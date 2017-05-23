How do I unlock the Galaxy S8 with my face?
The Galaxy Note 7 (RIP) was the first Samsung device with biometric unlock, but along with iris scanning, the Galaxy S8 brings back an old trick: face unlock. Both are fast and secure, and make up for the awkward placement of the fingerprint sensor. Here's how to use them to unlock your phone.
Biometrics on the Galaxy S8 explained
How to enable iris unlock on the Galaxy S8
- From the home screen, swipe down on the notification shade.
- Tap the settings icon (cog shape).
Scroll down and tap on Lock screen and security.
- Tap on Iris scanner.
- Enter your password, PIN or pattern.
Tap Register irises.
- Agree to the disclaimer.
- Tap continue.
- Look at the front-facing camera to register irises.
- Tap Turn on if Face unlock is already enabled.
- (Optional) Enable Iris unlock when screen turns on to speed up unlock process.
- (Optional) Enable Samsung account to use iris to unlock Samsung account.
How to change the screen mask you see when unlocking the phone
Samsung has included a number of interesting (and a few child-friendly) masks that you can use to spruce up the iris unlocking feature. Here's how to change to one of them from the default.
- From the home screen, swipe down on the notification shade.
- Tap the settings icon (cog shape).
Scroll down and tap on Lock screen and security.
- Tap on Iris scanner.
- Enter your password, PIN or pattern.
- Tap Preview screen mask.
- Select new mask pattern.
How to enable Face unlock on the Galaxy S8
- From the home screen, swipe down on the notification shade.
- Tap the settings icon (cog shape).
Scroll down and tap on Lock screen and security.
- Tap on Face recognition.
- Enter your password, PIN or pattern.
Tap Register your face.
- Tap continue.
- Look at front-facing camera to register face.
- Tap Turn on if iris scanner is already enabled.
- (Optional) Enable Face unlock when screen turns on to speed up unlock process.
That's it! But there are a few things to keep in mind.
How to improve your iris scanning or face unlock experience
Even though the iris scanner and face unlock on the Galaxy S8 are fast and secure, there are ways to improve the experience.
- When registering irises, take off glasses or remove contacts. This makes it easier for the system to see the real you. You know, inside.
- Make sure your eyes are open fully — if you're in the sun, move to a shady area so you don't have to squint.
- Don't try to unlock with your iris in direct sunlight. If you're going to be outdoors for a long period of time, switch over to face unlock, which is faster in good lighting conditions.
- Don't try to use face unlock in low-light situations. If you're going to be indoors for a long period of time, switch over to iris scanning.
- This seems obvious, but don't smudge up the front-facing camera or any of the front sensors.
- If you're getting a lot of failures on either iris scanning or face unlock, remove the registered data, move to a better-lit area (indoors, with good light) and try again.
That's it! Hopefully your biometric unlocking experience is great, but if it's not, there's always the rear fingerprint sensor to fall back on. You have set that up already, haven't you?
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
Main
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Reader comments
Currently have fingerprint and Iris enabled. And I am amazed by how smoothly the Iris scanner works. Also impressed how well it works in low light and that you can use it in the dark without a front facing flash. And so many complain about the location of the scanner but I'm fine with it and love the fact that you can wake the screen and skip past the lock screen in one touch of the sensor. Needless to say I'm pleased with the unlocking options on the S8 after using for a little over a week now