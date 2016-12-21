How do I get Android 7.1.1 Nougat on your Nexus phone right now?
Android 7.1.1 Nougat is officially available for the Pixel, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus 9, and Pixel C, but your phone may not get the OTA (over-the-air) update for another couple of weeks. If you don't have a Nexus, you can get a feel for when (or if) your phone will get Nougat based on our expectations.
If you know your way around a command line, you can skip the waiting game by downloading the factory image for your particular device and flashing it on top of your software. But there are some caveats you need to know about when flashing a factory image, so read on to find out what you need to know.
Updated on December 5th with new information and latest links to OTA files.
How to get Nougat through the Android Beta program
Another way to get Android 7.1.1 Nougat right now is by opting into the Android Beta program, which has been extended beyond the initial release of Nougat.
Any Nexus device eligible for the receiving Nougat can also opt into the Beta program — Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Nexus 9, Nexus Player, Pixel C — any continue receiving updates past the stable version. (Some older Nexus devices are not eligible for Android 7.1.1 right now.)
Devices that are currently enrolled in the Beta program are the first to receive the stable version of Android 7.1.1, and the opt-in process is fairly easy.
- Head to Android Beta program portal on your Nexus phone or Pixel C tablet.
- Sign into the Google account associated with that phone.
- Scroll down to Your eligible devices.
- Find the device you want to enrol in the Beta program and tap Enrol device.
- Follow the prompts to accept the over-the-air download.
Note: Once you've updated to the stable version of Nougat, you can leave the Beta program without factory resetting. (This was a requirement for leaving the program whilst on one of the developer preview builds.) To leave the program, simply press the button on the Android Beta program page.
How to get Nougat by flashing a factory image
Get the right tools to flash a factory image
Note: This portion is performed on your computer.
The first thing you need to know about flashing a factory image on top of your Nexus phone is that you need to have a portion of Android SDK installed on your computer. Specifically, you need adb and fastboot, which you can download from the Android Studio portal.
- Go to Android Studio webpage
- Scroll to the bottom of the page.
- Find command line tools for your platform — Windows, Mac, or Linux.
- Extract the accompanying file (.exe, .zip, .tgz)
The next thing you need to do after downloading the command line tools is to make sure that your phone is ready for flashing. This is a two-step process: you need to enable USB Debugging; and you need to unlock your bootloader. If you have already unlocked your bootloader, you can skip to flashing.
Enable developer settings and USB debugging
Note: This portion is performed on your device.
- Go to your Nexus' Settings.
- Scroll down to About Phone/Tablet.
- Tap on the Build number seven times until the dialog box says you are now a developer.
- Open Settings and you should find a new option called Developer options.
- Click into the Developer options.
- Make sure that the developer options are turned on and that USB debugging is checked on.
- Check Enable OEM unlock.
- Plug your Nexus device into your computer.
- Tap OK on the dialog box asking you to Allow USB debugging while connected to the computer.
If done correctly, this will be everything you will need to do on your phone or tablet for the moment. After this, you need to unlock your phone's bootloader.
Unlocking your bootloader
Note: This portion is performed on your device and computer .
Unlocking your bootloader is relatively simple, but you must know one thing: Your phone will factory reset, and you will lose all of your apps and personal data stored on the phone. Make sure that you back up your device before this process.
- Turn off your phone or tablet.
- Hold down the power button and the volume down button.
- On your computer, open Command Prompt (Windows) or Terminal (Mac). Navigate to folder with Platform tools.
- On your computer, type:
./fastboot flashing unlockin a terminal or command prompt.
- Press volume up button and the power button on your device to confirm bootloader unlock.
- On your computer, type:
./fastboot reboot
Now your bootloader is unlocked and ready to flash the Android 7.0 factory image for your device.
Flashing the Android 7.1.1 factory image
Note: This portion is performed on your computer.
- Visit Nexus Factory Images page.
- Scroll down to your phone and find the Android 7.1.1 image for your phone.
- Once downloaded, extract the file in your Platform tools folder.
- Put your phone into bootloader mode (see above) and plug it into your computer.
