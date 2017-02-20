Easily delete apps from Android Wear with just a few taps.

Android Wear 2.0 may have bundled in more features than you could bargain for into one tiny little operating system, but in some instances it's helpful to have certain features when your phone is too far to grab.

Delete an app from Android Wear 2.0

Swipe down and tap Settings. Scroll up and tap Apps. Scroll down to the app you want to remove and tap it. Tap Uninstall. Tap the checkmark to approve the changes.

And now, you're one app less!