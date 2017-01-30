What are the best ways to repurpose an Android device?
There's a great thread going on right now on Reddit asking people to sum up how they use their old Android phones and tablets.
From security cameras to timelapse builders to permanent media servers, there are a lot of ways you can repurpose old Android phones and tablets — especially now as they are not going obsolete nearly as quickly.
Some people choose to use old Android phones as personal media players for their kids, as Wi-Fi is pretty ubiquitous and microSD cards can stand in for low storage space. Others use their old phones as dashcams to record potential car accidents or incidents on the road.
So how do you use your old Android phones or tablets? Let us know in the comments below!
How do you use your old Android phones or tablets?
As backups and tools to play with ROMs.
My Galaxy S3 is out-of-commission for now due to a stuck power button, but it is currently on Android 7.1 while the One M7 and Redmi Note are on Android 7.1.1 plus the January 5th patch.
Kinda funny when the "old and outdated" Androids are running a newer build of Android than the shiny, new and expensive Moto Z that I have as a daily driver.
I have one in my garage workshop connected to a Chromecast Audio to play music while I'm working in the shop.
I use my old 6p for work email and playing games. It's also a handy remote for my TV.
I turned a 10 inch tablet into a digital photo frame.
Bought the Slideshow 5000 Pro app for $2, copied a buncha photos to a 32GB Micro SD card, and it's worked flawlessly.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=nils.slideshow5000_pro
Nice find! Does it connect to Google Photos? I'm currently using my OG N7 with built in screen saver but it stops working after a day or so. Curious to try this app but it gotta connect to G Photos
What a great idea. Does that work with Google Photos?
I'm currently using a Google Pixel as my daily. I use my S6 as my alarm clock and I use my Nexus 6 as my around the house WiFi/media device and I have a Moto G4 Plus on standby as a backup.
I'm the same with my Nexus 6. I don't really use my 6P too much any more since it's so close in size to the 3T I'm currently using, so my Nexus 6 has really been my tablet around the house as of late. But I needed to decrypt my Nexus 6 to keep from running like junk. Ever since I have it runs like a champ. It's unfortunate that it needed to be done at all but full disk encryption just doesnt work well with the SD 805 or anything before it
My current DD is an HTC 10. I have a working Droid DNA, an HTC One M7, and a Moto Turbo all in original boxes. The Turbo I pull out and update thoroughly about once a month (or when a major OTA comes out) as my primary emergency backup. I guess I just like collecting phones!
Once in a while if there is an app update i want to test drive to see if it's OK to accept on my DD, I'll try it out on my backup phone first.
Security cams with at-home app works like a charm
What app do you use? Any advice to set up some phones. Thanks.
Check out ivideon in the Play Store. Works well for me.
I use my OP3 as a daily driver video camera, you never know when someone is going to cut you off or you need the video. 2nd my Tablets I use as a video monitor system for my Video cameras at home, home security. It works nice, Nexus 7 2013 works nice, also Samsung Tab 10.1 works too.. That's how I use them, oh yeah my OPO I let my 4 year old use as a gaming device....
the only other Android phone I have aside from my 6P right now is a 2nd gen Moto E. I use that as a music player in the gym, literally the only thing I load onto it is google play music. I use it as a "distraction free device." I find my phone has too many "ooo shiny" things on it even when I'm at the gym that it can distract me. I just want to work out.
I had a N5 and N4 as extra devices at one point but due to a series of unfortunate events they are both no longer working.
I have a couple cheaper android tablets that I use as streaming devices. I'm a sports fan so I'll often stream one game on a tablet while another is on the TV. They basically just have all the streaming apps I would want to use and that's it.
Lol, scroll down to my comment (posted after I read yours).
I have several old phones, all used as throttles for model trains. It beats any throttle by any manufacture hands down. mgbrr.org
I really love this site, and had disabled my adblocker on this site some time ago. This morning, however, I couldn't get the giant Lenovo ad to go away that was covering this article, so I had to re-enable my adblocker in order to read this article. I know you guys need to make money, but those kinds of ads are just over the top. (no pun intended)
My daily driver is a Pixel XL. My wife uses the HTC 10 I had briefly before switching over to the Pixel XL. I keep my Nexus 7 (2013) plugged in on my nightstand, which is used as a Chromecast sender device (DirecTV Now, MLB, YouTube, etc.) and for occasional web browsing.
Of course I am a strong believer in having a backup device at the ready...just swap the micro SIM and go. My 2nd backup is sometimes used for my son to play Pokemon go when we hang out near the lake or parks.
I give them all away to relatives. I used to have several old devices collecting dust. Now I only keep a Moto G on my bookshelf as spare and a a 8 inch tablet that I use to watch news while I'm in the kitchen. My main phone does everything for me and it is connected to Chromecast audio for music in the house and if I need music in the garage, I use a Bluetooth speaker.
I strap mine to my dogs to see where they are using gps
LOL, that's awesome!
I need to do that to my Jack... he keeps digging under the fence and going around the neighborhood.
My Nexus 6 is used offline for mapping while offroading with Backcounty Navigator Pro, I also use it for some ham radio applications APRS, PSK63 as well as echolink when on a wifi network.
I have two HTC One M7's one in by bedroom and one is my living room as universal remotes. They also double as Chromecasters, TV Guides and the occasional who is that guy on this show finders
Using my OG Nexus 7 and OEM dock as a digital picture frame. Simply enabled "day dream" (or whatever the screen saver used to be called) and connected it to my Google Photos.
Unfortunately this POS is so laggy that it freezes after a day or so so I have to reset it by undocking-docking again
I have my wife's old Xperia Z3 for emulators and remote play. I also have the official Ps4 controller mount and it's awesome.
Whenever I buy a new phone I'll wait a week or two to see whether there's any hardware issues and if it's all good, I'll sell the old one to the local CeX store.
Nexus 7s are setup as control panels for my home automation and old phones hang around as "ipods" when I don't want to take my good current phone out, aka yard work or other dirty/messy situations.
LG-G3
Removed SIM card (AT&T; SIM now resides in my S7E as daily driver). G3 is my “gym” phone. Use it as an MP3 player in the gym with GPM over WiFi. Can leave phone in car (no text or call distractions); no worrying about damaging or losing phone in gym. I also use it at my desk paired to a UE Roll BT speaker. Prefer to use my G3 so that texts and calls don’t interrupt playback. Using my G3 for the aforementioned also preserves battery life on my S7E. Now only if GPM actually synced across devices as I do use my S7E in the car (mobile data and all that).
Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 7.0
I leave this plugged in at the back of my house. The Google Home I have in the kitchen CAN hear me from the back bedroom if the house is very quiet but not if it is playing music. Use the Galaxy Tab for regular Google Now tasks (no Assistant here; thing is stuck on Kit Kat for life). Tablet is so slow, Google Now is about all it is good for. Plan on replacing it with a second Home unit at some point.
I still use my HP TouchPad daily. With Nougat 7.1 from Evervolv, it's running a more current version of Nougat than my OnePlus 3! Though it does lag at times, it's still especially useful for YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, as a music player/controller connected to the stereo, and Kindle. As long as I'm not running more than two or three apps at a time, it's acceptable (so much that I haven't needed or wanted a new tablet). Can't believe I've been using it going on six years (time flies)!
I always keep one phone as a backup, but usually donate the others to a local battered women's or homeless shelters.
My daily is a LG V20. My secondary is my Note 4 that I rooted and just love and make it my daily every once in awhile. If everything goes to hell I have a LG G3 rooted that I can use till I get a replacement
old tablet is on a wall mount next to our bed so we can look in on the kids baby cams
