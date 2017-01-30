How do I sign up for the Android Beta Program?
If you're eager to try Android 7.1.2 and have an eligible Nexus or Android One device, the Android Beta Program is for you.
Like many big software projects, Android is made better by open beta testing. As part of Google's new maintenance release schedule, we'll see scheduled periodic updates outside of any bug or security patches and major version changes. The latest beta is for Nougat 7.1.2 and begins in January 2017. But if you're willing and able to run beta software on your phone, you can sign enroll in the Android Beta Program and get the first taste today!
The Beta Program has a schedule of updates and device builds. The current Android 7.1.2 Developer Preview build is available (as of January 2017) for the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, the Nexus 5X, the Nexus Playerand the Pixel C. An update for the Nexus 6P will be coming soon.
Getting started is easy. Grab your phone and have a read about the program as your first step, then follow along to get started.
Android Developer Preview Program Overview
Now that you know what you're getting yourself into — don't worry, these aren't completely broken builds but there will be bugs — you need to open Google Chrome and visit the signup page. you'll be required to sign in with your Google account and if you have two-factor authentication enabled (and you really should) you'll need to provide the auth code.
When the page opens you'll have a bit more reading to do, and while you really should read it, the gist of it all is that once you enroll you'll get an Over The Air update to Android 7.1.1 beta. When the preview build is updated, you'll get another OTA to the next build. This continues until you have the final release build. Two things to note:
- You are still enrolled in the Android Beta Program and when the preview for the next maintenance release is available, you'll get another notice to update.
- If you leave the Android Beta Program, you'll get a different OTA update and it will wipe all the user data from your device.
All clear on how it works? Good deal. Scroll down the page and you'll see your eligible devices listed. Tap the Enroll Device button alongside the one you want to try the Developer Preview build on.
Next, you'll see the terms of service agreement. You should read every word, and then click the links that explain the full terms if you have any questions. Seriously. Your personal data is priceless, and when you're giving it to a company you need to know what to expect in return and how they will take care of it.
You can expect to see some app crashes, or maybe need to reboot to connect to Wi-Fi or other bugs.
If you agree, check the box and press the Join Beta button. Your phone will be registered (this only takes a few seconds) and you'll get a notice that everything went OK and that you should be seeing a notice to update soon. That can take anywhere from a few seconds to an hour or so to happen, but most of the time you'll see the update notification right away. When you open the notification you'll be able to download and install the update and be running the Android Developer Preview.
Every time you reboot your phone (or it reboots itself which can happen with beta software) you'll see a notice that reminds you that the device is running experimental software. Typically, the beta builds are usable. You can expect to see some app crashes, or maybe need to reboot to connect to Wi-Fi or other bugs. When you run into them, you should take a mental note of what you think happened. Talk to others running the same software in the forums, and if you can pinpoint a bug and reproduce it, hit the Android developers up on Twitter or Google Plus to find the best place to report it.
More: How to manually update your Nexus or Pixel
Most of all, remember that things aren't supposed to be stable. You might even find yourself in a situation where you can't count on your phone working the way you need it to. Be sure you're OK with this and know that you can't count on your phone during an emergency and plan ahead. We're not trying to scare anyone and neither are the multiple warnings from Google, but nobody wants to see you in a bad situation with no way to get help.
Beta software testing can be fun. you get early access and are able to play with things that aren't quite finished or aren't there for everyone. Understand what you're signing up for and enjoy it!
Reader comments
How to enroll in the Android 7.1.2 Beta Program
Here is my question. I've enrolled in Beta and am on 7.1.1, which has apparently solved some glitches I was having on 7.0 where it was freezing up my 6p occasionally. If I want to get off the Beta train, and I un-enroll (disenroll? unroll?) from the Beta program, will I just get the first stable OTA release (higher than 7.1.1?) when it comes out? Or am I stuck in some limbo land where my software is "different" than other phones and therefore won't get the regular OTA updates, but also now won't get the Beta updates?
I asked how to roll back from Beta Nougat to Marshmallow in a forum (this was before the 7.1.1 update) and the only response I got involved flashing my phone, which is a bit too techy for me.
If you unenroll, you will recieve an OTA update to revert you to the stable channel. The catch with that is it will factory reset your device.
I'm running the 7.1.1 beta on 6P and it's stable enough as a daily driver for me.
