How do I disable or delete Samsung Pay if I don't want it anymore?

When it comes to paying conveniently, Samsung Pay makes using your phone as a bank card an easy process. There may come a time when you don't want to use the app anymore and need to disable Samsung Pay. Thankfully this is a pretty easy process, and we have the details for you here.

How to disable Samsung Pay

To disable Samsung Pay you have two basic options. You can remove all of your bank cards from the Samsung Pay app, so that it can't pull from your bank account, or you can uninstall the app. Both of these methods are pretty easy to work with, and will ensure that you're not accidentally using Samsung Pay when you don't intend to.

If you just want to make sure a specific card doesn't get used with Samsung Pay, all you need to do is delete that bank card from the app. You just open Samsung Pay and then tap on credit/debit to see your bank cards. From there tap on the card you want to see the details of, then tap the overflow icon in the upper right corner that looks like three vertical dots and tap on delete.

If you're really done with Samsung Pay though, and don't even want to keep it on your phone you can of course uninstall the app. You can do this quickly by pressing and holding onto the Samsung Pay icon from your home screen, and then selecting delete from the pop-up dialog that appears.

You also have the option of uninstalling the app through your Settings menu. Head to your settings, and scroll down and tap on Apps. From there enter the App manager and scroll down until you see Samsung Pay. Tap on the app and then tap Uninstall. Verify that you want to uninstall this app, and it will be gone in just a few seconds.

Remove a card from Samsung Pay

Open Samsung Pay app. Tap on Credit/debit to see your virtual bank card. Tap on your bank card to see details. Tap the overflow icon that looks like three vertical dots in the upper right corner. Tap delete card to delete your virtual bank card. Provide a reason to delete your card, and delete at the bottom of your screen.

Uninstall Samsung Pay

Open the Settings menu. Tap on Apps to open the Apps settings. Tap on App manager to open it. Tap on Samsung Pay Tap on Uninstall Tap on OK to confirm you are uninstalling this app.

Did you uninstall Samsung Pay?

Samsung Pay gives you the option of having an easy way to pay for items, but it certainly isn't everyone's cup of tea. Thankfully getting rid of it is just as easy as setting it up, making it a painless process when you do the deed. Have you disabled Samsung Pay from your phone? Let us know about it in the comments below!