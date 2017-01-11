Jet.com is a website with tons of products and their goal is simple: saving you money. By opting out of certain online "luxuries", you can end up spending less on your purchases.
The Huawei Mate 9 is the best big Android phone money can buy, and if you're in the market for Huawei's next flagship, why not save a little cash in process? Here's how!
How to get the best price on the Huawei Mate 9 with Jet.com
Saving on the Mate 9 is simple; you just have to forego free returns and have your debit card handy.
- Add the Huawei Mate 9 to your cart. Then the savings start.
- Pay by debit card.
- Click to opt out of free returns. Don't worry, you can still return the phone — you'll just have to pay $5.99 plus 5% of the price of the phone.
- Click the option to do both for the most savings!
How does that save me money?
The way Jet.com explains it is that free returns are actually built into the price of the item, so the return isn't, in essence, "free". You can still make a return, but you'll have to pay $5.99 plus 5% of the phone price.
As for paying with your debit card, companies have to pay a certain fee per credit card transaction — there is no fee when debit is used. So, no free returns and no credit card transaction fee means you save money on the best big Android phone around.
Get saving
Check out the Huawei Mate 9 on Jet.com for the best price on the best big'un!