- Open Command Prompt (Windows) or Terminal (Mac). Navigate to folder with Platform tools.
- On the command line, type:
./adb devicesto ensure your phone is seen by your computer.
- Type the flash-all command.
On Windows, that will be
flash-all.bat
On Mac, that will be
flash-all.sh
Note: The flash-all script is prone to failing on OS X/macOS, and by default wipes your phone. Follow our step-by-step manual flashing tutorial to bypass this issue.
Manually flash an OTA update
If you're too impatient to wait for your Nexus device to get the Android 7.1.1 over-the-air update and don't want to go through the process of signing up for the beta program (easiest method) or flashing a factory image (harder method), you can find the right over-the-air update file for your particular build and flash it in Recovery.
If you're looking for those files, here are the ones to download. We'll be adding more as they become available.
- Google Pixel
- Google Pixel XL
- Nexus 6P (except Verizon)
- Nexus 5X
- Pixel C
- Nexus 9
- Nexus Player
How to manually flash an OTA update
Learning about Nougat
Once you flash the Android 7.1.1 Nougat factory image onto your Nexus phone, you should reboot into the operating system. Depending on whether you unlocked your bootloader (and wiped your phone in the process), or kept your data intact by flashing the images manually, Nougat should look considerably different to Marshmallow. Now you have to learn what's new in Nougat.
Your turn
Having issues flashing your Nexus phone? Just want to wait until the OTA is pushed to your phone? Tell us your experience with flashing the Nougat factory image in the comments below.
How to download and install Android 7.1.1 Nougat on your Nexus or Pixel right now
Nexus Root Toolkit FTW
How come no one mentions why the Motorola Nexus 6 is being treated like the red headed step child??
Because it is a Motorola Nexus 6.
Been on the Android beta program for over a month. No update. My Nexus 6 has been left out in the cold by Google.
Unfortunately mine went into boot loop when I tried to install 7.1.1
Sideloaded 7.1.1. Used space went from about 4GB before to 7.5GB after. Is the upgrade that much bigger? Or is the OTA file buried somewhere? Not rooted so my guess is it may be in the /cache folder (which I cannot see). Anyway to remove?
I cannot know this is fact, but my assumption is that the increase is due to the Seamless Updates added in 7.1.1 as this is an added partition.
So what version will I get on my 6P if I join the beta program? The final build or a beta?
Have you figured it out? I want to know the same thing.
I enrolled my Nexus 9 in the beta program and nothing has happened. I've tried at least 3 times. Nothing happens. Can anyone help?
Did anyone else get the build version NPF26F instead of NMF26F on their nexus 5x? How do i get the public release. Now trying to un-enroll wants to wipe my phone.
The same for me on 6p. Still waiting for public release
Yup it's live on pixel c. Got it this morning
Why is the Pixel/Pixel XL not eligible for this?
Which devices are eligible?
Nexus 6, Nexus 9, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player
Pixel C
General Mobile 4G (Android One)
Updated my 5X a few minutes ago without a hitch. But one thing bothers me immensely, the call screen is freaking ugly, we went from material/flat/whatever design to full samsung here...
Thanks! Now I have the official 7.1.1 update on my Pixel.
Just received OTA update, so far no bug found.
Sonny can you confirm what was the size of the OTA. I see 619.5mb
Just got ota myself on the pixel.
I bought a Verizon pixel and put an AT&T Sim in it the second I unboxed it and before I booted the phone. Is the sim card the only difference between the 2 pixels? I bought it from best buy.
Isn't it locked to Verizon?
Got OTA not in beta, downloading now
Soo, it's final? Nexus 6 is not going to get this?
So what's the except VZW mean?
I am wondering the same thing. Correct me if I am wrong, but there is no "verizon" version of the 6p like there was the 6. Only the unlocked version that can be used on verizon (what I am doing). If someone from AC can clarify, that would be great.
When this 7.0 OTA update after LTE not showing. its for 5x
When this 7.0 OTA update after LTE not showing,
Using 7.0 on my Nexus 6p for last 4 weeks but stil didn't get android security patch level for September month. Can anyone help me to figure out what's the problem ?
