The S Pen is already pretty great. You can make it even better by customizing its companion Air Command dock.

The S Pen is the Galaxy Tab S3's most powerful trait. It features a clickable button that, when pressed while hovering the S Pen above the Tab S3's display, brings up the Air Command dock. You can program this pop-up menu window with oft-used S Pen actions or shortcuts to your favorite stylus-compatible apps.

How to edit the Air Command menu on the Galaxy Tab S3

With the S Pen

Click to bring up the Air Command menu. Tap on Add Shortcuts. Drag and drop the S Pen features and App and functions you find most useful to the dock area.

You can add up to ten shortcuts to the Air Command window.

Without the S Pen

Go to Settings. Tap on Advanced Features. Tap on S Pen. Tap on Air Command Tap on Shortcuts.

From here, you can drag and drop the S Pen features and App and functions you find most useful to the dock area. Tap on minus icon to remove an app or feature from the dock.

Got an S Pen?

What's your favorite Air Command configuration for your S Pen? We're dying to know!