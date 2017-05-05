Regardless of the Android phone you're carrying, make sure it's clean enough for you — and your loved ones, too.

You've seen the statistics, but have you seen the evidence? Awhile back, Buzzfeed kept a lively bunch of Petri dishes colonized with the same bacteria found on the smartphones of several colleagues. The unfortunate discovery was that there were actual pathogens found on the phones; essentially, potentially disease-causing strains of bacteria.

Whether you're a germaphobe, or someone who doesn't mind a bit of rolling around in the dirt, surely we can all agree that anything that can potentially cause disease is bad news. There are some quick things you can do to keep your Android devices clean and disinfected, however, and free of what could be harmful to your health.

Make a cleaning kit

You have a kit for all your various USB charging cables and gadgets that plug into your Android device, so why not make a kit for cleaning your smartphone? At home, stock up on 70 percent or higher rubbing alcohol, finely pointed cotton swabs, and a barrel of toothpicks. You should also consider stocking up on a pack of microfiber cloths, as well as a few cans of compressed air. Most of them come in packs of two or three anyway.

Why not make a kit for cleaning your smartphone?

You'll also want some sort of cleaning solution that will disinfect the phone. I've built my only little collection of pre-mixed spritzers based on whatever I'd find on sale at Amazon, though the Whoosh! brand cleaner was suggested by one of our iMore brethren, and it's a good deal since it comes with a travel spritzer and microfiber cleaning cloth.

You could also make your own cleaning solution with 8 ounces of rubbing alcohol and 8 ounces of distilled water inside a spray bottle. A 50-50 mixture of white vinegar and distilled water also works if you're into keeping things relatively organic and don't mind the intense smell of the vinegar.

How to clean your Android phone

Every Android phone is different — a special, individual flower, if you will. But cleaning it is generally the same as cleaning any other mobile phone. There are ports, buttons, a screen, and an entire chassis that could all use a bit of a rubdown with some grime-cleaning solution.

Be careful not to puncture any speakers or wriggle any ports.

Grab a large, clean microfiber cloth or soft towel and lay it out. Or, you can quickly wipe over a substantial bit of table area with a winged out soapy sponge or towel. Just making sure the "operating" area is clean. Then, lay the phone down. Grab the can of compressed air and start blowing out the charging port, ensuring that whatever little particles are in there are flying up and out. (If you have trouble seeing, use the aid of a desk lamp and take off the shade for more light.) You can pump air into the rear speakers to clear them out, as dirt and gross particles also collect there.

If you see that there's too much grossness to clear out with just the compressed air, grab a fine toothpick and carefully dig out the grime that's causing you stress. Be careful not to puncture any speakers or wriggle any ports. If you see debris collecting elsewhere on the phone — like in the cracks around the frame, and in the top speaker grill — you can clear those out with a toothpick, too.

Now that you've primed the device for disinfecting, grab your alcohol- or vinegar-based cleaner. Spray it on the microfiber cloth and wipe it down. Then, take a cotton swab and dip it inside the bottle of rubbing alcohol. Trace it around the edges, the buttons, and any other crevices of the chassis that require cleaning, but take heed not to use them inside ports or speaker grilles. Wipe it all off with the microfiber cloth when you're finished.

Cleaning on the go

For a quicker cleaning experience, a pre-moistened cleaning cloth is just as apt at cleaning your smartphone as the multi-tool cleaning process. Grab a brand like these Wireless Wipes, which smell nice and clean your device. Sephora also offers a batch of stylishly-packed screen cleansing towelettes for those who like a little flair with their cleaning supplies. Or, just get into the habit of cleaning your phone once a week at home — maybe even designate a night of the week as phone cleaning night. Make it excited by adding music.

A pre-moistened cleaning cloth is just as apt at cleaning your smartphone.

Also, consider using hand sanitizer between meals and before touching your phone. A little can go a long way, and I've often found that something as simple as a travel bottle of Purell hand sanitizer can work miracles at removing dirt from the fingers.

Your methods

What are your methods for keeping your phone and other gadgets clean and germ-free? Let us know!