I want to know if I get nogut update in my phone my phone is htc desire 728 can u plz check it and let me know
Hello sir
When this 7.0 OTA for Nexus 6p will arrive in India ?
Mine shows NRD90U
After unenrolling from beta version, I didn't get any update to return to 6.0 on my Nexus 6p . As I want stable public version of 7.0
Still my device show build number NRD90M which is definitely not public version
It's available now, just installed it via OTA on my Nexus 6P this morning
I see the Android One phone (whatever that is) is getting Nougat. Still no sign of Nougat on the N6 though :(
Hey ..I'm running Nougat on my Nexus 5X .. Downloaded Nougat via Beta program .. enrolled the device downloaded the update and then disenrolled it ..
Will I get the stable update and September security patches for the same?
This is ridiculous. Google is REALLY BAD in updates. Learn from Apple. I am not a fan of iPhone or its OS but I highly prefer Apple Apple when it comes to updates and the duration of support.
Google claims that it is not sending all updates at once so that it can have control over fixing bugs, but that is a big fat lie. Google does not even support any phone with updates for more than 2 years anymore. Another awful act. Look at Apple, look for how long still supporting iPad 2 with updates!!
It is unfortunate that I don't like iOS or else would have switched in an eye blink speed. My next phone will be from Samsung, I am done with the garbage Google phones. The Nexus 6P is all hyped up but when you actually use it it lacks big time. Battery life is completely trash with 2 to maximum 3 hours SOT. Hyped up back camera and a garbage front facing camera. Why settle for less? It was a huge mistake getting it. I will never buy Nexus or the new trash Pixel again.
First line of the article is a lie. It still is 11 days later.
The OTA and Factory Images for Nougat have not been posted for several of the promised models.
FYI, the 6P images are not up but the Beta method will get Nougat on a 6P.
On a Nexus 6, there are no images and no way to get Nougat yet.
Fix the article.
Android 7 is not yet available to the existing mobiles which can be upgraded freely to next higher version. Still google has to work out. If it is ready your instrument will not show that system is upto date with older( android 6 ) version. Google has to release a news that when it is going to release updates to the existing phones. Even latest phones are not getting the updates though version 7 was released on 22nd august.
none of the commands work...help plz??
HI, I'm getting an error " '.' is not recognized as an internal or external command,
operable program or batch file. " when i try typing in ./adb devices or anything like that...can someone solve this problem? Thank you!
@Magellan. I certainly haven't and I haven't heard of any other nexus 6 owner doing so either. Would be good to know if it will be a matter of just days or weeks, so I don't keep checking and enrolling into/unenrolling from the Beta to check.
Has anyone with a Nexus 6 gotten anything yet? I don't think it has been released yet.
Nothing yet, here.
My poor Nexus 7 (2013) waited like a puppy left back at home to get this update. Sad to see this tablet not receiving any. Not to blame Google, but since it has decent specs to support Nougat, it could have been provided.
Just got the OTA update notification for Nougat for my Nexus 9. Running Marshmallow currently.
Anyone having a battery drain issue? 39 %battery left. Android system used 11 percent screen 10 percent Android OS 10 percent. Next one is Facebook 5 percent. Chrome 4 percent and that is pretty much it. Do these numbers sound right?
I wonder why there is such a delay in releasing the image for the 6p.
Looks like they stopped the beta thing, I just tried it and it's saying my 6P is not eligible. And of course I still haven't gotten the OTA.
Worked for me. Just enrolled in beta about 15 min ago, immediately showed up to dl. Haven't dl'ed yet but it's there waiting. I haven't unenrolled. Do you know if I can unenroll before dl'ing and installing? Not sure I have the time to install right now.
Just tried it and it's downloading now..
I did the 1st method on my Nexus 5X.. But now I unenrolled myself from beta... Would I get the stable update ?> or do i have to enroll again for the stable version update and then unenroll...
Kindly guide here
Just signed up for the beta yesterday on my N6. I ended up with the previous beta build. Seems stable. Hoping to see the final version soon. Then, I'll opt out of the beta.
