By default, all your apps are shown on your home screen on the Huawei Mate 9. But it's easy to enable a more traditional Android app drawer.

Gone are the days when using a phone with Huawei's EMUI software meant having to choose between and iOS-like home screen setup — where all your apps are shown on the home screen — and using a custom launcher. The latest EMUI 5 software, included on the Huawei Mate 9, makes it easy to keep your home screen relatively uncluttered, leaving less-used apps in the app drawer.

Enabling this option is easy — in fact, it's a top-level setting in EMUI 5.

Drag down your Notification shade and hit the cog icon to go to Settings. Tap Home Screen Style. Select Drawer.

You'll then be kicked back to your home screen, complete with your handy new app drawer. (Note that you'll need to re-arrange things in the new launcher view, as app and widget placements won't carry over.)

That's it. Enjoy your new app drawer!