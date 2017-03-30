The S Pen is already pretty great. You can make it even better by customizing its companion Air Command dock.
The S Pen is the Galaxy Tab S3's most powerful trait. It features a clickable button that, when pressed while hovering the S Pen above the Tab S3's display, brings up the Air Command dock. You can program this pop-up menu window with oft-used S Pen actions or shortcuts to your favorite stylus-compatible apps.
How to edit the Air Command menu on the Galaxy Tab S3
With the S Pen
- Click to bring up the Air Command menu.
- Tap on Add Shortcuts.
Drag and drop the S Pen features and App and functions you find most useful to the dock area.
You can add up to ten shortcuts to the Air Command window.
Without the S Pen
- Go to Settings.
- Tap on Advanced Features.
- Tap on S Pen.
- Tap on Air Command
Tap on Shortcuts.
From here, you can drag and drop the S Pen features and App and functions you find most useful to the dock area. Tap on minus icon to remove an app or feature from the dock.
Got an S Pen?
What's your favorite Air Command configuration for your S Pen? We're dying to know!