Signed up for the beta, went to the setting and looked for the update, downloaded and unsigned up for the beta l. Worked amazing thanks for the info. #thatswhyibuynexus
I'm not gonna lie I'm pretty disappointed that my Nexus 6 hasn't gotten the update nor are the images available for it. I mean the betas been great anyway so it doesn't matter,but it is kinda silly that even Google requires you to have a newer nexus if you want it right away. My 5x got the update the moment I noticed it was available but I just use it as a backup because I prefer the 6.
I wish they would release the image for the 6p.
Don't even was your time people. All the really cool and interesting stuff isn't going to be released until the new Nexus drops. For now it's just some boring update. Relax people
Lol. Don't waste your time? I think I'll waste my time and update mine and everyone I know that has a newer Nexus. You can relax on Marshmallow (or whatever version you're running) and we'll enjoy the benefits of Nougat. UI and under the hood changes.
I like how the new quick settings toggles are arranged and the new notifications seem pretty slick as well. Overall I am satisfied with it.
I'm also very happy with this update. Trying to see if I'm getting any difference with doze on the go.
Yes I got it on the 6p through the beta program. Signed up and got it immediately then unenrolled... Good to go. It was amazing. Hope it works next time
I got the nougat update automatic today the 26th August. To be honest can't much difference from marshmallow.
They finally fixed the Nexus 5X!! It was the worst, most laggy phone I've ever owned. I bought it during the Project Fi promotion, so it was super cheap, but terribly prone to slow down and chop. I updated it to Nougat last night through their beta program, and so far so good. It's immediately, noticeably faster and more responsive. I was just about to sell it but now I'm pretty ecstatic! It's pretty darn awesome now.
Meh. Just flashed the OTA zip. No need to unlock bootloader. No need to wipe. No need to enroll in any beta programs. Been on Nougat on my 6p since Mon.
How do you update this way (OTA zip)?
The instructions are right on google's website after you accept their terms. You can even be rooted (systemless SuperSU) and sideload these OTAs as long as you don't modify your system (ie. you can have adblock installed and still get OTA updates)
https://developers.google.com/android/nexus/ota
I'm not sure if I'm ever get nougat on my doogee
What's a Doogee?
Wow 2 days and still no factory image for nexus 6? Android updating process is a joke... Can't wait to get the iphone 7 and receive updates as promised...
And everyone here will be happy for you (and for us).
Is that the phone without something as standard and basic as a headphone jack? No thanks.
I'm sorry,people saying things like this are so stupid. "I want the latest and greatest from Android sooooo bad,so I'm gonna go to iOS". Wtf are you so hung up on updates for to the point that you wanna switch to an OS that's latest features are always gonna be old news on Android? For half the stuff people do on iPhone you could grab up some phone stuck on KitKat. Go pick up a "rose gold" iPhone and enjoy that inCREDIBLE force touch feature.
I'll wait like I've always had. Thanks.
Seems weird to me that Android 7 is essentially still in beta for anything with a cellular modem. I wonder what the holdup is?
Didn't notice this was 3 months old, lol
Cause I got npd90g when opting into the beta. If I unenroll now I'm guessing it'll wipe back to marshmallow?
So what is the official build number
NRD90M
I couldn't wait. I put the 7.0 on my N9. Updating my N6 now.
So I enrolled in the beta program, immediately got the update notification, downloaded the 1174MB update file, it processed the update package and then when it went to the "regular" black screen with the bugdroid laying on his back getting his insides opened up........it had a red triangle exclamation mark and says "Error" under him.. Was worried my phone might be bricked, but I held down the power button and it restarted (thankfully!) but it still says I'm on 6.0.1 and when I go to the system update in settings it says the system is up to date and nothing to download. So since it should've already downloaded, how can I force it to run the update again? Or do I have a bigger issue with the error occurring during the update process??? Help!!! (on a Nexus 6P)
I had the Dev Preview for a while. Got the official update without any problems whatsoever yesterday. Not sure why everyone else is having issues.
Build Number
NRD90M
I can't wait anymore.
