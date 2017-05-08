How do I disable or delete Samsung Pay if I don't want it anymore?
When it comes to paying conveniently, Samsung Pay makes using your phone as a bank card an easy process. There may come a time when you don't want to use the app anymore and need to disable Samsung Pay. Thankfully this is a pretty easy process, and we have the details for you here.
How to disable Samsung Pay
To disable Samsung Pay you have two basic options. You can remove all of your bank cards from the Samsung Pay app, so that it can't pull from your bank account, or you can uninstall the app. Both of these methods are pretty easy to work with, and will ensure that you're not accidentally using Samsung Pay when you don't intend to.
If you just want to make sure a specific card doesn't get used with Samsung Pay, all you need to do is delete that bank card from the app. You just open Samsung Pay and then tap on credit/debit to see your bank cards. From there tap on the card you want to see the details of, then tap the overflow icon in the upper right corner that looks like three vertical dots and tap on delete.
You also have the option of uninstalling the app through your Settings menu.
If you're really done with Samsung Pay though, and don't even want to keep it on your phone you can of course uninstall the app. You can do this quickly by pressing and holding onto the Samsung Pay icon from your home screen, and then selecting delete from the pop-up dialog that appears.
You also have the option of uninstalling the app through your Settings menu. Head to your settings, and scroll down and tap on Apps. From there enter the App manager and scroll down until you see Samsung Pay. Tap on the app and then tap Uninstall. Verify that you want to uninstall this app, and it will be gone in just a few seconds.
Remove a card from Samsung Pay
- Open Samsung Pay app.
- Tap on Credit/debit to see your virtual bank card.
Tap on your bank card to see details.
- Tap the overflow icon that looks like three vertical dots in the upper right corner.
- Tap delete card to delete your virtual bank card.
- Provide a reason to delete your card, and delete at the bottom of your screen.
Uninstall Samsung Pay
- Open the Settings menu.
- Tap on Apps to open the Apps settings.
Tap on App manager to open it.
- Tap on Samsung Pay
- Tap on Uninstall
- Tap on OK to confirm you are uninstalling this app.
Did you uninstall Samsung Pay?
Samsung Pay gives you the option of having an easy way to pay for items, but it certainly isn't everyone's cup of tea. Thankfully getting rid of it is just as easy as setting it up, making it a painless process when you do the deed. Have you disabled Samsung Pay from your phone? Let us know about it in the comments below!
Reader comments
Must be a slow news day. Don't know why you would want to stop using Samsung pay unless you don't use any mobile payment system out of paranoia. I love using android pay but with Samsung pay I can use it just about anywhere and get double rewards. It's a no brainer.
Simple.
As a switcher of phones, why will I have my info across multiple phones? Android, iOS and Windows phone at that.
Additionally, it doesn't take much effort for me to take my credit and debit cards out.
Then in your case it doesn't work. As for me, I don't switch phones often and I have no issues adding a card to a mobile payment system. I understand that taking debit card out isn't hard. That's not the point. The point is more security, ease of having multiple cards and being able to switch on the fly on top of being able to get rewards when it comes to Samsung pay. And many times I don't like to carry cards on me like when I go play basketball or jogging, but my phone is with me.
Ah okay, I can understand that.
I was just answering why someone might not want to use it.
It would be nice to actually have the ability to use Samsung Pay (i.e Canada, we're still waiting)
Keep hope alive!
Samsung Pay is amazing. There is no better solution in my opinion. Here in Canada I use it daily and agree that the rewards are an added bonus.
I don't know why I would use Samsung Pay when I already got Android Pay..
I thought same thing at first too... waited so long for device to actually SUPPORT Android pay, and then not use it (my S3 and Note3 both had NFC - but due to carrier/Android/Samsung shenanigans was never able to do any mobile payments.)
But, as it turns out I ended up preferring Samsung pay on my retired Note7 an loaner S7's.... big reason is MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission.) This allows the card to be used not just with NFC terminals... but just about any normal swipe terminal. My wife used it twice this weekend with her S8 at stores that said "paying with phone doesn't work here" and then totally surprised when it went through.
It was also easy to store some other rewards & entry cards (botanical gardens, libraries) that use barcode instead of swipe, and it worked easily. (Although this part may be in the Android app also.)
Now you got my interest in trying out Samsung Pay.. Where I live only a handful retail franchises and grocery stores support Android Pay or any kid of NFC based payment system.. So the use of Android Pay is limited. But here's my question hopefully you can answer before I actually test it, does it work with card readers that require inserting card chips??
Yes.
Yes, it does.
Gas-pumps won't work.
