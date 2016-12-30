Reminders to "get moving" can be annoying. Here's how to turn them off.

The Samsung Gear S3 — and, when updated to the latest software, the smaller Gear S2 — have a bunch of useful health-related features in Samsung's S Health app. Among these is a feature which buzzes your watch if you've been stationary for an hour or more, as well as pinging you once you've hit a healthy walking pace for 10 minutes or more.

That's fine if you're after that kind of functionality. But if not, they can be annoying. (And let's face it, the last thing many of us want to do in the lull between holidays is "get moving.") Fortunately, it's easy to disable these nudges and notifications.

Here's what to do:

At your watch face, press the Home button (the lower physical button) to open the app drawer. Find the S Health icon in the app deck, and tap it. By scrolling the bezel or swiping the screen, go to the Settings card (all the way to the right) and tap on it. In the menu that appears, disable the nudges or notifications you don't want to see. Once you're done, hit the home button to return to your watch face.

It's as simple as that. If you still want to receive watch-based activity reminders at some point in the future — for example, once the post-Christmas food coma has subsided — you can simply re-enable them from the same menu.