Signed up for beta & upgrade Nexus 9 this morning
Now it's my Nexus 6 turn.
How'd that go?
I updated my N9 the same way but something's not right. Shows as Android 7.0 in settings but it's still got the Marshmallow boot animation. Going to try again with the proper OTA or factory image. Probably worth a factory reset at this point.
No update for nexus 6... When it comes to android updates, even the nexus line is lacking...
I have the 6P and still did not get the update.
You are right. All the talk about updates is bullshit
When it comes to updates Google sets itself as a bad example to Samsung, LG, HTC and the rest. When Google itself fails to release the update in a timely frame then why blame the others? Next time I read about those articles that say "Why to buy Nexus phones" I am going to trash its writer big time if updates is listed as one of the reasons.
Updates is one of the reasons NOT to buy Nexus phones or any Google phone
I was able to get into the beta program, got the update started decompressing but when it restarted it gave me an error, my 6p is not flash unlocked does it matter???
I enrolled in the beta and downloaded the latest beta since the official release was not available. Sounds like that was a complete waste of time at this point...I thought I would get the official release OTA but doesn't sound like it.
Something isn't right there. Are you saying that after you enrolled in the beta program and did a OTA system update check from the phone, you weren't offered the release build of Android 7, just a beta version?
That's right. Downloaded NPD90G earlier today...
What phone are you using?
Nexus 6
The Nexus 6 update isn't in the wild yet. I'm waiting for Shamu too.
If you unroll in the beta preview, you get the straight upgrade.
You sure for the N6?
Not on the nexus 6. I have both the 6 and 6p. N6 still isn't available yet. Just tried.
Well, it's working now.
Will Moto G3 upgrade to Nougat??
Can anyone confirm that you don't end up factory resetting the device if you leave the beta once you get the stable build?
I can. It gives you a warning after leaving the beta program by saying it could erase your settings by sending you a system upgrade taking you back to the latest beta build, but since we're now on the release build, that doesn't happen. Point is, you're safe to leave the beta program after the upgrade to 7
So lame
I got this Beta awhile back but it was mostly for developers and I think it slowed down my tablet and i shouldn't of done it. But last night the 7.0 update came up and I did it and i think my tablet is better now. I haven't messed with i t much yet.
So, my Nexus 7 2013 isn't getting the update? My Nexus Player is though they seem to have EOLed it early as it's no longer being sold by Google. As I recall, it took a couple days before 6.0 was available on that device. Probably be the same this time...
You can download the full OTA, and flash it with FlashFire if you're rooted. The whole deal takes about 5 minutes.
What's a lot more trickier is how to get root back when you're done, since installing a custom recovery on 7.0 requires decrypted storage, hence wiping everything on its path.. ;)
Which phone are you using? And also have you used OTA or Factory image.. and if you can provide the download link you used.
My Nexus 6 has been enrolled for about a month now. I just checked for an update (7:51am EST) and no OTA yet.
I wish I can get nougat now!
Click on the enrollment program link and enrolled your phone and it should automatically show up on your phone. The link is up in comments btw
Just tried to but I can't since I don't have a Nexus device.
Wow...
Opting into the beta program ( and then opting out after the upgrade ) was the way to go for me and my 6P. Was originally going to start with a fresh image, but 7 did a perfect upgrade over Marshmallow and after spending a few hours with Nougat, couldn't be happier with how the phone is running and how everything is where it's supposed to be after the upgrade. Good job Google.
did your device receive another update that wiped all your data when you opted out from the beta program?
No it does not wipe your device if you downloaded the official update and unenrolled after that.
Do you guys think it is necessary to do full wipe if you get 7.0 via through the beta program ? Or do you think it should be good to go once it finishes booting up ?
You will be good to go. Heck, unlocking the bootloader isn't even required to flash an OTA anymore! This guide is a blast from the past. They still live in 2015.
My 5x just got it but my 6 is still waiting around.
Got my official 7.0 OTA today for my 6P previously enrolled in beta program. Already setup multiple languages. Can't wait to check out other goodies.