There are a few oddball stores where they've taken extra steps to makit it not work (Wal-mart being one.) Others have their terminals set up so that they need to know you are using credit card before trying to swipe (typically they see you grabbing card out of your wallet and hit a button on their side without you knowing)... if it seems to fail, ask if they need to hit credit.... that solves it in quite a few cases.
So, we're still not at the point where you can leave your cards at home... but its much better than it was a couple years when we were waiting for all terminals to be upgraded to use NFC (and even then it wouldn't work because your device manufacturer or carrier wanted to force you into their own (albeit non-existant) payment app.
Some gas pumps will work if you can set your phone next to the reader and slide a dummy card without a magstrip (i use a library card). The key with them is that they use the insert of the card to start the reader. Simply place the phone next to the reader and slide a dummy card in and out of the terminal and it may work. I have had good success at many gas stations this way. 7-11 is the exception. It looks like their reader is to far back to get the MST transmission.
Walmart has something wonky going on with their system. My BOA debit card won't work to save for nothing, but i have a regular CC that works fine every time i try it.
I literally just used Samsung Pay yesterday at my local Walmart with my GearS3. But I will say this sometimes I do have trouble there on some days. But most days it works just fine.
I found Android Pay to be smoother for NFC, but Samsung Pay more usable due to the MST tech working at most card readers (including most, but not all, where chips are normally needed). The S7 made it easy to config using both Pay options this way.
Biggest catch for Samsung pay is where swipes require inserting the card, even though no chip is used, as the MST signal can't reach the reader (many gas pumps are like this); or where the clerk thinks that Samsung Pay is witchcraft - I had one clerk manually remove the payment info from their register and tell me I would have to use a card.
Okay. I understand why you might say that, but Samsung Pay is so much better than Android Pay and Apple Pay, especially if you have a Gear S3.
With Android Pay on my phone, I have used it at places of business that accept NFC (contactless payment systems) but, in order to use it, I have to take out my phone, unlock the phone, etc. There are also businesses that accept NFC but don't advertise that they do. I went to a local pizza place and they accept contactless payments, but the contactless payment logo does not appear on the payment terminal screen until after the cashier total's out the sale. By that point, I already had my physical card in my hand and ready to swipe.
As others have pointed out, Samsung Pay uses a technology called MST (Google "LoopPay", "MST", "Magnetic Secure Transmission" for more info). On my Gear S3, I can use both NFC and MST by pressing a button and holding the watch next to the terminal. It's so much easier, faster, and more convenient than Android Pay and using an actual debit/credit card. I also get reward points from Samsung for using Samsung Pay. If I save up enough points, I can get gift cards and other items, so I actually have the incentive to use Samsung Pay. :)
Of course, everyone has the right to decide what they are comfortable with (I know quite a few people who have never bought anything online, and don't use debit cards. I don't remember my parents EVER using ATM's even.) They would likely want to turn this off.
But they just as willingly over their years handed their cards to servers at a restaurant as they walked away for 5-10 minutes.... and on at least one occasion had the card stolen (they know it was server because it was the only place they used the card in a couple years... and immediately fraudulent charges started.)
But by most accounts, from what I've read, these mobile payments like Apple/Android/Samsung Pay are more secure than pin code with card; and still more secure even than cards with embedded fingerprint readers that Europe is proposing.
I have tried to uninstall Samsung pay multiple times, You cannot fully uninstall it on the Galaxy S7 (G930U) once you restart your phone, it will re-download itself over time, then it will annoyingly situate itself at the bottom menu button (using now launcher), until you accidentally click on it. I am one of those people who do not use any type of NFC payment. If you look in the Application Manager, there will be 2 instances of Samsung Pay, 1 instance of the Samsung Pay Framework. You can only Uninstall one instance of the Samsung Pay Application.
Download Package Disabler from play store and disable everything Samsung or Android pay related (or anything you think is users to you). Done.
This must be for S8 series only because my S7 Edge doesn't even give me an option to disable, much less, uninstall. Would love to get rid of it and the annoying prompts to use it.
Same here: Download Package Disabler from play store and disable everything Samsung or Android pay related (or anything you think is users to you). Done.
Samsung Pay is by far the best tap and pay. Not sure why you would want to disable it. But nice guide either way.
Why in the f_____ would you want to disable Samsung Pay? Why own a Samsung device in the first place? Samsung Pay is the most advanced feature any of these phones can offer. And if you own a S3 watch like I do, you don't have to do absolutely nothing when paying. Just press the "pay" button and your done. Heck, you can even add your signature to the app and you don't even have to sign. Now, doesn't that make life easier? It sure does. No more credit cards.