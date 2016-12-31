Not getting push notifications in MIUI 8? Here's how to fix it.

MIUI 8 offers a ton of new features, including a power-saving mode that automatically extends battery life by killing background apps, adjusting system apps' performance, and limiting apps that drain the battery.

However, one of MIUI's most common bugs — one that affects push notifications — is still prevalent in the latest version of the operating system, and it seems to inexplicably affect a few Xiaomi handsets. I had the issue earlier this year on the MIUI 7-based Redmi Note 3 wherein the phone never displayed Gmail or WhatsApp notifications, although enabling priority notifications for both apps fixed the issue. At the same time, the Mi 5 delivered push notifications without me having to tweak any settings.

At least in the case of MIUI 8, the issue seems to be tied to the OS' aggressive battery management, which kills background apps and sync services when your phone is idling. To negate it, you'll have to prioritize notifications and enable autostart for apps that aren't showing notifications.

The problem isn't as exacerbated as before, but if you're unable to receive push notifications on your Xiaomi phone, there are a few things that you can do. Here's how to fix push notifications in MIUI 8.

Prioritize notifications

Open Settings from the home screen. Navigate to Notifications & status bar. Select App notifications. Select the app you want to prioritize. Ensure Floating notifications, Lock screen notifications, and App icon badge are enabled. Toggle Priority.

Prioritizing an app should fix issues with push notifications. If you're still not seeing alerts for incoming messages, you should enable autostart.

Enable autostart

Open Settings from the home screen. Navigate to Permissions. Tap Autostart. Select the apps you want to start automatically.

Turning on autostart ensures that the app isn't affected by the operating system's battery management. If you don't see a specific app listed in the menu (I cannot autostart Gmail), then try disabling battery saver.

Disable battery saver mode

Open Settings from the home screen. Select Battery & performance. Tap Manage apps battery usage. In Power saving modes, select Off.

Disabling battery saver mode allows apps to continue running unrestricted in the background. Doing so didn't affect the battery life on the three phones I'm currently using — the Redmi Note 3, Mi 5s, and the Mi Note 2. If none of the methods listed above work, you should consider re-installing the global MIUI ROM afresh.

Were you able to get push notifications fixed in MIUI 8? Let us know in the comments below.