As usual Android Police gets it right, no need to go through all this bootloader unlock junk these days, just run the sideload update from regular recovery. AP has posted the links to the full zip images, can't paste a link here boo censorship! Head over the AP and download the zips from article called "Flash All The Things" if you'd like a fast and easy way to flash your nexus to 7.0!
Indeed, I can't believe what I'm seeing here!!
I am totally flabbergasted. Looking forward to the inevitable 'How to root your 7.0 device' article where they will explain you have to (once again) wipe your encrypted storage in order to flash TWRP and SuperSU! XD
This is just epic. That's what you end up with when you spend your days writing stuff about Pokémon Go and 'how to take a screenshot' tutorials.
Just got mine in the UK great stuff i think i will be sticking with Nexus phones going forward just such ease and you don't have to worry about updates for 2 years sometimes more
I'll be using WugFresh Toolkit again. Super easy and tons of tools.
There's an easier way. You can enroll for the Beta Program here:
https://www.google.com/android/beta?u=0
Once you do, you'll get the OTA immediately, and then you can un-enroll.
I went to Android Police and downloaded the OTA 7.0 update. You won't lose any data.
http://www.androidpolice.com/2016/08/22/flash-all-the-things-full-androi...
Enrolled and 7.0 is now downloading thanks!!
Ok so I did this and immediately got the update to download! That was fast. This version is the non-beta?
How do I get this on my Nexus One?
XDA probably has a file you could flash?
You still have a Nexus One?
Woah
just got my update, nexus 5x in the UK, my girlfriend has finally gone nexus from iphone, and she just got it too. charging as we speak
Orrrrrr you can sign up for the beta program and the android 7.0 update pops up right a way!
Look at my comment above
Is this the official version? Only 49MB, so wasn't sure.
I believe if you're on a dev preview it's 49 mb. If not it's 1174
N6 here. Enrolled in the Beta program and got the NPD90G OTA final Beta Preview (~858.4MB) - not final Nougat OTA.
Same for me, I am installing the final beta and see what happens after.
Argh! Well, for my Nexus 6 I got NPD90G from the beta program, so clearly not the final stable build for my phone. I take it since the stable build of Nougat for Nexus 6 isn't actually available anyway yet, should i just stick with the beta build until the final build is available? Or just go back to Marshmallow and wait for the OTA? I'm assuming if you stay on the beta build it will just update anyway when the OTA for Nougat on Nexus 6 arrives?
i had the exact same problem. Here is how I fixed it:
1. Unsubscribe from the beta program.
2. Clear the Cache from your Nexus 6P (https://www.reddit.com/r/Nexus6P/comments/42c304/how_do_i_clear_cache_pa...)
3. resubscribe to the beta program.
4. Download and install the update again. (make sure you have a reliable internet/wifi connection as i believe the reason why an error occurred the first time is that the file was not downloaded correctly).
ignore my comment above posted it in the wrong place!
Just enrolled my wife's 6p and got the 7.0 OTA downloading on her device as well. Nothing for my Nexus 9 yet, but I already had that in the beta program.
How do I get Android 7.0 Nougat on your Nexus phone right now? The Android 7.0 factory images are not yet available.
Great clickbait article.
Now get Allo out and we can start to rock this thing.
1174 mb
45 mb
It's over 1GB if you didn't have the Developer Preview
Go to Android beta program and enroll. The second you hit enroll you get the 7.0 Nougat OTA.
N6 here. Enrolled in the Beta program and got the NPD90G OTA final Beta Preview (~858.4MB) - not final Nougat OTA.
same here, entered beta 2 days ago. The next update for Finished product 7.0 will be around a 25 MB update, so this last beta was pretty close to the finished product
Read on reddit by quite a few sources in the Nexus 6 forum
I enrolled on the beta programme to get Nougat on my Nexus 6. Now my other devices have received the OTA to the release build of Nougat and my N6 is still on beta. Will it be upgraded to the final build? Also will I stay on the beta programme for the future O version of Android? Although the Nexus 6 probably won't receive that upgrade.
