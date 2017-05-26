Make the most of Hello Bixby with a little customization.
Bixby is Samsung's take on the virtual assistant, offering a similar experience to Google Now on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. You can access Bixby either by swiping right on the home screen or by pressing the Bixby button (on the left of the S8, below the volume buttons) at any time.
But Bixby is only going to be useful if you make it your own. Here's how to customize your Bixby experience.
How to customize your Hello Bixby cards
Feeling overwhelmed by all the content displayed when you check Bixby? It's set to display content from all supported apps by default to showcase everything it can do. Fortunately, it's quick and easy to customize your Bixby experience
- Press the Bixby button or swipe right to access Hello Bixby.
- Tap the settings icon in the top right corner.
Tap Hello Bixby cards.
- Tap the switch next to all Apps
Tap the switch next to the apps you want to see on Bixby.
Bixby only currently supports a limited number of apps, and as you might expect, they're mostly Samsung's stock apps. If you use Google apps such as Gmail or Google Photos, you're out of luck for the time being.
How to re-organize Hello Bixby cards
Want the weather card or any other card to be at the top of your Hello Bixby menu? You can customize the order of your cards to fit your needs.
- Press the Bixby button or swipe right on the home screen to launch Hello Bixby.
- Tap the menu button on the card you want at the top. It looks like three dots in a vertical line.
Tap Pin to top.
It's just that easy. You can pin multiple apps to the top, but just know that the last card you pin will go straight to the top, so order your cards accordingly.
How will you customize Bixby?
Personally, I decided to turn off almost everything, even mostly useful features like Flipboard briefing. While I generally liked the content it was providing, I always find that Bixby cuts off the full headline and that's really annoying.
What do you think of Hello Bixby so far? Love it? Hate it? Let us know in the comments!
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
Main
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Reader comments
Had my Galaxy S8 2 weeks today and am yet to set up Bixby lol. Though I continue to accidentally hit the button whole trying to adjust the volume or watching a video. Maybe I'll set it up today
I avoided it for a few weeks but set it up recently. It's ok. Doesn't hurt anything which is important. I do check it maybe every day or every other day. Once you can talk to it that's when I think it'll be used more but even then...eh
Is there still a way to remap the bixby button?
Try downloading Bixbye from the Google Play Store. The app allows you to remap the Bixby button or disable it all together.
I use this app...have the button set to flashlight...
Works great!
I haven't used it yet but I will try your useful tips and see what happens, thank you!
I want to like Hello Bixby but it is lacking. The Google App feed has way more relevant information. It is very annoying that the headlines are cut off. It needs a lot more, especially since it has its own dedicated physical button.