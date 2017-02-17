It's the stuff of dreams — a keyboard on your tiny watch face.

In all seriousness, it's nice to have a backup input method when Android Wear is having trouble understanding your commands. Android Wear 2.0 comes with built-in keyboard input capabilities, so you can tap or swipe around to reply to messages. And if you have other keyboard apps installed, you can switch to those as default input method, too.

Changing the keyboard on Android Wear 2.0

Swipe down. Tap on Settings. Tap on Personalization. Tap on Input methods. Select the app of your choice.

You can change the settings of each individual keyboard from this menu, too.