So I enrolled in the beta program, immediately got the update notification, downloaded the 1174MB update file, it processed the update package and then when it went to the "regular" black screen with the bugdroid laying on his back getting his insides opened up........it had a red triangle exclamation mark and says "Error" under him.. Was worried my phone might be bricked, but I held down the power button and it restarted (thankfully!) but it still says I'm on 6.0.1 and when I go to the system update in settings it says the system is up to date and nothing to download. So since it should've already downloaded, how can I force it to run the update again? Or do I have a bigger issue with the error occurring during the update process??? Help!!! (on a Nexus 6P)
i had the exact same problem. Here is how I fixed it:
1. Unsubscribe from the beta program.
2. Clear the Cache from your Nexus 6P (https://www.reddit.com/r/Nexus6P/comments/42c304/how_do_i_clear_cache_pa...)
3. resubscribe to the beta program.
4. Download and install the update again. (make sure you have a reliable internet/wifi connection as i believe the reason why an error occurred the first time is that the file was not downloaded correctly).
Yep got the OTA update just now, was previously on the Developer Preview. Woohoo. :)
Is there a root available yet, so I can restore my apps with titanium?
Yes
Mine also just received the new update no longer get the prompt when it rebooted of being on a beta version
I've just received the ota for DP5 > 7.0 it checks in at 49.5 MB for my Nexus 6p.
Version is 7.0 build is NRD90M
That's on my Nexus 6p. Installed now, version 7.0 build NRD90M.
Mine just downloaded that update but it said it was android 7 not a developer preview and I no longer get the prompt on startup saying I'm in the beta programme. My build is NRD90M too.
I downloaded the command line tools like it says in the first step but don't see fastboot or adb. I've always gotten them a different way but this seemed easier so I thought I would try it. I have failed at the first step of the guide. I wonder how many people have used this guide and nothing else to successfully update their device?
Fastboot and adb are lines you must type in yourself. I shared a link to another guide a few comments up
I thought they were going to start posting OTA files in addition to the full factory images.
On DP 5 so hopefully shouldn't be a big change
Images are currently being pushed to AOSP. Get the cables ready, charge your batteries, fire up fastboot and have a beer.
There's a distinct flaw in your operational order - it should be "grab a beer" THEN "get the cables ready..."
> On your Nexus device, type: ./fastboot flashing unlock
How do I "type" on my Nexus after pressing power and volume down?
It is actually typed in the command line on your computer that the phone or tablet is connected to.
It will then bring an option up on the Android screen then you use the volume rockers to select between the options and the power button to confirm
Digital trends has a really good article for it.
http://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/how-to-install-android-factory-image/
That was my question too. I've done all sorts of rooting,flashing and etc including jailbreaking iOS when it was practically an hour long list of commands. Yet I felt like I must really be missing something there. I've never had to unlock a bootloader till now though. Which feels weird since I'm only doing it now on a device I thought was supposed to be easier lol.
How to type? And where to type
Holy click-bate. So much for "get Android 7.0 Nougat on your Nexus right now".
Get it now! Well... not Now, now... Later, now. We'll update our Now post later when you can really get it now.
Why is it click bait? I hit check for update and I got the update.
First, at the time this article was posted, the update wasn't available via OTA, except maybe for those in the Beta Program, so tapping "check for update" wouldn't have worked. Secondly, that's not what this article is about. It details how to install the update from the Factory Images posted from Google. At this time (some 3+ hours after the article was posted), the update Image hasn't yet been posted. So... at the time of the article, it absolutely was click-bait (even though, honestly, we were just having a bit of fun at AC's expense).
The first images released weren't for nexus phones but for the nexus 9 and android player.
You could get the image for other legit sources, or enroll in the Beta Program. With an N5X, I enrolled in the Beta program, got the OTA immediately, then unenrolled in the Beta Program after. Worked great! If you do enroll in the Beta Program, just make sure you've got the release version and not the beta version or it will wipe your device when you unenroll.
Except last time I did that for 7.0 I no longer received security updates... Had to reenroll in beta again and then unenroll and wipe my phone to get everything in order again.
It's happening.gif
Cool.. Thanks for the article
