These habits can be applied to many activities, such as planning a big surprise party or secretly plotting to run away and join a renaissance festival... Porn is just more often searched.
"Secretly plotting to run away and join a renaissance festival"
Best comment I've seen in a long time.
As a past employee of Verizon, I can confirm a lot of people use their phones for porn, and don't know how to hide it. Try to trouble shoot a problem and find the gallery full of it, and countless tabs they never closed in the browser.
Posted via the Android Central App
+infinity
that's your story and your sticking to it...
Posted via the Android Central App
What is with your obsession with porn? And.... Even if it's your thing, aren't you old enough that you don't have to hide it? For someone who is past looking at it... You know all the ways to hide looking at it. Lol.
Posted via the Android Central App
These articles aren't just about "porn," they're about your right to privacy.
I don't care who knows about my porn, but leaking specs to journos is another thing...
I don't write these for myself.
I answer the questions that are asked of me. Without any judgement.
sure...... and thanks for the tips
Posted via the Android Central App
Probably something kinky like tentacles or girls wit D's? :D
Posted via the Android Central App
for LG G3
Not into tentacles. And definitely not futanari...
Posted via the Android Central App