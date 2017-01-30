What are the best ways to repurpose an Android device?

There's a great thread going on right now on Reddit asking people to sum up how they use their old Android phones and tablets.

From security cameras to timelapse builders to permanent media servers, there are a lot of ways you can repurpose old Android phones and tablets — especially now as they are not going obsolete nearly as quickly.

Some people choose to use old Android phones as personal media players for their kids, as Wi-Fi is pretty ubiquitous and microSD cards can stand in for low storage space. Others use their old phones as dashcams to record potential car accidents or incidents on the road.

So how do you use your old Android phones or tablets? Let us know in the comments below!