It has been working well for me also. I just know how unstable 7.0 was for me and am cautious of future instability. ;-/
From the article:
" If you leave the Android Beta Program, you'll get a different OTA update and it will wipe all the user data from your device. "
Sounds like leaving the beta pushes out a non-beta OTA to your phone that wipes/restores it to the standard update/OS path.
So I was that notice also when I un-enrolled from 7.0. I must have been un-enrolled for at least a week, maybe two, and had no updates pushed out to my device during that time. Then articles came out about 7.1.1, so I enrolled in Beta again and had that pushed out immediately and updated to it. Oh well.
The only time you can unenroll from the Beta program and not end up with a data wipe is if you're already on the stable OTA. For example, if you were on Beta, you were among the first to receive the 7.0 OTA. If you unenrolled after doing that update, you were able to stay on the stable 7.0 rather than have to get an additional update.
Have literally found zero bugs in 7.1.1 on my 6p!! :)
Have you noticed the autobrightness acting differently now? I usually kept my 6P at the halfway line, or just slightly under it.
Now, immediately after joining the beta to get the Oct security patches since mine was still stuck on Aug patches, I have to suddenly keep my brightness to above the halfway line to make it able to see in regular indoor light.
Now that you mentioned it ya.. The auto-brightness tends to really jump around from dim to bright when I'm using it indoors.
Yup. Mine won't necessarily jump around a lot (or I haven't seen it do it yet), but it definitely takes a much larger increment increase on the slider in order to actually change the display's brightness. It used to change the brightness with much smaller incremental changes on the slider.
My phone seems to just stay very dim in general now unless I put the brightness slider very far up, at least past the halfway. I'd say 65% and higher (arbitrary percentage).
I have noticed mine seems to go pretty dark/dim when I'm in the house at night and the light in say our kitchen is on, but I'm in the adjacent living room (open plan, so no real wall separating the two areas) and it gets pretty hard to see.......not impossible mind you, but would just be nice for it to be slightly brighter. Seems like even if I turn the phone more so that it faces the light even, it will still stay dim. It's not the worst bug in the world, but seems the sensor could definitely use some tweaking.
Agree completely. And the slider used to adjust the brightness quite a lot more as you slid it small increments, but now my brightness won't even change as I'm sliding it until I wind up sliding it MUCH further up the line (then the brightness actually changes). Hope this makes sense.
Anyway, if it's going to have bugs, this is a bug I can definitely deal with. Minor irritation.
Can I enroll using a Samsung s7 edge
No
Aw, lol. No.
Looking at the first set of screenshots (of the sign-in), you've tried to pixelate your email address in the first screenshot, but your email address is revealed in the second screenshot (just above the nav bar).
Easter egg
Heh. I appreciate that someone took the time to edit out my email when they created the graphics on the screenshots, but it's not something I'm worried about hiding. Good thing, because it (and my phone number and my home address and a map to my house) have ended up in pictures posted here over the years.
This way someone can shoot me an email if i don;t answer the phone when they call to tell me they are going to come visit me in person :P
If unenrolling from beta, but you're on a stable/final version, phone will not be wiped out correct?
That was true for the 7.0 beta. It will probably be true for the 7.1.x beta program, too, but never underestimate google's ability to do something different and make everyone mad :)
Damn.
Why Google doesn't open the beta program for galaxy phones? Like Microsoft's Windows Insider program is open for phones other than its own
Because Samsung phones use a skinned version of Android. Google doesn't make that so they don't give Samsung owners the choice to try it out. Get a nexus :-)
That would be up to Samsung to do. Sony did it with the last beta. Worked well.
Don't count on Samsung ever doing it, though.
makes sense :/
2 weeks later and look at where we are
I intend to keep my Pixel stock, and with no beta access. My reasoning is to see if I miss the experimental side and bugginess of some of these updates in favor of a more stable Android build. Will be interesting to see if I miss the experience. I will keep my 6p in the beta program though, just not my daily driver.
Wait, I thought everyone was already on the beta program? ;P ba dum tss
I would remind you to be careful. I had my Nexus 6p enrolled and was enjoying the latest update, but things got weird a couple days ago. The volume slider wouldn't disappear on its own unless I tapped the screen. The camera wouldn't take pics unless I rebooted a couple times a day. This all culminated this afternoon when using Chrome, my whole phone froze.
Held the power button down to power it off, and it just boot looped the Google logo. Cleared the cache, nothing. Factory reset, nothing, just boot looping. I don't keep my bootloader unlocked so no factory image flashing. After a slightly longer than usual chat with customer service I've got a replacement 6p on the way.
How can I installed