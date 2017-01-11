Getting a "You have downloads on too many devices" error on the Netflix Android app? Here's how to fix it.

When Netflix introduced the ability to download content offline, people were thrilled — and rightfully so! Now it's possible to take Orange is the new Black on the subway, or Jessica Jones on a plane. It means being able to store as much content as your device can handle and watching it whenever or wherever you want, internet connection be damned!

But there are some limitations. If you find yourself with an error message telling you that you have exceeded your device limit, there's an easy fix: delete the content from a device you're no longer using.

How to delete downloaded content from Netflix for Android

Open the Netflix app. Tap on the menu button (three lines) on the left side of the screen. Tap on My Download. Tap on the title(s) you want to delete. Tap on the blue "phone" icon next to the title description. In the overflow menu, select Delete Download. Repeat for all content on the device, or use the edit button to delete all the episodes of a show. Make sure your phone is connected to the internet so Netflix acknowledges files have been deleted.

Why is this error happening?

The "You have downloads on too many devices" error comes from a limitation on how many devices per account can download offline content. The breakdown is as follows:

SD plan: 1 device

HD plan: 2 devices

4K plan: 4 devices

Most people subscribe to the HD plan, which allows for offline downloads on two devices, say a phone and a tablet. You'll get the above error if you attempt to download content onto a third device.

What happens if I reset or lose my phone without deleting content?

It's possible to forget to manually delete offline Netflix content before resetting a phone, or before it is tragically lost. In that case, Netflix will continue acknowledging that device for 30 days, after which time it will reset the count. There's nothing you can do — though you may want to talk to Netflix's support if the issue is urgent — but wait it out.

How to download offline content on Netflix